Watch: Ferociously Weird Trailer for Joel Potrykus Comedy 'Buzzard'

Oscilloscope dropped an official trailer for “Buzzard,” the second feature from Michigan-based filmmaker Joel Potrykus, which will hit theaters and be available digitally at the beginning of March.

“Buzzard” tells the story of a small-time con artist whose world is turned upside down after his most recent scheme goes off the rails. Oscilloscope’s synopsis describes the film as “Albert Camus meets Freddy Krueger,” and given the trailer, we’re inclined to agree. Mundane scenes in an office are repeatedly juxtaposed with violent scenes featuring a decadent heavy metal soundtrack.

It’s certainly a sight to behold. Check out the full trailer below:



