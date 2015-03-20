Apparently, Many of You Aren't Pleased With the "All-New" 'Single Ladies'... What's Going on?

Disclaimer: This is not a TV series that I watch; I’m just not in its target demographic, so I can’t really speak to its merits, or react to the reactions many of you have had to its return a couple of days ago. I’m just a messenger in this case…
Announced early last year, Centric, formerly known as BET on Jazz, BET Jazz, and BET J, and launched in September 1996 as a spin-off cable television channel of BET, is being rebranded, yet again – this time as a specifically black woman-focused network, calling itself "the first network designed for black women."
Those rebranding efforts continue to take shape in 2015, starting with the relaunch of the network’s pickup of the canceled VH1 drama series "Single Ladies," which premiered 2 nights ago, March 18, 2015, airing on both Centric and BET (for those without Centric).
Centric also previously announced an exclusive co-production deal with Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment to produce new content for the network, and as part of the deal, BET Networks was to develop and premiere an all-new Season 4 of the highly-rated "Single Ladies" series for Centric, which it apparently has. But maybe it’s a little too "all-new" for a lot of you, if your post-season 4 premiere comments are any indication.
Apparently, new characters have been introduced, some old favorite characters are gone, and what previously appealed to the series’ core audience – in terms of story and style – seems to have been lost in some kind of overhaul, which appears to have taken many by surprise.
Again, I’m going based on what you all who watch the series, have shared in the last 2 days, on this site.
Here’s a sample:
This is why people loose interest in our black shows, too many cast changes. Then it begins confusion. Good luck!
You need to bring Raquel back.
Kudos to the writers, producers, crew…u are golden and blessed. Thx 4 bringing back this show! Love it! Keep on doing what u do.
There must be new writers on the show. Where is the sexiness from last season?
If they don’t bring Raquel back I will not be watching…and the original one
You guys need to bring Raquel back this show. makes no sense now and it looks stupid and dumb. what happened to picking it up where it left off. and then putting what happened to Raquel
Please bring back Raquel!!!
This was the worst episode of single ladies that I’ve ever watched, and I’ve been a fan from the beginning!!! the character changes was horrible!! such anticipation, just too be let down!!!! will not watch again
Bring back Raquel! This episode of single ladies didn’t make any sense, lacked sophistication and sex appeal…horrible! I’ve watched the shoe since season 1, but I will not watch again.
Everybody doesn’t need to be unhappy..Where the hell is Rachel??? Terrance is dying
Single Ladies just jumped aboard the "Empire" clone-train.
This season sucks big time. i was looking forward for terrance and raquel love connections.malcom and keisha trying to make it work.After the first few minutes into it i lost interest too many changes. I have been waiting for almost a whole year with anticipation and it just flop big time. I dont think i will watch the rest of the season.Big disppointment.
I was really pissed with this show last night. How are you’ll just going to get rid of Rachel like that. then have her declared dead. Then Malcolm is missing and Keisha is in jail. Then you bring in all these new people. I waited this long for this mess. Highly DISAPPOINTED.
oh damn I’d hoped this sorry show was gone and gone for good.. but I’m glad for those of you that like it…
No Raquel, No watch!
no Raquel and Terrance will not watch
The show is nothing without Raquel she needs to be brought back
They should have presented new cast slowly. I was like what the heck. who is that?
Why is Raquel not on this season? The show does not even feel the same.
I really enjoy watching this show, but I don’t think it will be the same without Raquel. You should really find a way to bring her back.
Ughhh, So disappointed!! Bring back Raquel (Denise Vasi). Where’s Malcolm?? Sean? TOO many changes…I will watch one more week then I’m OUT!!!
It’s no longer ‘Single Ladies’. As a result, should start new with a different show, and build a different expectation and audience. It’s far different than the show that inspired a loyal audience to persevere despite cancellation and network changes. It has three years of branding and is unlikely to draw those who did not like the original. I don’t see how it will survive. Loved Raquel and the original show. Not feeling this recreation.
And there’s more where that came from. But I think the last comment from Erica sums up what most seem to be feeling about the series’ return and debut on Centric – as I said earlier, an apparent overhaul of the show, with new cast members audiences weren’t pre-introduced to, and previous cast members who are apparently now gone, with obvious special love for Raquel – the character played by Denise Vasi.
If you’re a long-time fan of the series, and you did watch the first episode of season 4 on Wednesday of this week, share your thoughts in the comments section below – especially if you disagree with the above consensus.
It may just be that some are being a bit too impatient, especially after just one episode, and they should consider watching a few more to get into the groove of it all over again, despite the apparent changes. Although these are changes that, if you were reading this site last year, you would’ve expected.
Read on…
Given the 250+ comments the post on this blog last year, announcing the cancellation of the series received – the majority of them lamenting the news, calling for VH1 to reconsider – learning that BET/Centric had picked up the series was music to the ears of many.
In February of 2014, VH1 announced that, after it’s 3rd season, the network would end its hit drama series "Single Ladies" – the Queen Latifah/Flavor Unit Entertainment produced original scripted program (which was also VH1’s first hour-long scripted series), which starred LisaRaye McCoy, Denise Vasi, Charity Shea, D.B. Woodside, Travis Winfrey, Terrell Tilford, with new additions during its last season on VH1, in LeToya Luckett, Damien Dante Wayans and Lesley-Ann Brandt.
"We’ve been proud to deliver three seasons of the drama, romance and style that engaged viewers in each episode of Single Ladies," VH1 said in a statement. "Although we’ve decided not to move forward with another season, we hope to work again with the talented cast, creatives and producers as well as our partners at Flavor Unit Entertainment in the near future. We also thank the show’s fans for their support since the premiere in 2011."
A couple of months later, BET’s Centric announced its plans to revive the series, with Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment company developing what would be a 4th season exclusively for the network.
As part of the agreement, Centric would also start carrying Latifah’s syndicated daytime talk show (which has been canceled since then).
At the time, it was said that casting was apparently NOT guaranteed to look like what it did while the series was on VH1, so, as I said at the time to fans of the series, don’t be surprised if there was a remixing of the 3 leads, and supporting characters. And it’s obvious now that there has been.
The series’ season 3 premiere episode drew 2.6 million viewers, and a 1.74 rating, which was up an astounding +51% from the series’ season 2 debut, and it averaged 2.2 million total viewers throughout the season, which matched its season 2 numbers.
So its cancellation was a surprise, especially since it had been a successful series for the network, over its 3 seasons. Although, after its debuted in 2011, VH1 did pick up other scripted series, like "Hit The Floor," the dance dramedy that stars Kimberly Elise, Taylour Paige, Charlotte Ross, Logan Browninghas and Dean Cain. I suggested previously that this may have been a catalyst for the cancellation.
But clearly BET/Centric saw the potential in it, and the pick up actually made sense for the network, given its recent overall shift towards woman-centric original scripted programming.
It’s evolved over the years, eventually being rebranded by BET as Centric, in 2009, into what had essentially become a general interest channel targeted at African American adult audiences (compared to BET’s targeted younger viewers – although that seems to be changing), with programming comprised primarily of music appreciation from across the Diaspora, as well as unscripted content and lots of old black TV shows like "227," "The Cosby Show," "The Jamie Foxx Show" and many more.
The network claims that it’s growing into a premiere destination for African American women – a crown that I think Oprah Winfrey’s OWN will argue belongs to them, given its accelerated reach in that demographic, year-over-year, since it launched. The battle for the African American woman’s attention is underway. Read my 2014 piece on that matter here.
No word yet on what the season 4 premiere ratings numbers are.
I’m Maggie from Nairobi Kenya and I am also disappointed. The show will not be the same without April, Keisha and malcom,raquel and terrace. Please please bring them back to as soon as possible ��
what hurts me more than the character changes, are people’s grammar. HOLY FUCKIN’ S**T!
Crap!!! Forgive me but this ain’t working. They should have cancelled it instead of recasting. So disappointed.The fire, passion, elegance and style has been eroded from this new season.Poor….
OK. This month is February. This year is "2016" and there has been no word on a Season 5 of Single Ladies. That been said this same site offered submission of emails to receive feedback on this upcoming season to no avail have I received one. I am over Season 4. I wanted this show back. This request happened moving forward we would like to have a BOMB type of show in Season 5. If you are going to end this show, do this in the right manner.
You’ve complicated the whole show. It’s enthusiasm is lost. Too bad
Season 4 was terrible. Bring back Val, Keisha, April and Raquel.
Well i watched the complete season an was a little disappointed. But i like that they left it open to bring Raquel back which is needed,I would like to love between her an Terrance blossom. Keisha is gone i will miss her spice. Over all I will watch the show anyway just to support. Please bring on season 5
Really enjoyed when it fist aired on tv-the original three ladies were a good match for this sitcome-Loved the romance between Rachel and her man-very romantic and sexy. The show was so interesting then. Too many changes were made-took away my interest in the show. I could relate to original sitcome better. Should have worked something out with Stacy Dash. She was a good match with other 2 ladies, and for this sitcome. Any way-Good luck to all in the New Year.
I really enjoyed this TV Series of Single Ladies . I didn’t care if the characters did change. But please bring back Raquel. I love the show. Bring it back. 100 thumbs up from me. LOVE IT!!!!!
No Keisha, April, Raquel??? Are you people crazy? Malcom.. Stupid Shawn.. These were the characters. Season 4…Terrence is really trying, but there is no Terrence without Malcom n Keisha. What happened…. Still waiting n the yr is ending!?
Its not "SINGLE LADIES" without the real single ladies….new season is a bore. whats the whole point of changing the cast and still maintaining the name??? I say change the name too since the network changed and u know the cast changed….CHANGE EVERYTHING DAMN IT!!!
Bring Raquel back please i’m dying no Raquel no wash
I dont know why every great series gets fucked up after the 2nd or 3rd season. Very disappointed. I definately wont be watching this show..
I have to agree with majority rule. This show in season 4 is disappointing. If we wanted to watch the typical stereotypical black protrayal of success falling apart… Historic shows have already done that. Please bring back a tasteful tact this shows writers have the potential to reach.
I watched the entire 2015 remake season. It is now a dud without Raquel & Terrance, and Lisa in jail and who knows where Malcolm is. Plus Centric is not a high def channel so the fashions look very bland on this standard def channel. They need yo scrap ut altogether, or bring back the original cast and out it on high def BET.
Season 4 is a complete disappointment. … The change of characters has made the series lose it’s uniqueness. #BringBackKeishaRaquelApril
new season doesnt make sense i got bored after the first episode bring back the old crew wheres raquel???? the end of season 3 was when april got married to sergio i was hoping u guys picked up from there cause it would been fun then u started it off by "killing" off raquel WTH!!! was extremely disappointed i usually cant wit until the next episode to come out now im not checking anymore FIX IT!
I. was very disappointed with the last season I thought it would. have been better,everyone has left.I hope they bring the original people back,If thete is another season I gove last season a 0.Hands down.
i was so confused when i started watching episode 1 of season 4, what happened to Malcolm, Raquel and jump from something so beautiful and to totally different show.
What is it with Cast repetition,how can the same cast that was a Chef in S1,who wanted to date valerie and a good friend of April come back as a detective in S4 and his dearest friend April does not recognise him. Common thats soo poor! And pls why r d main 3 lead cast either disappearing or transferred! Single Ladies writers u can do better,just search for your Mojo n find a way out of the darkness!
Raquel, Terrence, Keisha, Malcolm, Omar, April!! These are the characters that MADE Single Ladies a great show. I just finished watching re-runs of the series with these characters, and the new cast sucks in comparison! If you can, bring back ALL these characters! if you can’t you need to take the show off the tube!!
Really don’t see a season 5. All the originals are gone. Latoya is now on The Rock show Ballers. April is in London. DB woodside opted not to return, so no more Malcolm and Keisha. Denise Vasi opted not to return, so no more Raquel and Terrance. Omar is gone. The shop is gone, so SL is pretty much OVER. Moral of the story: DO NOT bring a black SUCCESSFUL show to BET/Centric.
If centric is planning on renewing the show for a 5th season…they need to do another total reboot. I did not recognize any of these characters…old or new.
Without keysha raquel n April + malcom then dats not single ladies but instead trash yes TRASH
I agree with most comments…too many cast changes & the writings not as good…might as well cancel it.
Bring back val and make the show as it was in season one If people can’t get along remind them of their job If u wanted to hey Reid of someone I really didn’t care for April character she can’t act
I just became a fan of Single Ladies, so I am trying to watch it the best I can with the shows that are being presented. The cast changes are too much, there seems to be no happiness on the show and the show does not make any sense! Loved it in Atlanta but now in Toronto…REALLY!!! Please get some new writers and cast members we can relate too! Where is the fashion, the emotions, the style, where is Malcolm and why is Keisha in jail? STUPID!!!!! I am so sure this is your last season! You will need a miracle!!!!!! #sad #disappointed #dosomethingfast
thanks for perfectly ruining that good show!
the episode when Raquel disapeared was the last episode of Single Ladies that i watched…i dont have any interests in the series anymore.its like i no longer have any purpose of watching it anymore…what’s single ladies without Raquel…..bring her back!!!
I didn’t know what went wrong?! I was expecting so much feom Raquel and Terrrence and my fave couple Malcolm and Keisha.. The writers really screwed up bigtime by bringing those "trashy" new characters that they don’t even seem to connect with the original characters. Can’t believe that you disappointed your avid viewers!
just when Terrence was beginning to win my love, you just burst my bubble. where on earth is Raquel?
the new show sucks
Honestly, that show is so dead and boring now without Rachel. She was so key the series and added something so unique. I’m bored dead and have stopped watching.
Pliz bring raquel back this show is nothing without her
Bring back Racquel….The ORIGINAL Racquel! What happens with Malcolm and Keisha!! We need to know!!!!
This is a no no for me.I was expectting netter.nt this Time wasting crap
I agree with a lot of what this comments, they ruined the show by killing Rachel character and send keisha n Malcom only God knows where, the show lost its value n purpose because to many new characters and new stories that makes no sense, I stop watching the moment I realized Rachel ain’t coming back, I’m sad for Terrance because his character is struggling after ending the 3 season with a promising future. Good luck guys.
Am a fan of this program but am soo disappointed in the season 4 episode,, no April,Recheal,,, Malcolm,, and etc,,,not fun anymore
i hate this new season it’s so horrible everything I hoped was going to happen didn’t and why the hell is Terrance being a big baby??? this show when down hill within the first 15 mins of the new season. So disappointed!!!
ohh,season 4 is definately the worst..bring back april,keisha and raquel please
how wack thumbs down
Season 4 is just a bore..i ain’t watching anymore of ‘single ladies’
Rachuel shud definitely come back and so his hot crush of s03. And stop putting Keisha in jail, we are tired of that piece. you could show some episode of th Prince who married the boutique chick.Its becoming soo boring now. I hope you guys figure it out to bring the spark back like s01,02 and s03. S04 is just lame and whoever wrote this should be fired.
What a boring season4 without Raquel ,Malcom and Keysha …. never watching it …. Bring them back first
They should bring back val too
As much as I like Raquel, she is not and was not the shows main attraction! Keisha and Malcolm are the main characters we all are truly looking for week after week and with them gone, the show just doesn’t work!!! Whatever happened to keeping your fans satisfied??? Are we not important??? No ladies chatting with Omar at the shop, no dating/relationship drama, no sexiness at all!!! Boooooo to all behind this horrible season 4! Wack over acting behind detectives, April and Omar appear to be coworkers not friends and Phylicia is now so relevant that she has a real storyline??? Like, why ???? I hope the show last just to keep black actors employed and that’s all because entertaining it’s not!!!!
I have watched all 4 seasons…& when I saw this season I wasn’t that impressed..all I thought was where is Raquel & more kiesha..like this ain’t cutting it so far I just hope Terrance don’t fall for Austin; that would be way to predictable!!!
Please bring Raquel back she made single ladies so good I have to admit when Stacy Dash was there the show was so whack don’t get me wrong I still watched it cause I luv the other casts members but once u casted Raquel omg the show was jumping I luved and now ya’ll gonna take her off no bring her back please I don’t think the show will last without her I know I haven’t been watching it as much cause u guys took her off but bring her back and I will watch it again
We need the old characters back and it shud pick from where it ended in season 3.No Raquel,no Keisha,no Malcolm and no Terrence is equal to no watching
The episodes was whack. I was so lost and confused I thought I missed some episodes because I couldn’t understand how the show started with Raquel being dead. How in the hell did that come about? When last session it end with her and Terrance finally making it official. They need to really back Raquel and get back on track. I’ve waited this long for a big disappointment and the new concept not feeling. The show makes no sense now. How many music shows are we gonna have. Enough!! We have empire
I agree with everyone . It was such a good show. Bring back toe original people. This is a sorry attempt to try to a copycat version of Empire no way . Will not watch again .
Hello are you guys for real if you need a writer director for this film single ladies season 4 call me
what in the actual world told these people to change this show so drasticall. First of all where is Raquel this show is not the same without her and they need to bring Malcolm back as well Im catching up so Im on the first episode now. I never watched it because Raquel wasn’t on it, but now I decided to watch it and see what’s it about and Im already disappointed.
Do not like this show it is not the same and it did not continue from the list season kind of boring now
I don’t understand what happened with Raquel I thought she was ok then when the show came back on it was like she was missing then assumed dead WHY? I don’t understand where the show is going. and the new person her sister does not fit. The show is not as good as it use to be I hope it gets better if not I will not watch anymore. The show has become very disappointing. There are no shows for us as it is and now to see the turn the show is taking I’m just not following. I guess I will have to see what other new shows will be coming on.
No Raquel, no watch for me! The show has lost the high brow feel it had before. I watched episodes 1 and 2 (barely) of the new season….I won’t watch anymore.
I’m sorry I love season 1,2 and 3. Season 4 is not for me I loved Raquel. Without her this show is a negative 0 I was really looking forward to her and Terrance they make a cute couple. And what’s the point of putting Currutche in the show???? Point less. 4th season Dont make no damn sense. Smh. Chris Brown so call girl needs to bounce and find another career cause I see acting ain’t for her. Please bring Raquel back. And please cut Mrs. Brown a check and fire her. Sorry just my opinion. She pretty doe but acting is not for her
This sucks I was looking for Rachel and Terrance to continue to build there bond while Keisha and Malcolm take things to a higher level…I’ve been waiting long for this season to begin and I’ve been slap with disappointment… Smh dam I was really looking forward for this season
I like the new cast but whose idea was it to change it, I want to see what happens to Keisha and Malcolm, I wanna know why Raquel is missing? It had a great story line I want the passion the heat and the element of surprise we wre previously getting now all of the new characters don’t jive together, nit yet anyway. I will give it another chance but it will be a see when ever it’s ok.
Bring Rachel Back…PLEASE
Very disappointed in this season of Single Ladies. Please bring back Raquel, Kesha, Malcolm. New season doesn’t make sense
We need Racquel on this show it’s no good with out her and the old crew.
Really disappointed with changes, no Keisha, No Raquel, no Malcolm…just not good at all.
And here it is I thought it was just me thinking I missed something from last season and I didn’t they just jumped into something new this Season is going to be horrible with out Raquel and I will NOT be watching it doesn’t make any sense whatsoever
I really think this show is the worst now. All these new characters and the writing of the show doesn’t make sense to me anymore. I think it’s really boring I won’t be watching the show anymore.
The show I loved and followed from day one has died and gone straight to hell! How do you writers revamp something that was perfect as it was??? No Malcolm, no Raquel or the crazy woman that ruined Malcolm and Keisha’s engagement party??? No resemblance of the last season or the shows greatness at ALL! I will no longer watch this mess of a show. Email me when the real thing is back.
I would like to say single ladies was not good this season you change a lot of people on the show I did not understand where was going or how was going to end up I’m not going to watch the show again I lost interest in the first 23 episode I did not even watch the season finale please bring back the original cast
EXTREMELY disappointed!!! Waited so long for that sex appeal, funny soft sophisticated feeling that makes single women feel like they could accomplish anything… I didn’t get any of that with the new show. Why kill Raquel off?… It just makes no sense! She was working for the show this far. The three friends solid bond was the primary key and glue to keep this show together. We watched this show specifically for this reason and the comedy of the soft sexiness of the plot of the show based around three best friends and Omar and the sarcasm of LaToya just MADE the show. It’s just ruined now! It turned into a basic show that is now average! Can Easily get lost in the sauce. I’m not excited or intrigued enough to want to keep watching. All that waiting for its return and it was all for nothing!
I am with everybody else. You can’t get everybody hooked on certain characters and then do a big change. You changed the whole main cast. These have to be the biggest dumb producers, writers and cast agents ever. When Coke went from coke to New Coke,they almost ran out of business. You took the original flavor out of the show. It will not last. wish you well….
It was really good when Stacey Dash was on the show. Denise Vasi is beautiful but not much of an actress. Would love to see Keisha & Sean get back together. She’s better off with him than with that shady Malcolm!
I am in agreement with the original fans. I got hook the first season but when Stacy did not return I was like what the ….! However, Love Raquel, Keisha and April and missing their sexiness. Please bring them back the show is not the same. I notice I have not watched a whole episode this season. SO SAD!!! This season does not get my attention.
I was so anxious that single ladies was coming back but when I saw what was going on in this season I lost interest in the show and I’ve been watching from season 1 the show has no life without Raquel and kiesha been in jail make it even worst those two characters was the light of the show and to not have them apart just show that you are not good writers ….I hope after seeing the reviews from. The fans you will consider bringing the light of this show back I thought you suppose to pick up where you left off after on season. I’m not watching this show anymore until the writers get it right it truly sick I fall sleep early on a Tuesday because I don’t enjoy this show
Where is Malcolm is he coming back
I love this series, if they bring Raquel back I will remain loyal to the series but as of right now, I’m not a fan, I’ll watch it when Raquel comes back. I have no clue what they doing now. Lose Austin find Raquel win-win
This show is senseless now. I’m out.
Yeah im pissed about season 4 single ladies turned in to something else getting rid of Raquel was a BIG mistake!!!! Im done with the show…….. Disappointed big time!
I’m so unhappy with this seasons new show. Please bring back the Single Ladies with the sexy sassy diva Raquel and really maverick male Malcolmn with the charisma , swag, intellect and damn good looks; wow the chocolate arm candy is missed. Why the big switch. We already have Empire, give us back our classy, humorous, intelligent, loving cast.
I’m like everyone else on here. I waited and pleaded for this show to resurface and when I finally watch it, it’s like what the hell. Why did Raquel have to die, was the actress Denise Vasi ready to leave. I was looking forward to Terrance and Raquel storyline to bloom..where is Malcolm, I’m lost and confused with these new people and I want things the way they were with my originals, of course excluding Stacy Dash.
I am very disappointed in the new season. I really enjoyed the first three seasons. I do prefer the old cast. I feel they had better chemistry. Omar had better chemistry with the old "Single Ladies" I feel if the old cast is not coming back, maybe call it what it is, a new show. Change the name and go on. I also agree that some of the more recent African American shows go through to many cast changes. Then viewers lose interest and stop watching. I wish the series much success because our African American actors need the work.
Wow this season really sucks ass were in the hell is Raquel Kesha & April & Malcolm they really need to bring them back to the show and the sexiness & the romance that it had I give this season an F+ two���� down ����
Who cares about the rest of the cast…Omar is EVERYTHANG!
The show sucks, all the cast have left and the new cast…….yikes….andddd It is not even in HD…The picture even sucks.
What happen with kiesha when she left jail whats going on with April where is rachel i wanted to see her and terrance together show is definitely not the same. Where is malcom i wanted him to come back for kiesha. Show is no where near the same i loved this show im lost and trying to figure out whats going on where is shaun they need a good cop to tell us what the hell is going on
Just saw tonight’s show and all I can Say is wow! so Raquel is really gone? I would. Have been nice to see it played out. So all 3 original ladies are gone??
Terrible new cast. I stopped watching after the second show this season because I realized that Raquel, Lisa Raye, and the clothing boutique is gone.
I’m done with this show. I’ve watched since the beginning. I liked the original cast and even accepted when Raquels character was introduced. Now, the show looks like a low budget version of the past seasons. The old crew is what made the show. I’ve been watching the last two shows on fast forward and now I’m not even going to be doing that anymore. So disappointed!
Suggestions : Hurry and let this writer go
2. Bring back each one of them because what I see is they are all leaving and if they do not want to comtract for this anymore make it known and change the title and the theme. I just finish watching the season 4 finale and that was just awful. I am so angry and disappointed . Look above at what people are saying and try to do as requested so this is a hit. I have been watching from the beginning aS WELL. AND I KNOW THER EIS A WRITER AND DIRECTOR CHANGE : Let’s just fix it please . I am still looking forward to seeing season 5
LisaRaye McCoy, Denise Vasi, Charity Shea with these 3 single ladies gone will not be watching anymore. I tried to support but I can’t. Lets see if they are back next season and maybe I will be back.
Yea this season suck n was not on it every week like i use to couldn’t get n to it n where is Raquel n Malcom
Waited a long time for the new season and it is a huge disappointment. Does not even seem like the same show. The majority of the characters have changed and the storyline is at best weak. Even the look and lighting have changed. Bring back the old cast and class or give it up!
Sorry, not feeling the new season of Single Ladies. I miss the cast from season 3. Season 3 was the best season ever. Please bring back Raquel, Terrance, Keisha, and Malcolm. Bring it back with a bang.
Raquel played by Denise..and Terrance gave that suspense to when their relationship would begin and the sex appeal. And why they got this country bummer playing as her sister so disappointing.. This show is lame without the couple of the century Raquel and Terrance
Im confus3d,,,wh3recdid everyone go,,it seem dead and the acting sucks..but im glad u kept rachael fine . man on
I will NOT watch this show. I was on the phone for 2 days trying to find someone to tell me about the episodes I had missed, only I didn’t miss any. I looked forward to this show every week and boy am I disappointed. I don’t watch empire so I guess it time to tune in to Major League Baseball!! So sad because Keisha and the girls are were the bomb!!
Bring back Raquel. The show is horrible now. Terrence needs her. I am not watching anymore. This season is horrible.
I have always loved the show and I still watch it now it was a bit confusing at first but it is also not as exciting as it was when raquel was on there I can deal with the new characters but trust me it would be so so so much more interesting if you could bring raquel back along with the new characters it would be so hot .
Very up set over show it need old cast members back
I love watching single ladies but will not watch it again until u guys have Keisha, Raquel and April back together again. I was so looking forward to watching all the love and passion unfold between Raquel and Terrance. Please fix this with a all new and improved season 5
This NEW Single Ladies suck!!! Bring back Raquel and Malcom; the original cast. Lisa Raye looks like she is playing a mediocre part now. This new look is sooooo confusing and boring!! Will not be watching anymore.
Letoya Luckett is an exceptional actress. There’s no meat to this series to keep viewers interested. This won’t be picked up for another season. Malcolm and Keisha’s chemistry was the lifeline of the show, Raquel’s beauty kept us watching… Everything else was just blaaaah��
Why you got new cast member. I wait for this show to come back to see Malcolm and Keisha this was one of my favorite shows , i’am not going to be looking at this show . Thank god I have empire to watch.
Please bring Keisha, Malcolm, Raquel with Terrance back. Don’t think this show gonna make it without them.
bring Raquel back plizzzz…..
matter of fact i didnt watch the first episode of season 4 till the end coz i cudn’t stand it….. am so done unless they do what is expected,,, God how i loved this show;;; bt now Jiiiizzzzzz,,,….
what the heck is going on, am extremely disappointed with this new so cold single ladies season 4,,, cant even dare to watch it ever again unless Raqueal is back then their spark with terrence is back on as well as the other cast members or else who ever is writing, directing,producing or involved with single ladies in any type of way, you hav lost funs people,, we are off to scandal and empire,,,, ADIOS……
They need to cancel this mess again! It’s horrible! Cast, storyline, all of it! I’m done with it!
These episodes without Raquel and malcolm are terrible. We need the couples back. keisha in jail is stupid. No Raquel- no show. Too many changes that sacrificied what the fans want! Show is just not good anymore.
Thanks for ruining a perfectly good show.
I’m so like confused Raquel’s gone and there’s no Malcolm. REALLY!!!! Cone on writers get it together that was "NOT" a smart move the story line is RUINED!!
What in the hell? Instead of Single Ladies, the show should be called "Hot Damn Mess" it’s nothing like it started. This WAS a great show, that’s a shame.
I was so excited to hear my show was coming back on & on my two childrens birthday i felt i was getting a birthday gift until i watched… very disappointed really!!! Bring Raquel back please…
I agree with the rest of the viewers. I was looking forward to seeing the romance with the good girl and the bad boy. The original Rachel need to come back.
Honestly the season b4 keep me more interested in comin back a watchin the nex episode bc I had me excited. U’ll ended the season with Raquel and Terrance love finally startin off and to start this season off like this is BS, so disappointed in the season i’m ashamed to say I liked this show now. Not feeling this season one bit. No Requel and Terrence no reason to watch this show again. BRING BACK REQUEL. I’m sure a lot of people would agree
I was really looking forward to seeing just where the writers were going to take the new love between Rachel and Terrance, and the drama between Keisha and Malcolm, BUT NOTHING!!! You all have bought on these horrible actresses to replace the characters that people have really grown to love and have connected with – and for what? I don’t think that I will be watching if there is no return of Rachel and the original crew! This is a huge disappointment!
I have been a fan of the show from the beginning. I have watched every episode. I will agree that they have messed the show up for dedicated fans. I didn’t care when Stacy Dash left. I think they wrote her character off well and Raquel was an excellent replacement. I miss Raquel and I have seen on the Internet that she recently had a baby so maybe they can’t bring her back right now because she wants to spend sometime with her newborn. Maybe it was her decision not to come back so with no actual body being found always leaves it open for het to come back. Anyone who has seen any of the daily soap operas that have aired for years can agrr that that particular storyline has been done before. I do have to say that I think it was a stupid storyline. Who gets kidnapped twice??? What are the odds of that. Lol. It is like they forgot that Malcolm and Terrance had just rescued her toward the end of the season on VH1. They could have been more creative or had her move to open a new branch of the Cut. Now why April and Keisha don’t seem to be characters they are keeping on the show amazes me. You can’t revive ….well you shouldn’t revive a show on another station and lose all the characters. If this is what they were going to do they should have changed the name and introduced it as a spin off. Why wouldn’t you think losing all three of the main women would piss fans of the show off. There story lines seems thrown together concerning the three ladies and is not fair to any of the new characters because it makes us not want to watch them. Dont get me wrong, the new characters aren’t bad…they just feel pushed in our faces. Like someone else mentioned they should have introduced them slowly. Ivebeen left. Feeling annoyed. My only hope is that they plan on going somewhere with the old characters story…maybe something us fans cant see yet. I suppose it’s always a possibility that none of the women that play the main characters wanted to do the show anymore but if that is the case fans should not have been teased with the possibility of the show we knew returning. They should have let us know from the beginning and maybe the show would not be getting such negative comments.
Raquel Gone!!!Lisa Ray Gone!!!!!Now that April girl GONE! U SHOULD’VE JUST CHANGED THE NAME TO A BRAND NEW SHOW!!!its Horrible!!#
This season 4 SUCK A*@!…. Why change the story line and your 3 mane characters of the show. I thought this show was a all black show, but once again a all white own network want to change Shit up. They should of killed the show.
Bring Rachel back show is nothing like last season.
This show is now GARBAGE!!! I’ve been watching from the beginning & like many others, I’m truly disappointed!!! They should have kept it canceled if they were going to get rid of Raquel, Malcolm, & put Keisha in jail…SMH!!! all fan favorites!!! Will NOT be watching!!!!!
No Rachel,Malcolm, and Keisha is jail wtf is going on need to do better. Boring
Like I love Single Ladies and I was EXCITED that it was coming back but I agree that they Change Main Cast every Since and Rachel was a Great Actress like bring her back saying ya’ll only having it as the last Season before Cancelling the whole show though
Raquel needs to be brought back. It kills me to see Terrence like this. How could the series just switch it so fast. I am not going to watch the show if she doesn’t return. Sorry Centric. There’s no story with Raquel!
I’ve watched this show from the very beginning and I was so excited it got picked up again…lets just say I am HIGHLY DISAPPOINTED!!!!!! the show is nothing without Raquel,Keisha and April as the "single ladies" and slowly killing them off, moving them acorss country and locking them up is not going to do justice to this show :( I am not feeling the vibe of the show!
I am heart broken that Raquel is not on the showing. I feel cheated and used! The producers took Single Ladies from the fans that fell in love with the original show. How can you not have Raquel? How can you put Keisha in jail like that? Raquel and Terrance relationship was good for them both. The ONLY reason I am still watching is because I have hope. Hope that Tarrence will find Raquel ALIVE!!! Hope that the producer WILL let us have at least one love story that shows true love with Raquel and Terrance. PLEASE BRING RAQUEL BACK!
I am still a fan of the show, however, I am not understanding the changes either. I have been watching since day one and will continue to watch. My issues are I believe the show was great when it was centered around the store. Malcolm and Keisha’s ups and downs and Terrance being in the mix every now and then as the thug of the family. Now, this character, Alicia Price, I COMPLETELY HATE!!!! She is not Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada and that is who she is channeling to much of every week. You can get rid of April, why is she around, what is here purpose. I love love love Omar’s character no matter what you do with him. Please get back to the basics of what Single Ladies was about. 3 women living their lives the way they wanted too. Not this music video crap!!!
What’s going on Single ladies where Raquel and Keisha and April .This show suck. very bad acting.Please bring the original
I too watched Single Ladies from the very beginning and I was a big fan but this new direction the show has taken is totally opposite of what the original show was. This sucks.
How could you guys let raquel come out of the show? Right after she and Terrence was gonna get all lovey-dovey again?? That’s a bad choice. No Keisha and malcom and no april either.
I’m nt raquel no1 fan. i think u over-exaggerate d role. i will always miss val-stacey dash. dis present season is a mess.
I think season 4 of single ladies is going downhill without Raquel,so far the show is not good
Horrible quality. Dark feeling. No plots. Not even close to the same show. They’ve lost this viewer.
Not sure what happened and Rachel is gone but this is a bad move by whoever made this horrible decision to change the cast. Are you serious? No Rachel I can’t watch this. Seriously!!
No Raquel and Terrance or Keisha and Malcolm the show sucks
I am very disappointed I wont watch anymore it was so steamy wen it went off the air was looking forward for the continuation but now its crap
Single Ladies was lacking from the beginning but I loved loved loved the chemistry between Bad ass Keisha Green and Malcolm Franz. It was cute when Raquel and Terrence romance blossomed and I thought he was going to save her from the gangsters In this season. The show was supposed to feature fashion and without Raquel at her boutique how is that supposed to happen? I don’t know what I’m watching now because the show is so far off its original premise. I can’t figure how this show keeps coming back but I always watch to see if it gets better but without Raquel and Keisha, this it for me.
I have been a big fan since the very beginning. I was so happy to hear the news that the show was coming back. Then I started watching. It is not that great! I was looking forward to Raquel and Terrance new love, I was hoping that Malcolm and Keisha work trough their issues. April had finally gotten a man. I was just looking forward to all of love in the air. Instead I’ve gotten a bunch of new people. I am trying to keep my interest, but I’m so disappointed. Keisha is in jail. Are you kidding me. Come on single ladies writers.
I have been watching this show from the beginning and I was totally confused and lost at the beginning of this season. They did not recap the ending of last season so with Sean, Deacon, Malcolm, Raquel and Fashion missing I totaling forgot what happened last season.
I almost died when I found out there was going to be a season 4 and the 1st few minutes in I’m completely lost. Where is Raquel? Her "sister" isn’t like her at all and how dare you sell her store that’s the core place for actors to meet and share and connect everything together. If you did bring her back…..I don’t even know if that will help now. All the pervious seasons I be waiting for the new espiodes but I haven’t watched one since the season premiere. Disappointed is beyond what I am.
A channel for Black/African American women ??? now that has a scent of racism…turn it around,,,,,a channel for White women…I don’t think Sharpton would like it, matter of fact he would plan a protest march against it ! We need to be careful, we can’t have it both ways !
I am "TRYING" to like this new "Single Ladies" but I just don’t like it ! Where is Malcom ??? there are to many changes to quickly. I don’t like the setting/location and the whole story line has changed ! guess I will remove it from my DVR auto recording !!!!
Where is the sexy, drama, the spice its missing GO FIND IT!! Bring Raquel Back if not Denise Vasi CAST SOMEONE ELSE!! Get Malcolm Back!! ASAP !! WE NEED SOME LOVE in the show; Where is that RIDE OR DIE LOVE!!
Three strikes and single ladies is out!!! I tried to watch the blatant destruction of a wonderful feel good sister show. They should never call this show single ladies again or keep showing the original cast like they are still apart of it.Why show what previously happened if it has nothing to do with what we are actually going to see? Cancel the show now because the damage has already been done. There is a definite lack of writing, creativity, sex appeal and acting in this NEW show. It is really disappointing. Keisha going to jail for some man….Raquel dead… Felicia with a ditsy assistant…the street sister….the lack of at least sub par dialogue…April moving to London…like really….just cancel the show…thank God we still have Being Mary Jane
Hate the show now!! Cant watch
This show is HORRID�� where is the fashion… ������The show is now music… The cast is terrible… What’s going on ?? Change the name….
Wow this is the worst season of single ladies this is garbage there is no steamy love was so looking forward to see rachel and Terrence not to mention boss chick Keisha with Malcolm the boss this is so boring
Why!!? No familiarity at all! The title should change it’s not a show about single ladies anymore! The show was hot, sexy and left you wanting more. I just watched the first episode and I am so damn confused that I no longer want more. These characters and storylines don’t pull you in! W
The show is missing Atlanta; first of all. Atlanta is know for rich black people. Using a new city to film was a big mistake. Changing the characters was the second big mistake. Rachel didn’t have a sister in the last two season. So why create one now. I know that the person who plays Rachel decided to be with her new husband. The character who plays Rachel’s sister doesn’t have the class and sexiness that Lisa Ray have. Some of the actress and actor are just average when it come to Rachel, Omar, and Keisha. Single Ladies was a series that you could get lost in. I enjoy how these women have a career and money. Still can’t find Mr. Right. But they seem enjoy the dating and their friends. I can also see how this image send a negative message to the world. Again something is missing. I would like to see the show continue. But I am not feeling it.
Where the heck is Rachel? Get her back on the show!
i love kisha and rachel. the whole concept.i also was so happy to see the show back on.but what the heck was happening. i wont watch this changed version. bring back single ladies.and lighten up on all the commericals. please i loveed the old show
This show has been a favorite of mine since the beginning but i have to agree with the majority this season so far is a TOTAL disappointment, Raquel definitely needs to come back this show is guaranteed to fail with all these horrible changes.
WHERE IS RAQUEL???? I was looking forward to see Raquel and Terrence’ love. I wont be watching with these new characters that was not needed.
sorry wasn’t feeling the show did not have anything to do with pass seasons it sucked and, I waited a whole year for this disapointment, get back to the old story line it worked:(
I’m truly disappointed they just lost my intrest. They should of continue where they left off. Lisa I’m jail, Rachel dead and the only mane two characters ughhhhh I’m pissed I want be watching unless they bring my characters back or call it another name.
It WAS a great show , but now when Rachel is gone – really ? It was better to stop with season 3. It is a shame. Bring Raquel back !!!
Omg! I was devastated. I have been saving the last 2 shows from last season in anticipation of the new season. I’m sad and angry with the few episodes that I have already viewed. The actress alleged to be the sister of Raquel is horrible with acting. The actors portrayal of detectives are awful. Too extreme! Single Ladies empowered all women of color to live life boldly, independent, and sexy in the individuals on right. Please fix! I understand that Raquel took time off to be a mother but this could have been written into the season. Damn!!!!!!
If Raquel don’t come back I’m done with Single Ladies –
Please bring rachel back. I’m not liking this season 4 at all.
It was really great to see single ladies again however I am disappointed that raquel
character is not comming back , and also that bet network chose not to carry singles ladies, have you ever thought you are loosing valuable viewers because not every one can access centric network(??
Extremely disappointed in the first show. Wanted to see Raquel and Terrance’s relationship develop, as well as Malcolm & Keisha work through their issues. To many new characters introduced in the beginning of Season 4 premier. Going to give you all a chance to get this right or your going to lose a loyal fan.
please bring back RAQUEL!:-( :-( :-( :-( :-( :-( :-( :-( :-( :-( :-( :-( :-( please!!!
What happened to the continuation of last season. I want to see Racheal come naxk, keisha get out of jail and Malcomb return. I did not enjoy the show, and I don’t think I will be watching it anymore.
I agree with the comments listed above, no Malcom and Raquel, the show probably will not last. Although I thoroughly enjoy Keisha and April characters I missed the characters from Season three.
WOW! What the world!!!!!!! I understand wanting to mix things up but this is crazy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Rachel is gone, Val is gone. What is with Ms. Getto Fabulous? So very disappointed in how the season opener began. What’s going on with Malcolm and Terrance’s family business? Whatever happened to the assistant that married a Prince/King?
The show sucked last week! They changed so much, and introduced new characters that I do not care to care for. And did anyone else notice how they changed Omar’s profession? I thought he became Felicia’s stylist at the end of season 3, and now he’s the same as April? And since I’m on the subject of fashion, what happened to that!? This show used to have so much regarding fashion! I didn’t like Felicia when she was first introduced, but she was tolerable. Now, that over-the-top, diva-creature, funky attitude is even worse and far more exaggerated than before… That half-sister character is some straight out lazy ass writing, and I can already tell how annoying she’s going to be. NOTHING like Raquel. And since when do Catholic priests get up and preach like they’re on some Sunday morning hip hop gospel, at a funeral? I’ve never seen a Catholic Priest do that! Oh, and I really don’t understand what people liked about the R&T romance. I just did not see it nor feel it. Terrance is an oafish, shady, simple thug who needs to open his mouth wider when he speaks, and Raquel is an articulate, sophisticated business woman. Terrance is all eww, and Raquel is gorgeous! The two didn’t have sparks, and their chemistry was forced.
I’m not feeling this show without Denise Vasi. The entire vibe is all off. I might watch one more episode and if it doesn’t get any better I’m OUT. Sorry!!!
U cant just off a person and not tell us who got her. What about T.I. there were a lot of good characters. After watching the first two episodes I would of rather read a book of the 4 series continued from where they left off course. It would of been more satisfying. Jus write a book and let me use my imagination.
This new season is terrible….must have different writers…and looks like the girls lost their stylists!!!
I believe they should have picked back up where they left off. Where did Keisha go after she left her engagement party? She loved Malcolm. I am sure they would of worked it out. And speaking of which did he leave the show to. Raquel was a big part of this show then ever
A am sooo disappointed …. What happened to the Raquel and the old story lines ? Question : Why does everything have to be black and white? I just enjoy good programming !
The new show stinks!!!!! It makes no connection to season 3 and I will no longer watch it! Good luck.
I am glad that BET/Centric pick up Single Ladies. But it will get drop off if you don’t bring Rachel back. It took them the whole series to get them together. Than you up and add new people. We look forward to Keisha and Malcom fire. They are truly hot together. Please bring the original characters back from season 2 and 3.
It shouldn’t even be called single ladies it should be called plain stupid because y’all done messed up this show trumendusly just saying
Episode one didn’t make no sense to the last episode all I have to say is that this show has no chance because y’all done change this whole thing up on this show it completely sucks and y’all views are fixing to be terrible. All I wanna know is how she go from dancing to missing to supposedly being dead. Smh y’all either need to put the old characters back on or nobody I mean nobody is going to be watching this show at all…
Some things are just not salvageable and Single Ladies is one of them! New cast, new story line, totally confusing from where it ended when the show canned! What’s worse is as Centric tries to rebrand themselves the network needs to invest in new technology. The picture quality is horrible. Looks like I’m watching reruns of old movies!
When VH-1 cancelled the show I was devastated. I reached out to multiple networks begging them to please pick this show up. When I heard the show was picked up I couldn’t wait for the new season to premiere. After seeing the premiere, maybe cancelling the show wasn’t such a bad idea after all. The story line has me confused, I expected for the show to pick up from where it left off. Where’s Raquel? In my mind Single Ladies has been cancelled.
I have been waiting for this show to return and I was totally confused! Why the change?? I loved the sassyness of the characters, the soundtrack, the fashion, and the storyline. Now all of that is nonexistent. I looked foward to where it left off and now Keisha’s in jail, Terrence out running around looking lost, Raquel’s funeral was on Wednesday, and April just out there… Oh yeah, and where the hell is Malcolm??Omar is the best part of the show… Come on Queen Latifah, you are 10 times better than this. Your name is on this. Tighten up!! Make this right like only you can.
There is no relation to last season’s show! I waited a year to see Keisha and Malcolm and Raquel and Terrence. They worked hard to keep us interested and now the characters we loved have deserted us. They brought back Wyatt (who cares) and David (we couldn’t wait to get rid of him). Why? It was real uncomfortable to watch this show fall apart.
What appenned to this reat show! Three empowred adies with money and connections, and suddeny no one is around to help Keisha or evenlook for Raquel? Really?
I am sooo disappointed with the show right now. Rachel and the shop was great for the ladies and Omar. I miss that. It is too serious now. I wish the Show ASingle Ladies the best. I cannot watch it anymore. It is too disjointed.
I have watched Single Ladies since day 1 and I love the show however this 4th season seems a bit gloomy. Denise Vasi(Raquel) just had a baby so hopefully she is on maternity leave and will come back to the show!!!! I miss the fashion and fun of the show however I will give it another chance!!!
I was so excited to find out Single Ladies was picked up by Centric. However, I was not anticipating Denise Vasi’s absence as a cast member. I waited so long for the show’s return and I hope you are listening to your dedicated fans. At least give us some type of explanation to understand the major overhaul? Did the actors leave the show? Help us out here please.
Please bring back Raquel! Oh and her sister? She’s super weird and does NOT fit in the show! I get a feeling she’s a psycho or has multiple personality or something. Either way she does not fit within the cast. Bring back the old characters otherwise I’m gonna have to stop watching!
Tambay, did Centric give you all any press releases about the new season so that those of us who haven’t seen any new episodes can put in context how season 4 is different in terms of casting and stories?
I don’t like the new format don’t have no sex appeal not fun too watch need Rachel back
Waited with anticipation, very disappointed. Were is the feisty, street smart, sexy Keisha we all know and love. A woman who knew her worth. The chemistry, wit, playfulness, and sexy between her and Malcolm was undeniable. They tore that down. Then they gave the audience Raquel and Terrance; now they are going to tear them down. What they need is the original writer of the show to breath some life back into; if not her at least ask her for help!
Why did they not pick up where season 3 ended. That is what you do for a series if I’m correct. Raquel and Terrence had just began, Malcolm and Keisha had drama etc. They just doing to much! Bring Raquel and Malcolm back!! You’re going to lose viewers. I’ve been down since day 1 and a loyal fan. I guess we don’t matter when there’s money involved…smmh. My anticipation was high only to be let down by some bull crap of a show. If ain’t broke don’t fix it damn it!!!
Beyond pissed who decided to ruin one of my fav shows Keisha in Jail and Malcolm gone bad decision.A hour of my wasted time I’ll never get back just terrible based on the fb comments it won’t last long oh well I still have season 1-3 ruined Single Ladies just like The Game tired of getting into a show for it to be canceled comes back and it is pure garbage.Yes garbage whoever thought that was good check your eyes. This show has turned into a dark train wreck. I’m not surprised look at the shitty network it’s on.BET stick to award shows
The new show is horrible!!! The are too many new characters and the storyline is too different. This is not "Single Ladies"!!! I purchased Centric for this show, specifically, next month, I’ll be dropping Centric. Shame on you for ruining a perfectly good show.
Sorry ladies, but BET is not black TV it it were black shows go to die. Remember, the game was once a good show before
BET but look at it now. Some one once said that past behavior is a great predictor of future events.
Taking Rachel off the show was the worst thing you could have done. My girlfriends and I would have s single ladies night to watch the show and spend time together. With the rebranding and taking Rachel off you have lost 25 viewers that I know not miss a show.
I am so disappointed that the producers decided not to bring Rachel back and bring on the new actresses. I like Desosa but she is no Rachel and there wad no sparks without Rachel and Terrance along with malcolm and keisha. Notfeeling new cast members. If you were going to replace rachel then nicole ari parker should have played her sister and took her place. Will not be watching this show now. Thanks to whomever ruined a perfectly good cast and show.
Please bring Raquel back
What the he’ll did they do to this show? It’s not even related to the vh1 series. You’ve taken a fantastic show and completely ruined it. Why kill a good thing? Not even close! Extremely disappointed! No humor no fashion no sexy! Why even have the same title?!!!
Waited all this time and no Raquel and Terrance! no Malcolm and Keisha..don’t think this shows gonna make it. So sad. Last season was the best one ever and now it’s changed. To bad..thank God for Empire and Power!
WAHT A HUGE DISAPOINTEMNT OH MY WORD – bring back RAQUEL already or just cancel the wohle show cause the show will never & i mean never be the same without her and the rest of her crew….. :( DISAPOINTING
I just binge watched the entire show from season 1-4 not knowing any of this and I am super pissed that its over! I agree the last season sucked but I was hopefull that there was more and they would bring everyone back in the long run.