What Critics Are Saying About ‘The Book of Negroes’ Miniseries, Which Premieres Tonight on BET

Earlier this month, I wrote and published a piece on BET’s first-ever chances at Emmy nominations this year with 2 scripted series in “Being Mary Jane” and “The Book of Negroes.”
The jury is still out on the former, but, based on reviews I’ve read thus far about the latter, Emmy recognition might be within grasp. Even if not a win, at least a nomination, whether for the miniseries as a whole, or for its star, Aunjanue Ellis, who is receiving much praise for her performance, essentially carrying the show.
It’s finally here, almost 2 years after the project’s initial announcement – BET launches its first-ever event miniseries “The Book of Negroes,” a six-part historical drama in the tradition of “Roots,” based on Lawrence Hill’s award-winning, Oprah Winfrey-listed novel (known in the United States as “Someone Knows My Name”). The highly anticipated television event will run over the course of three consecutive nights in two-hour installments, starting tonight, Monday, February 16, 2015 at 8 PM ET/PT.
Director Clement Virgo’s adaptation stars Aunjanue Ellis as Aminata Diallo, abducted as an 11-year-old child from her village in Sierra Leone (West Africa), is sent to live as a slave in South Carolina, and years later, forges her way to freedom, serving the British in the Revolutionary War and registering her name in the historic “Book of Negroes” – an actual document that provides a short but immensely revealing record of freed Loyalist slaves who requested permission to leave the US for resettlement in Nova Scotia, only to find that the haven they sought was steeped in an oppression all of its own.
That this is a story told solely from the perspective of a woman, separates it from most slave narratives.
“It’s a universal story of a legendary woman. There’s loss, a long journey and triumph,” said Debra L. Lee, CEO of BET Networks. “It’s very exciting for us for ‘Book of Negroes’ to be our first miniseries… My vision for BET is to be a well-rounded network. There are so many stories in our culture to tell, and I’m so proud of this. I’m hoping that it’s ‘Roots’ for a younger generation.”
Will it? Time will tell that tale. But, at least, expectations from within are high. In 1977. “Roots” received 37 Emmy Award nominations and won 9. It also won a Golden Globe and a Peabody Award. It received history-making ratings for the finale, which still holds a record as the third highest rated episode for any television series, and the second most watched overall series finale in USA television history.
S&A wasn’t able to preview the series ahead of tonight’s premiere, hence no preview review. So I’m sharing highlights of reviews written by those outlets that were afforded early press coverage.
– The Hollywood Reporter: “The bottom line: one of BET’s most notable offerings to date… Of course, it’s Ellis’ gripping performance that holds the six-part miniseries together. Except for the first installment that focuses on Aminata’s girlhood, Ellis is present in nearly every scene, aging decades and displaying a stunning range of emotion…. The miniseries, which premiered on CBC Television in Canada, marks a significant acquisition for BET, placing the channel in the growing field of cable outlets offering serious fare with high production values. Though perhaps the novel could have been condensed into a feature film, this format fits; in fact, at times, the pace even feels somewhat rushed. While The Book of Negroes addresses the painful history of slavery in the South, it expands the story to New York, Canada, Africa and beyond – telling it all, of course, from a female perspective. Of everything that can be gained from this production – ratings, critical accolades – perhaps the most meaningful will be if it prompts some to be so moved by Aminata’s struggles that they delve further into the history books themselves.”
– Variety: “It’s primarily Ellis’ show, and she conveys Aminata’s perseverance and independence despite all the tragedy that’s heaped upon her. Gossett and Alexander don’t turn up until near the end, the former as a guide to pioneers, a role spiritually similar to the one he served in “Roots.” Although history obviously mixes with fiction, there’s enough here left under-covered by traditional textbooks to make “The Book of Negroes” an intriguing window into the period. Indeed, for those steeped in a U.S.-centric version of events, it’s worth noting the British are generally the more sympathetic white characters, including Ben Chaplin as an abolitionist who quickly and respectfully recognizes Aminata’s value as a conduit to her community. Meticulously replicating the 18th century and spanning decades, the show takes a while to get going, and meanders a bit near the end. It’s also difficult to bring much new to this period with all that’s been done already. Nevertheless, the miniseries represents the sort of dramatic experience BET has too rarely provided, and likely wouldn’t have now without sharing the cost with international partners. And as Aminata’s tome makes clear, each person and generation deserves their own stories.”
– The Denver Post: “Graphic cruelty, not to mention violence, makes for difficult viewing in this lavishly produced miniseries. But it’s worthwhile, especially as director Clement Virgo has opened a new window on the experience of blacks in Canada.”
– The Washington Post: “Although the script (by Hill and series director Clement Virgo) opens with a poetic, almost liquid quality to its story and words, “The Book of Negroes” quickly suffers in the second night, when it starts racing along the timeline with clumsy dialogue that exists mainly to push along the plot…. The producers and cast (which includes Cuba Gooding Jr. and Louis Gossett Jr.) have clearly put a lot of care and thought into this project; Ellis, particularly, gives a lead performance that is strong enough to mask some of the script’s problems.”
– Canada’s Globe & Mail: “The dramatization of Aminata’s traumatic abduction and journey (she is played as a child and wonderfully by Shailyn Pierre-Dixon) is profoundly powerful. It’s must-see television. The innocence but intuitive wisdom of the child. The brutality of the long journey overland to the sea. The horror of the long sea-crossing in unspeakable conditions. The futility of the uprising by the slaves – the hopelessness of challenging the white slave-traders is emphatic. All of this is rendered with great skill by director Clement Virgo (who adapted the novel with Lawrence Hill) and there is a visual zest and dramatic force at work. It is when Aminata lands in South Carolina and into the hands of plantation owner Robinson Appleby (Greg Byrk) that the drama acquires stiffness and loses its fluidity.”
So, somewhat mixed, but leaning towards the positive. I’ll say this: I didn’t find a single review that was negative. The consensus seems to be that it’s finely-produced, lavish with high production values, meticulously recreating the world and era in which the story unfolds, with Aunjanue Ellis giving a strong performance (as you’d expect; she’s one of those black actresses who’s solid, but woefully underused); but, after what reads like a great first half, it falters towards the end, losing some of the magic captured early on – essentially, a strong start, and a weak finish. But it’s not a criticism that’s so unlike what we’ve heard before about many other projects made for the big and small screens.
I’m looking forward to seeing what the ratings are like for this. From the initial announcement that BET had boarded the project, I wondered whether it was something it’s audience would want to see.
I definitely will be watching the entire series, starting tonight, after which I’ll share my thoughts.
Comments
Watched the whole series last night…what a heartbreaking, powerful performance by the leading lady..so raw, so moving – just wish a woman had directed it so we culd have had the real female voice …otherwise a genuinely honest depiction of the evils of the slave trade and the mental scars it inflicted on slaves and their descendants, and portraying the neverending feeling of rootlessness…
I guess this is an attempt for BET to finally maturate. I stopped following BET back in the early 90s. Broke my heart. But this seems fascinating. Unfortunately the standard viewers of BET is disconnected from imagery like this in tone. They are so jaded and cynical because they grew up on BET offerings that were jaded and cynical. This is a stretch that is amazing but Post Civil Rights Babies don’t do this type of esoteric landscaping of Black life very well in real-time. They have been corrupted to reject the richness of this endeavor.
Another thing I forgot to mention..a little historical tidbit is that when England and the USA signed their peace agreement – one of the USA’s new government’s demands was that the white Loyalists who fled the USA for Canada , return all USA property taken to Canada and that included Black slaves. England basically told the USA to ‘take a hike" so no slaves were returned upon any demand from the USA. There are many stories of African-American-Canadian heritage to be told. Canada is often forgotten in the "North American" slave narratives.
I watched it from Canada and I absolutely love the character of Aminata and Aunjanue Ellis’s portrayal of her. She really is a good actress and should get more recognition for her craft from this as I would love to see her in other projects. The series itself starts really compelling with the young Aminata’s life in Africa and the horror of being taken by slave traders and the journey to America. She is a very strong willed girl and she tugs at your heart strings. I felt that some of the movie at times seemed very rushed, high drama quickly shown and then they move on to the next. It felt kind of strange. Some of the background casting seemed very amateurish. Not enough of the story was told about how "UEL" (United Empire Loyalists) brought their slaves with them because they were their property. See when the Revolution happened in the USA the white Loyalists (loyal to England) were threatened with death by the rebellious patriots – their plantations, homes, farms, land, money and whatever else was stolen and confiscated by the patriot rebels. Many faced public humiliation and tarred and feathered. Some killed. The wealthy Loyalists took their black slaves with them…NOT just to Halifax Nova Scotia Canada (where today still exists a large African-Canadian population from those original slaves) but they also were taken to Southern Ontario as well as Eastern Ontario and Quebec. About a 100 years after the revolution Harriett Tubman helped many slaves escape to Southern Ontario, Canada with the ‘Underground Railroad’. I think in respects to the settling of African Americans into Southern Ontario should also have been told more than just the Nova Scotia end of it. One thing I found kind of fake was Amanita’s almost equal treatment by the British commander. My feeling is that he would have likely in reality been a little more arrogant towards her treating her more like a child than an equal given the time period. She likely would have been more meek, shy and more submissive to him than the script’s character development here. She seemed way , way ahead of her time in personality and strength than one would realistically assume her to be given that time period when even white women were seen by their husbands as property and treated submissively. It would be hard to imagine a black woman having a strong sense of self given what she/they went through when even white women who were free and not slaves were treated like 2nd class to men. So these things kind of left me feeling it felt a little too inspired by modern thinking rather than the realities of that time when women of all sorts were treated poorly. All in all I liked the series, found it compelling at times, inspired at times and always cheerleading Aminata on. She was lovable and likable. Another good portrayal was from the very handsome, hot , sexy Lyriq Bent (oh my God..he’s so damn HOT!!) playing Aminata’s captor, lover, husband. Wow! Is he a sight for sore eyes and he is an extremly good actor too. It is a must watch but I would not say that it is better than Roots. Roots was a 10…I would give Book of Negroes a 6.5. It could have been better if it was not so rushed and more attention to details to create a more realistic drama which was compromised with some location scenes, sets and extra-actors/actresses in the background that at times looked like tourists watching a movie being filmed.
This was an amazing and powerful series on BET about slavery in the Deep South in the 18th and 19th centuries. The Canadian adaptation of Lawrence Hill’s novel, published in the US u der the title, "Someone Kniws My Name," was faithful to the book – probably because Hill was involved with writing the script. Aunjaunue Ellis, who portrayed Amanita, in the series gave a powerful and extremely talented oerformace, telling the story if slavery from a female perspective. I had been waiting for a movie adapted from the book after reading the book years ago and am so happy that, just by accident, I saw a blurb about the BET series in the Washington Post. For 3 nights I was glued to the TV and for someone who rarely watches TV it was an uplifting and awesome experience.
I recorded and watched the entire miniseries, amazing in my opinion. I also want my daughters to see it. It was strong willed and determination. Profound performances by Annjanue Ellis, Cuba Gooding, Jr. and Louis Gossett, Jr. as always are skilled and great actors in any role. Not familiar with Lyriq Bent, but I am sure I will see more work. Women captured in slavery have stores to tell and there are more slave stories to be told. 7It is good to here from a female slave perspective and that is a plus for BET. Great miniseries!
I enjoyedthe movie. I did not know the there a book call the book of negroes. You can really learn something from the movie.
As painful as the movie has been , its opening my eyes to the strenght of Moorish/Asiatic people during that time. I am glad parents are sitting African children down and having them to observe the treatment in which Caucasians bestowed upon kidnapped people. Along with Selma! Its a breath of fresh air to see strong acting and the goddess in this movie is strong and a excellent choice to lead this role! These are honorable movie that will open our eyes to the hatered that persist even today!
Jamie campbell
"This series deserves an Oscar." Really? What miniseries ever won an "Oscar"? Wrong page babe.
Just magnificent
Just finished watching the book of negroes. I really enjoyed it! Miss Ellis did a great job! She is a truly strong actress who should be commended for her performance. Lyriq Benet… nice job and so handsome! Congrats BET!
I watched the entire mini series and I feel this is a mini series that everyone should see.(young and old, black and white, rich and poor.) A power bit of history for all to see.
Watched the mini-series. Can It be purchased?
This series deserves an Oscar…..the conclusion is here I wished I could see more.I would agree this is better than roots
Hopefully this series will scratch that big `ole inch when it comes to opening up the flood gates of OUR SHARED HIS/HER-STORIES with a blueprint marked of cinematic stratagems and artistic dare. But who I’m fooling;-)?
@JLM I know right?! I want them to actually win but BET thinks the worst of their audience so they don’t even try to bring out good content. I guess they lost money with the recession and they’re trying to get that money from the educated/middle class blacks they dismissed or thought didn’t exist. However, after this mini series is up, I doubt I’ll watch BET regularly. Too much foolishness for me (not to mention the stigma attached to watching BET stops me from watching their content). I’ll stick with books and indie black filmmakers. I don’ even feel sorry for BET. They do it to themselves.
@CHRIS K I can believe it. I read in I believe Scenes of Subjection(?), that sometimes groups of enslaved Africans from different plantations would meet at opposite sides of the river banks and SING to each other. This was of course very dangerous, but they did it anyway. They’d even have parties in secret. So a picnic I can actually believe, especially with enslaved people who were in love.
Seems too unrealistic….I mean a picnic at night in the second episode?
Hope this is the beginning of BET’s original programming era(At lease for drama).
Wait? BET been around for 20years and this is their first mini-series????? Smh
The Variety review noted: "It’s also difficult to bring much new to this period with all that’s been done already." Really, 400 plus years and nothing new can be told? The Jewish holocaust was 6 years and we get nuanced stories about that experience from many narrative perspectives. Why does the slavery narrative have a cap on how many times/ways an experience can be shared?
I chose to watch this over the Tribute to Stevie Wonder. Some may ask why but less we remember we are doomed to repeat. Yes we know the story and have seen it many times told many ways yes it is the same old story but totally worth seeing this version job well done by all the big named cast but I was most impressed with the young lady that played the teen Aminata Diallo (Shailyn Pierre-Dixon) I found it sad that I had to search for her name It was not on the BET page about the show they show only the star roll cast this young girl is a upcoming raising star!
I echo Deena B.’s hopes that those of us who don’t subscribe to cable will be able to eventually view by some other media platform. In the meantime, for those of you who do have cable, I hope the ratings are at least as high as the reality muck and the tabloid style movies that air.
I do my best to learn as much as possible about our history. I must admit that I had never heard of this story until information started to appear about the BET Series. I watched it last night. I recorded it. I plan to watch the entire series. What a powerful and amazing story. I pray that this will encourage BET to show more dramas about our amazing history. I hope that we will watch this series and support it.
The main character is a female, but she has a loving relationship with her husband. She has respect for her mother, father and history. She had a desire to learn. Also, the wife in the Jewish family showed compassion in a world that did not provide a great deal of compassion.We can all learn from this drama.
It is a awesome story another look inside of what my ancestors went thru, of how enduring they were, all of the actors did a awesome job of telling this story another of many, I love the richness of my history mad because of what they went thru kidnapped, brutalized, treated with no human dignity, but they were yet strong, loving, caring, and as mad as it makes me to know they went thru being treated inhuman I love my people and am soooooooo proud of them!!!
The Book of Negroes so far is really good. Aminata’s journey is an amazing combo of Roots/Queen to me. I thought Queen was underrated and deserved much more praise than it received. In regards to Being Mary Jane, The two series are two different stories with two different purposes. While they both are entertaining, BoN is the one real contender for Emmy and Golden Globe praise (especially in lead actress categories)
You can see it on the CBC.CA website. Search for Book of Negroes.
I have been waiting for this miniseries for weeks now! At some point I was anxious to see exactly what this story was going to reveal about our history. I allowed my children to watch and was ready to explain any questions they may have. One of the most important factors in the beginning was her mother her trade and her father teaching her religion two very valuable assets that save her life and made her a asset to the trade. I am a lover of my history and a lover of Finding my Roots. Which is also I show I enjoy watching which give us history on our own journey to America. I am truly looking forward to the rest of this miniseries.
I wish I could see this series. I wish it could teach us something different. I wish it would herald an era where we as black people did not hold up the banner of slavery and discrimination as our "STORY" our "HISTORY our "THING". I wish it could show us that being an individual is a thing of glory but being separate is an act of fear that permeates our society and draws to us all manner of fearful acts. I wish it was about learning from the past and vowing never again to make our selves into an weak, inferior, submissive race but a race of power, beauty and strength. I wish it was not remembering for the sake of awards and recognition, but remembering out of love.
I wish the "BOOK OF NEGROS THE BEST OF LUCK" but I would rather be in the book of humanity, where the only differentiating factor was the purpose of the soul and the contribution to the human evolution.
@Betrice K; It’s called fiction, meaning you can tell anything from any perspective if you have an imagination. If you really think that a men can’t tell a story from female perspective, how do you explain Angelina Jolie directing a war story–definitely a male realm–in Unbroken?
This has way more going on then Mary Jane. History beats small scene porn any day.
Tambay, let me help you out here with a little "tough love": I appreciate your uh, optimism, but "Being Mary Jane" is never ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever EVER EVAR even going to NOMINATED for an Emmy. EVER. (I won’t bother explaining why: if you think a nomination is possible, you won’t understand my reason why it’s not.) And as talented as Ms. Ellis is, because of the stigma of BET, she only has a slim chance at a nomination if everybody else on tv sucks.
Eleanor, in less than 15 hours you’ll be able to watch the next episode (this is not a movie). So set your reminder for 8 PM EST. And, as I said above, the first episode will air again, just before the new one. Hey, if you have cable just search ahead and ye shall find all your answers. I hope (I am sure they will) S&A opens a post on the miniseries. If they do, drop in, add to the discussion. It’s sure to be a goodie.
Finally, although painful to watch and the Hair Scene really burned my soul , it is indeed a masterpiece.
When is the next showing on BET. Is the movie going to show again on BET?
I am ALL IN, up to my neck in anticipation, I am ready to be delightfully entertained. For those who are looking for a history lesson of sorts, move around and show up at your child’s next school board meeting. Get in front of your children’s curriculum This is not that kind of party. Geezzz, some folks are just hell-bent on creating racial controversy when none exists. Now, re: The series, I do have a few concerns. First, the actors, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Louis Gossett Jr. Well, Louis Gossett’s days are long gone by. His actoring (now) is generally way over the top, but we shall see. Cuba, on the other hand, has surprised me. With the right role and good writing, the man can bring a nice performance. The movies "The Butler and the one about the young black chess player – told me so. And I’ll tell you what, I am really surprised to here the praise for Aunjanue Ellis’s performance. I know she was in The Help and Get On Up but **blank-blank* I’m drawing a blank, I can’t remember anything about her or her characters. Anyway, I’ll take the critics words on this one. Heck, I didn’t even know the series was coming on until I read this post. But all goodbye is not gone. The DVR is set, and tonights show will air right before the next episode. Oh, that renminds me, I may not watch any episode in it’s first run. That’s right, record… and then, OUT GOES ALL those damn commercials. BET has no shame when it comes to killing folks with tons of commercials. In fact, they’re so strong they will show 8 minutes of a show and then 5 minutes of commercials. Hey, I actually timed them. All that to say, the story about The Book of Negroes from Africa, got this negro from Iowa’s nose wide open.
Film’s like this are a waste of energy with no purpose it doesn’t contribute to anything that’s relevant in the 2100century people with idiotic mindsets allow films like this to surface every 5to10yrs Black People don’t need to be reminded of the past WE need to become aware of the future of mankind and how we can secure our space on this Planet.Please no more slavery movies
Thoughts:
How can Amerca/whites be proud of their history without a simple apology ( money of course)?
How can Africans be proud of selling their brothers and sisters?
How can Blacks allow anyone to forget?
I am anxiously anticipating the film to see what it will provide for me as insight into my history and I am also happy that my daughter will be able to get some views on this as well. All devices will be put away while this is on so that she will be able to actually pay attention and learn something.
For those of us who don’t have cable, I hope there will be another way to view this.
My only doubt is: how can a story be told completely from a female perspective if written and direct by two men? Just a genuine thought, not meant to be provocative
An amazing series, with very strong characters and exceptional production (I watched the entire series over a six week period in Canada). I read the novel years ago, and while the series did seem a bit rushed at times, overall the mini-series format provides more detail than a feature film could have provided. Hopefully this will give BET and the Canadian network some much needed recognition. Looking forward to your review of the series.
I would love to see good things passed down to our children instead of bitterness and hate. Such a rich inheritance of perseverance and triumph along with such suffering. How our ancestors would be shocked and disappointed to see what so many of us have made of our freedom.