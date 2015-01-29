Why Was Janet Hubert (Aunt Viv) Really Replaced on 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'?

I think we are all somewhat familiar with the public battle between Janet Hubert, Will Smith and NBC, that led to the recasting of the role of Aunt Vivian, in "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’s" fourth season, in the mid-1990s.

And given that she continues to talk about it, it’s clear that Janet Hubert is still very much, shall we say, pissed off at Will Smith, blaming him for her leaving the very successful TV series.

You may recall about a year ago in her appearance in TV One’s series titled "Life After," in which Hubert aimed to set the record straight about that entire occurrence; in it she was clearly still upset about it all, and angry at Big Willie. Watch that episode in the video embedded below.

By the way, last week we posted THIS entry on a potential "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" TV or film reunion, after Will Smith shared a photo of himself and most of the series’ cast on his Facebook page, taken about a week before Christmas day. The picture traveled the web, fueling rumors that the cast would indeed be getting together for some kind of revival of the show, whether on the big or small screen, though no confirmation of that from anywhere.

Janet Hubert must have heard about it all because, according to an exclusive interview with TMZ, she isn’t at all interested in a reunion of any kind, stating, "There will never be a reunion … as I will never do anything with an a**hole like Will Smith… He is still an egomaniac and has not grown up. This constant reunion thing will never ever happen in my lifetime unless there is an apology, which he doesn’t know the word."

Well then… I suppose if this reunion ever happens, they’ll be looking to Daphne Maxwell Reid, who took over for Hubert after she left the series.

But really, what’s going on here? Watch Ms. Hubert give her side of the story from her appearance on TV One’s "Life After" in the episode below (skip to around the 9:30 mark to watch the segment in which she talks about "Fresh Prince" specifically):