Watch: First Trailer for Cameron Crowe’s ‘Aloha’ Will Make Your Heart Soar

Cameron Crowe has always had this knack for telling complicated stories in such a way that no matter what the outcome is for the characters onscreen, you come out of the film feeling good because you learned something along the way.
Based on the first trailer for "Aloha," Crowe’s upcoming film seems to promise the same sort of satisfaction.
Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper stars as a talented military contractor who helped establish the U.S. space program in Hawaii. At the start of the film, Cooper’s character returns to work with the program after many years away and in doing so, ends up at a crossroads where he must contend with the past in order to move forward into the future.
"Aloha" opens in theaters May 29. Check out the trailer below.
Comments
Doesn’t Bradley Cooper play a sniper in one of his movies. He should take a shot at whoever wrote this crap. If you don’t know how to write female characters ask one to help you. This looks like bukkake for the women in this movie.
Cameron Crowe is a much more subtle filmmaker than this trailer shows. This is a romantic comedy to the max, and Cameron does not make those. Not a good trailer tries to be all things to everybody.
Watched trailer. Heart didn’t soar. WAIT….. waaait a minute…… is it–? No, sorry, false alarm. Still not soaring. Honestly, I think these hipster indiewire writer-fans get a little *too* excited sometimes…
better yet, cut MY eyes out. no thanks!
not soaring, cut that trailer down.
heart soar?
the trailer is toooooo looooong! why see the film? it gives too much away. i hate that about so many trailers! ugh!
holy shit
I disagree:
Colette