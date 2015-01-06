Watch: New FXX Series ‘Man Seeking Woman’ Trailer Takes Dating Down the Rabbit Hole

Penned by "SNL" alum Simon Rich, "Man Seeking Woman" reaches Salvador Dali-levels of surreal: Take about every single exaggeration you’ve ever made about how terrible it is to be single, and that’s basically the show — except literally literally.
Forget online dating profile lies and boring blind dates, because Greenberg’s love life will blow all of that out of the water — his girlfriend dumps him for Adolf (yes, that Adolf), he gets set up on a date with a murderous Yoda lookalike… Even his — how do I put this delicately? — hand no longer seems interested in pursuing a physical relationship with him. And when he finally does meet someone promising (Vanessa Bayer), all romantic-like on the subway? His mother tortures him for information — gruesome nipple clamps and all.
Mindy Kaling said in a 2011 column in the New Yorker that she "regards romantic comedies as a subgenre of sci-fi" — and "Man Seeking Woman" takes that concept and runs with it, with a heaping dose of creepy whimsy thrown in for good measure.
"Man Seeking Woman" premieres Wednesday, January 14 at 10:30pm on FXX.
