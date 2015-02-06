Congrats to 'Big Sonia,' the January Project of the Month

"Big Sonia" garnered the most votes for the January Project of the Month. The prize is a creative consultation from our Project of the Month partner, Tribeca Film Institute. "Big Sonia" will also be in the running for 2015 Project of the Year.

Take a look at the film’s pitch: "Big Sonia" profiles 89-year old diva and Holocaust survivor Sonia Warshawski. Deeply rooted in the past and completely relevant NOW.

Find out more about the project here.

Are you a filmmaker or know one? Submit your in-production film for our Project of the Day column, fill out the form here.