Watch: Forget ’50 Shades of Grey,’ Watch ‘Secretary’ Instead

Though many a "Twilight" fan-fiction reader (yes that’s what "Fifty Shades of Grey" is) may flock to theaters come Valentine’s Day weekend, actual bondage dabblers might be more excited about the VOD and Digital HG release of 2002’s indie film "Secretary" and this new trailer that comes along with it.
"Secretary" stars Maggie Gyllenhaal, in one of her best performances, as a masochistic young woman who takes a job as a secretary for a Mr. E. Edward Grey, a lawyer with very particular interests, the original Mr. Grey, played brilliantly by James Spader.
Arguments have been made that the plot of "Fifty Shades of Grey" borders on abuse and doesn’t accurately depict a BDSM relationship. Therefore it would behoove those who wish to take a peak into the world to instead check out this film, which is not only funny and sexy as hell, but incorporates the compassion, trust and love that goes into such a relationship.
"Secretary" is now available on VOD and Digital HD. Check out the updated trailer below:
Comments
Dee: "You think you’re funny punk?" Geeze. Who are you, the Terminator? If you are referring to "The Interview", it was obviously a scam. C’mon. A crappy movie suddenly threatens "national security" ans surprise! Everyone wants to see it. Then the CEO of Sony steps down. A complete and obvious scam. I like what you said about 50 Shades being a love story, and I agree with you there. But you did suddenly go off the deep end with politics. And by the way, Edward Snowden is a fricken hero. Let’s see you give up a million dollar salary, 5 mansions, a model girlfriend, and luxurious life to report what is obviously illegal. He now will always be on the run. All for doing what is right. He’s a MF hero and I wish more people in our government had the balls to do what’s right.
I am not eager to see "50 shades of grey" either but lets not judge before the premiere. I’ve seen "Secretary" couple of years ago and liked it very much!
Dee, "Not the same story?" Both movies are love stories. In "Secretary", Lee and Grey bond through a discovered love of BDSM. All the author is saying is that "Secretary" is more complex and interesting…and I agree. Haven’t seen "50 Shades" the movie, but I have read the book. It’s basically "Twilight" with added BDSM…pretty juvenile. All I see you doing is saying "apples and oranges", but I see you doing saying that one apple is different than the other.
I recently watched "Secretary" and thought it a very disturbing film. If that was a reflection of any aspect of BDSM, then I cannot understand why a rational person would want anything to do with that lifestyle. The film held my attention because I simply had to see how the story unfolded with two such unstable characters. The outcome was inevitable and, in a way, unsatisfactory to an old romantic like me!
Fifty Shades of Grey and Secretary are not the same story nor the same type of film. The character of Anastasia Steele and the character of Lee Hollaway are not the same creatures. The latter was a mental patient with a penchant for self harm, the former a college student with no known mental illnesses. The character of Mr. Grey doesn’t have some jacked up childhood such as Christian Grey nor is he adopted. Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey’s relationship begins far BEFORE she EVER works for a company owned by Christian Grey and they limit their bedroom antics at work. As far as the portrayal of BDSM in the book being accurate, if anyone engages in an alternate lifestyle they read in an erotic FANTASY novel without doing the proper research first, that is their problem. Plus, there isn’t a single person who participates in BDSM that can say that abuse DOESN’T happen in that community. As far as the rest of the abuse angle goes, I don’t support or condone domestic violence but in my viewpoint I don’t see Christian Grey as being abusive past the 1st book. This is why Fifty Shades is a FANTASY: he tries to show his scary, excessively dominant side and Anastasia says, "NO!" and that is when Christian changes and backs off of all that. Fifty Shades at its core is a love story. I don’t get how this website can live up the backside of James Franco and Seth Rogen (who put our national security at risk) and show support for traitor punks like Edward Snowden and then bash Fifty Shades. Stop with the Fifty Shades bashing. What is it a prequel to the negative review of the film you have pre-written because you hate the books? Get. A. Clue.
Dee, I don’t think there is ANY group of more than 50 people who can say there isn’t some type of abuse in the group but BDSM between 2 consenting adults is NOT an abusive relationship just because there is some pain and dominance involved, remember those in a BDSM relationship are there voluntarily someone in an abusive relationship isn’t still involved with their abuser voluntarily, HUGE difference. For the person who prefers slow, smooth, gentle lovemaking than BDSM is of no interest, some folks like both gentle and rough and as long as it’s free choice there’s no issue there
Thankyou for this, that movie needs to be far better known given how many idiots will be seeing Fifty Shades in a few weeks.
Secretary was a much more accurate depiction of a BDSM relationship and at times much more difficult to watch, while 50 shades is a very unrealistic version aimed at folks with little to no BDSM insights and a desire to watch soft core porn on date night, I doubt there are many dates taken to see Secretary, even though it’s a much more erotic film…