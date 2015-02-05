5 Terrible Oscar Hosts (and Their Worst Jokes)

Chris Rock (2005)
The worst joke: "If you want Tom Cruise and all you can get is Jude Law, wait!"
The rest of the night: Chris Rock is one of our greatest stand-up comedians, and though his material as Oscar host wasn’t inherently terrible – set the same jokes up at the Comedy Cellar and it would probably go in a totally different direction – here was a case where the talent just didn’t fit the crowd. From the moment Rock made it onstage, he was rushing through his material, skipping over pauses for laughter and applause whenever he sensed a joke wasn’t landing. Even if the bits themselves were good, Rock didn’t handle the lack of an audience response particularly well. His more obvious whiffs came when he poked fun at a very-prolific Jude Law (disclaimer: it was 2005) and at actors who always seem to get picked second (in a bit of self-deprecation, the crowd wasn’t quite as amused as Rock was). But a perfect example of the night’s mood came in a way-too-long bit about no one wanting to make "Passion of the Christ." Mild laughs faded into an uncomfortable silence as Rock went on and on, culminating in that infamous line: "That means Jude Law can get into a club easier than Mel Gibson and Jesus." Oprah’s horrified reaction said everything about Rock’s night.
James Franco & Anne Hathaway (2011)
The rest of the night: In an attempt to appeal to a younger demographic, the Academy took a risk on a historically (and hilariously) mismatched pair of hosts. Anne Hathaway and James Franco presented polar-opposite energies and senses of humor, with Franco droll and subdued, and Hathaway exuberant and loud. Aside from a glaring lack of chemistry between the two hosts, a permeating clumsiness made this gig seem egregiously unrehearsed. In particular, an endless riff on Franco’s nomination for "127 Hours" sunk embarrassingly low, while Hathaway’s isolated bursts of excitement – "Hollywood’s biggest night!" "My mom is here!" "You’re all real!" – came off as awkward and more than a little artificial. Granted, Hathaway had to overcompensate for Franco’s seeming-attempt to show as little interest as possible (alternate explanation: he was stoned), but their pacing was so off that, mediocre material notwithstanding, every interaction between the two was just painful to sit through. By the time Franco showed up in drag, the whole "they’re making this up on the spot" sentiment rang unnervingly true.
Seth McFarlane (2013)
The rest of the night: McFarlane didn’t do an entirely terrible job, and really, how people feel about his hosting gig is probably dependent on their opinions of the "Family Guy" creator himself. But too often, McFarlane’s humor was pointlessly salty, with racial and gender commentary less edgy than stale and mildly offensive. There was a curiosity in how McFarlane’s energy would mix with a usually-conservative event like the Oscars, but his "We Saw Your Boobs" opening number was a perfect example of how it actually went down: once the shock value faded, the act was airlessly crude. He made a joke about confusing Denzel Washington in "Flight" with Eddie Murphy in "The Nutty Professor," and explained that viewers compensate for not understanding Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz "because they’re so attractive." Yes, that about sums up Mr. McFarlane’s evening: aggressively averse to political correctness, but not funny or nuanced enough to justify why.
David Letterman (1995)
The rest of the night: Again, no one’s going to accuse David Letterman of being a generally unfunny person – but seriously, his stuff did not agree with Oscar. That aforementioned "Oprah/Uma" bit, in which Letterman milked a couple minutes’ worth of airtime by showing his unabashed amusement with the names, was only the beginning of a long night for the "Late Show" host. Letterman invited the writing team from his day job to craft his jokes and skits, and what they churned out for the comedian kept the audience remarkably unresponsive throughout. Though he had another notable miss with a bizarre spinning dog routine, you’d think Letterman’s goofily lazy charm – which, let’s be honest, comprised most of his hosting duties – would be enough. But it most definitely wasn’t – for whatever reason, his audience was having none of it, and the dead-silence that carried on through the third hour kept things profoundly uncomfortable until the telecast’s merciful conclusion.
Chevy Chase (1988)
Chris Rock would probably say I’m racist because I believe the 2016 Oscars was one of the worst, most boring and just NOT FUNNY at all of Oscars history!! Who wrote that as it was like the professionals got sick and the backups had to come in! It was almost like a jr. high school play! Please please for 2017 get someone who’s funny and can create an enjoyable show. Maybe this shows that Chris Rock truly does have to use the F word to get any laughs and how pathetic is that!!
Know your history. Certain Americans have done pretty narly things to a lot of other Americans. That is why Chris Rock can say exactly what he wants.
Did someone get paid to write this? wtf
I think Chris Rock was good – the audience seemed entertained?
Chris Rock wasn’t a terrible host.
Did the person who wrote this even watched the Chris Rock clip? people are laughin hysterically! and "If you want Tom Cruise and all you can get is Jude Law, wait!" worst joke?? come on!!!! the bit was hilarious! and the one about Russell Crowe? comedic genius all the way..
I think all these hosts had their merits, though Letterman might have been the worst and Hathaway/Franco was just ill-conceived. But why no mention of Whoopi Goldberg? I remember cringing my way through more than a couple of her gigs. And Chevy Chase wasn’t so bad, either. Weak material? Seems like it, but he had some good lines in there, and his inherent deadpan suited the snarky things he said.
When there’s a black host you know there will be jokes aimed at white people and no one will say anything in the press the next day. But if a white host says a black joke…
I’m sorry but Seth McFarlane was absolutely HILARIOUS!!! His failure was simply trying to bring Family Guy/American Dad to an audience that apparently didn’t know that those two shows INSULT EVERYONE! No person, ethnicity, inability (Joe Swanson people?) type of criminal, or scenario is off limits!!! The Boobs opening number fell flat but not because it wasn’t funny, the audience just isn’t receptive to that type of humour on a PUBLIC stage. (Although we know for a fact many in the audiences either LOVE those two shows OR have made guest appearances on them as well) Too much upper crust stunting for my taste! Can’t tell you as a critic how many times I see my fellow critiques trying their hardest NOT to laugh!!! They don’t get out of their own way will reviewing a film & THIS is an example of that in live television format!
The funniest moment for me was a glimpse of a teenage Angelina Jolie bored out of her mind. No doubt telling herself she’ll never attend another lame awards ceremony as long as she lives. (Chevy Chase clip 15.03).
Yeah! I agree! Seth was terrible! I love Ellen in the oscars last year
Do a good hosts article! Seth McFarlane wasn’t that great but a couple of his jokes were really funny I thought, very Family Guy esque but hilarious at times. Especially that Sound of Music joke.
I think Jon Stewart was a really good host, funny likeable and always genuine and sounds like he actually really cares. Like when he brought back Markéta Irglová from Once on stage when she didn’t get a chance to speak, that was a great moment.
Totally disagree about Oprah…Uma. It remains a classic bit that everyone remembers. Yes, it wasn’t especially funny, but Letterman made it work somehow, though he was a terrible host that night. He thought he was just doing his talk show. I wish they’d give him another chance.
I remember seeing Chevy Chase host in 1988. Talk about mean spirited, sheesh, the nerve of that man. #oprahuma
What is the point of articles like this, other than to be mean-spirited?
Seth McFarlane was the best