Watch: First Trailer for Cameron Crowe's 'Aloha' Will Make Your Heart Soar

Cameron Crowe has always had this knack for telling complicated stories in such a way that no matter what the outcome is for the characters onscreen, you come out of the film feeling good because you learned something along the way.

Based on the first trailer for "Aloha," Crowe’s upcoming film seems to promise the same sort of satisfaction.

Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper stars as a talented military contractor who helped establish the U.S. space program in Hawaii. At the start of the film, Cooper’s character returns to work with the program after many years away and in doing so, ends up at a crossroads where he must contend with the past in order to move forward into the future.

"Aloha" opens in theaters May 29. Check out the trailer below.