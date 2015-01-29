Why Was Janet Hubert (Aunt Viv) Really Replaced on ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’?

I think we are all somewhat familiar with the public battle between Janet Hubert, Will Smith and NBC, that led to the recasting of the role of Aunt Vivian, in "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’s" fourth season, in the mid-1990s.
And given that she continues to talk about it, it’s clear that Janet Hubert is still very much, shall we say, pissed off at Will Smith, blaming him for her leaving the very successful TV series.
You may recall about a year ago in her appearance in TV One’s series titled "Life After," in which Hubert aimed to set the record straight about that entire occurrence; in it she was clearly still upset about it all, and angry at Big Willie. Watch that episode in the video embedded below.
By the way, last week we posted THIS entry on a potential "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" TV or film reunion, after Will Smith shared a photo of himself and most of the series’ cast on his Facebook page, taken about a week before Christmas day. The picture traveled the web, fueling rumors that the cast would indeed be getting together for some kind of revival of the show, whether on the big or small screen, though no confirmation of that from anywhere.
Janet Hubert must have heard about it all because, according to an exclusive interview with TMZ, she isn’t at all interested in a reunion of any kind, stating, "There will never be a reunion … as I will never do anything with an a**hole like Will Smith… He is still an egomaniac and has not grown up. This constant reunion thing will never ever happen in my lifetime unless there is an apology, which he doesn’t know the word."
Well then… I suppose if this reunion ever happens, they’ll be looking to Daphne Maxwell Reid, who took over for Hubert after she left the series.
But really, what’s going on here? Watch Ms. Hubert give her side of the story from her appearance on TV One’s "Life After" in the episode below (skip to around the 9:30 mark to watch the segment in which she talks about "Fresh Prince" specifically):
Comments
Sorry for above comment I meant Didn’t*****
She sounds quite immature the more I watched it. Everybody is replaceable obviously she disn’t get the memo
I remember even before she was replaced that you could see that she was pushing to be the star of the show. Of course she probably felt she had a lot to offer but you have to quickly look at the bottom line of a situation and be wise. Her being so bitter for so long and not learning anything from the situation seems to say a lot about her personality.
When Aunt Vivian (Janet Hubert) left the show, I stopped watching Fresh Prince. I hate to say it but she was way better than the replacement.
Hubert was a far better Aunt Viv than the actress who replaced her. If I had been fired in such an humiliating way, I’d be pissed, too! I don’t know if Will Smith is as she says he is, but, I do notice that his oldest son hasn’t been given the same "assistance" as Jada Pinkett Smith’s son has received…Jada, from my own estimation, isn’t exactly the caring "step mother" type. When Will and Jada had that TV Special, his oldest son was conspicuously absent…
The show was called: Fresh Prince not Aunt Viv… She kept forgetting that. I don’t understand actors who are lucky enough to be on a hit show that allows them financial security don’t just do their work and cash their checks. Hello Janet Hubert, Isaiah Washington and the biggest ingrate of all, Katherine Heigl! How’s it goin? SMH
Simply put…she over-estimated herself and her importance to the show. Of course they replaced her! Do your job, as asked for (& agreed to) in your contract and keep going…..it’s just that easy. You wanna control and create a show written to your specifications, then pay someone to do that for you. Otherwise, just do what you were paid to do. No sympathy here.
After they change Vivian the show went downhill the replacement was so dull she had no life and Colette will make a change he was stupid
Sorry, she should have not gotten fired I was really sad when she left and she should’ve stayed on the show
Janet Hubert was way better than the replacement and she should’ve gotten fired in the first place.
I remember viewing an interview of Will Smith and he addressed the fact that Quincy Jones had pushed the deal that he would star in the series. Will stated that he was surprised that no one asked him if he could act. Of course he couldn’t then and veteran actresses like Janet Hubert saw that.
Will and Alfonso were young and full of themselves. Too much..too soon. We forget that behind those images are human beings and in that case ego inflated very young men.
I was so heartbroken after I saw her leave TBH ����
I get the feeling she didn’t know the difference between a workplace and a personal acquaintance. Will and Alfonso were young, so she probably nagged at them beyond professional boundary. Too domineering and possessive. You can’t work with people who wrongs you out of their ego. Not even family. Don’t know. I’m just guessing.
The reason has been known for years. I think more actors on the show than Will Smith and Ribeiro had issues with her or noticed her issues, but she also said that he would tell your momma’s so black jokes in front of the audience before the show. So I felt that even if she may have been difficult to work with, there was some disrespect on Smith’s part. And that’s never justified. Instead of replacing her, they could’ve sent her away on a trip with the baby, or kept her on bed rest or kept her character busy with off-screen activities. Or at least found another actress who was of a similar complexion.
It’s been known for years that the reason was because there were "creative differences" between Will Smith and Janet Hubert. Although she was a remarkable actress, there are boundaries, especially with the star of the show. It’s sad that she went through the trouble for nothing because it she became irrelevant after her leave.
Hubert was way better than the replacement.
OG aunt Viv was way better than the replacement.
So Funny!