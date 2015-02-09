Blu-ray Review: 101 Dalmatians

The 1961 Disney animated classic, 101 Dalmatians makes its long-awaited Blu-ray debut this week with some genuinely notable

bonus features and the always-beguiling Cruella De Vil.

The biggest

stars of Dalmatians aren’t all those

puppies, Cruella De Vil (I know…but wait until the point is made), or even the

sea change in Disney animation design. It’s the lines.

The Xerox

lines dominate every frame of 101

Dalmatians. They influence the look of the characters, the backgrounds and

the animation itself. This touchstone in Disney animation is explained and

demonstration extensively in several of the bonus features on this new Blu-ray.

It is made

abundantly clear that Walt Disney did not like the look, for a number of

theoretical reasons, as recalled by Disney Legends, artists and historians

including Floyd Norman, Andreas Deja, Brian Sibley and many, many others.

Frankly, as kids, we didn’t like the Xerox lines very much either. “Is this

another Disney cartoon with the ‘scritchy lines’?” we would ask each other

throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s. For us, the only feature in which it seemed to

work completely was in 101 Dalmatians.

The new

Blu-ray is a long-awaited glimpse at that glorious marriage between the lines

and the backgrounds, the infinitely watchable quintessence of Cruella, the

skillful balance of character and story and the astonishing absence of archaic

material for a film over 50 years old (particularly the disgusting ambition of

Cruella to skin the puppies and make them into furs—imagine what Bob Barker

would say).

Most

satisfactory about the new Blu-ray is the abundance of quality bonus material.

Not all of the recent Disney feature releases on Blu-ray have been so generous;

some have even cut back on such treasures. The only things left off this

package from the 2008 DVD are some games and activities. The deleted songs,

superb documentaries and especially an item called “Sincerely Yours, Walt

Disney” is included: a charming look at the warm correspondence between author

Dodie Smith, who was delighted with the Disney treatment of her work, and Walt

Disney, who was relieved that at least one writer expressed pleasure rather

than venom (Smith was the anti-Travers).

Only three bonus

items appear on the DVD, but the Blu-ray carries the best features from 2008 on

to the new disc. The new features include a new animated short, “The Further

Adventures of Thunderbolt,” that works footage of the puppies watching TV from

the 1961 film into new animation about the courageous canine hero and his

previously unseen human crime-fighting partner. Other features more reflections

from artists and historians and a trivia lesson from a Disney Channel star (say

what you want about the synergy and the tween approach, but it does convey to

kids the joy of Disney history).

But the

most precious bonus is a full 1961 episode of the Disneyland TV show with three

separate segments. Walt narrates two of them: a general look at dogs and a

preview of 101 Dalmatians. Another is

the Rex Allen-narrated Border Collie,

which stirs up nostalgia for those of us who watched the weekly Disney show in

hopes that there would be cartoons, but still hung around for the more frequent

animal programs.

What may

not satisfy Disney animation aficionados with sharp vision is the look of the

Blu-ray. The processing of the image is not as severe as on other recent

animated feature releases, but is certainly noticeable (based on my uneducated,

corrective-lensed eye). The lines are undeniably Xeroxed, but they are slightly

softened, not razor sharp. One theory is that some technical issues with ‘60s

animation, like dust particles, might seem like Blu-ray defects to the viewer

of today who is unaware of such things. So these flaws had to—or were requested

to—be taken out.

The

processing seems gentler than in other Disney Blu-rays, like plastic surgery

that is subtle in one case and very noticeable in others. But just how gentle

is up to the knowledgeable viewer. The color, sound and all the other elements

that make 101 Dalmatians great are all still there. The lines, which are the

film’s “stars”, are discernable as well; they just don’t seem to visually cut as

sharply on TV screens as a Ginsu through a tin can.

I still

love that scene in which Cruella’s car sploshes into the frozen Xerox river and

it’s just as filled with toner as I remember. Cruella may have lost her battle,

but 101 Dalmatians is destined to be

a winner forever.