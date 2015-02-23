Indiana Jones and the Misunderstood Character Arc

Back in October 2013, an episode of The Big Bang Theory ruined Raiders

of the Lost Ark for many of its fans. In the episode, the geeky Sheldon

shows the movie (one of his “all-time favorites”) to his new girlfriend, Amy.

The moment the credits start to roll, he turns excitedly to ask her what she

thought of the film (as well as his taste). Her reaction is not what he had hoped

for. “It was good,” she shrugs, clearly underwhelmed. “It was very

entertaining. Except for the glaring story problem.” Incredulous, Sheldon insists

that Amy explain; she replies: “Indiana Jones plays no role in the outcome of

the story. If he weren’t in the film, it would turn out exactly the same. […] The

Nazis would have still found the ark, taken it to the island, opened it up, and

all died. Just like they did.” Sheldon’s mouth drops, followed by the mouths of

geeks worldwide. Amy’s criticism was picked up and passed around the Web, as writers

at various fan sites chimed in to voice their opinions on how the episode had gutted

Indiana Jones. At What Culture, Simon Gallagher explained “How

the Big Bang Theory Ruined Indiana Jones For Everyone,” while at Cinemablend, Kristy Puchko asked, “Has

Big Bang Theory Ruined Indiana Jones Forever?” (Such hyperbole is

typical of geek culture.) Suddenly, a previously undetected story problem was

eating away at the fabric of geekdom itself. But the problem, despite all the

hullaballoo, is that there is no problem, and there never was.

Amy’s argument, essentially, is that Indy isn’t a good protagonist

because he doesn’t advance the film’s plot. At the climax of the movie, he ends

up tied to a post, and doesn’t do anything to beat the Nazis. According to this

argument, he’s not a true hero because he fails to save the day by, say, punching

someone, or rigging an explosion. Instead, God steps in and wipes out Indy’s

foes, a modern-day version of deus ex

machina.

But this argument fundamentally misunderstands the central

conflict in Raiders of the Lost Ark,

and what the film is ultimately about. To be sure, the Nazis are Indy’s

antagonists, and he struggles with them throughout the film. His motives stand

in clear contrast to theirs, and one of his goals is to stop them from

unearthing the lost Ark of the Covenant for their own nefarious ends. (Hitler’s

army, with the Ark at its forefront, would be unstoppable.) But Indiana Jones’s

true struggle isn’t ultimately with the Nazis, but with something else.

Let’s consider who Indiana Jones is. He’s a man of science,

an archaeologist who travels the world digging up priceless artifacts, then

putting them in museums—which is where, he repeatedly and gruffly insists, those

artifacts belong. In other words, Indy is devoted to uncovering the past,

bringing its remains to light, and adding them to the stockpile of human

knowledge. This is why he’s incensed by mercenary archaeologists like his rival

René Belloq, who work for private collectors; it’s also why he opposes the

Nazis, who would use the Ark as a weapon, and a tool of oppression. Belloq and

the Nazis might do archaeology, but their goal isn’t the enrichment of all humankind.

For Indy, securing an artifact for a museum is to secure it for everybody, to

put it on display where anyone can see it, and learn from it. (Of course, this ignores

the colonialist, imperialist aspects of archaeology, especially archaeology of

the 1930s, but let’s save that critique for another day.)

It’s with this goal in mind—the enrichment of public

knowledge via science—that Indy enters into a race against the Nazis. Can he

find the Ark before they do? But his primary struggle remains a conflict with himself. His arc, if you will (pun

intended), comes to a crisis when his devotion to science is tested, and he’s

confronted with the limits of secular, experiential knowledge.

Early in the film, Indy makes it clear that he doesn’t

believe in the legends surrounding the Ark. When explaining what the artifact is

to some visiting FBI agents, he calls it “the chest the Hebrews used to carry

around the Ten Commandments … the actual

Ten Commandments, the original stone tablets that Moses brought down out of

Mount Horeb and smashed—if you believe in that sort of thing.” A little later, while

studying a picture of the Ark, the agents ask, “What’s that supposed to be

coming out of there?” Indy replies, “Lightning … fire … the power of God, or

something.” He agrees to locate the Ark before the Nazis do, but his

motivation is, as usual, to secure a great new piece for Marshall College’s museum.

As soon as the FBI agents leave, he confirms with his colleague Marcus Brody that the school’s museum

will get the Ark.

Brody chastises his friend, however, for taking the matter

too lightly: “For nearly three thousand years man has been searching for the

lost ark. It’s not something to be taken lightly. No one knows its secrets.

It’s like nothing you’ve ever gone after before.” Indy’s reaction couldn’t be

more flippant. Laughing, he says, “Oh, Marcus! What are you trying to do, scare

me? You sound like my mother. We’ve known each other for a long time. I don’t

believe in magic, a lot of superstitious hocus pocus. I’m going after a find of

incredible historical significance; you’re talking about the boogie man.

Besides, you know what a cautious fellow I am.” On that note, Indy tosses his

revolver into his suitcase. It’s a brilliant character moment in more ways than

one. Obviously Indy is a tough guy who can take care of himself in a scrap. But

he also believes that any threat he meets will be mortal—not divine.

The Ark, to Indy, is an artifact like any other. It’s rarer,

perhaps, and more celebrated, but it’s something made by man, and mystified by

human stories. His nonchalant manner regarding the artifact’s divine power

stands in exact contrast to his friend Sallah, who truly respects the Ark’s supernatural

power. Sallah echoes Marcus Brody’s warning to Indy, claiming, “It is not

something man was meant to disturb. Death has always surrounded it. It is not

of this earth.”

Lest any of this reading seem like embellishment, the

question of Indiana’s faith was central for Harrison Ford, who scribbled notes

in the margins of his script, wondering whether Indy was “a believer.” Recall

also Belloq’s line to Indy, when our hero is standing above him with a grenade

launcher, threatening to blow up the Ark. Belloq calls his rival’s bluff,

saying, “All your life has been spent in pursuit of archaeological relics.

Inside the Ark are treasures beyond your wildest aspirations. You want to see

it opened as well as I.”

Indy’s lack of faith is directly challenged at the climax of

the film, when the Nazis secure the Ark. He and Marion Ravencroft watch as the

villains prepare to open the chest—going so far as to document the moment on

film—and their hubris proves instructive. Whereas the Nazis believe

themselves to be God, or even superior to God, Indy realizes that he must

choose a different course of action. Famously, when the Ark is finally opened,

he shouts to Marion that she should close her eyes. In other words, at the very

moment when they are finally able to look upon the artifact they’ve been

chasing, Indy chooses to look away—to refuse to observe. He has come to agree

with Sallah that the Ark is a thing divine, and embodies knowledge that humans

are not supposed to have.

To misunderstand this is to misunderstand Indiana’s

character, and the whole point of the story. Ultimately, Raiders of the Lost Ark is a film about the limits of science, about its hero reaching a boundary where one kind

of knowledge (empiricism) breaks down, only to be replaced by a different kind

of knowledge (religion, faith). Unlike the Nazis, unlike Belloq, Indy humbles

himself, and makes what the film considers the right decision: to close his

eyes before God.

If there is a “glaring story problem” with the Indiana Jones

films, it’s that this basic conflict gets repeated in all of the movies. Temple of Doom, Last Crusade, and Kingdom of

the Crystal Skull all effectively reset Indiana to square one, despite the

lessons he’s learned elsewhere. In each film, Indy starts out a man of science,

incredulous in the face of some greater power, only to relearn humility. Indeed,

the ending of Last Crusade depicts

him once again learning this lesson. Even worse, Temple of Doom takes place chronologically before Raiders, which means that Indy already

had some experience with the divine before setting out after the Ark—albeit the

divine of a different faith. (A separate article could be written on the

challenges that Temple poses to the monotheism

of Judaism.) To gripe about any of that would be a complaint worthy of a true geek,

rather than the weak tea with which the pretend nerds on Big Bang Theory flummox one another.

But of course, Raiders

got made first, and told the story best. Its crystal-skull-clear dramatization of

Indy’s crisis of faith—and his triumph via humility—is an essential part of why

it’s the greatest Indiana Jones film.