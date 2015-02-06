Congrats to ‘Big Sonia,’ the January Project of the Month

"Big Sonia" garnered the most votes for the January Project of the Month. The prize is a creative consultation from our Project of the Month partner, Tribeca Film Institute. "Big Sonia" will also be in the running for 2015 Project of the Year.
Take a look at the film’s pitch: "Big Sonia" profiles 89-year old diva and Holocaust survivor Sonia Warshawski. Deeply rooted in the past and completely relevant NOW.
Find out more about the project here.
Are you a filmmaker or know one? Submit your in-production film for our Project of the Day column, fill out the form here.
Comments
I’m looking forward to seeing this film. Sonia is a treasure.
Thank you to entire team around the globe for telling the world this films deserves to be made! Please follow our website and FB page for BIG SONIA for updates throughout post-production this year! Currently raising funds to work on the film, and we are overwhelmed with gratitude and joy today at this win!