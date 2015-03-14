Blu-ray Review: "The Flintstones & WWE - Stone Age Smackdown"

It’s been a

long wait, but the Flintstones are back in our first visit to Bedrock in over a

dozen years (unless you count commercials, there hasn’t been a Flintstones film

since 2001’s Flintstones On The Rocks).

To fans who remember when The Flintstones

was Hanna-Barbera’s flagship creation, and the first primetime animated series AND

the longest-running series before The

Simpsons, this is an event and somewhat of a miracle.

The

partnership of Flintstone characters with WWE wrestlers started some time ago,

when WWE stars such as John Cena appeared on Pebbles cereal boxes with the

their prehistoric pals. The logic is connective; longtime fans might enjoy a

modern resurgence of the Flintstones, and kids less familiar with the

Flintstones will be bridged to the classic property through the very popular

WWE performers; perhaps becoming Flintstone fans, too.

Plopping

celebrities into Bedrock is nothing new, since the likes of Stony (“I hear and

obey”) Curtis and Ann-(“I Ain’t-a Gonna Be a Fool”)-Margrock and many other

notables were rendered in H-B’s limited animation (or “planned animation” as

Bill Hanna called it). This new 52-minute direct-to-video special sticks closely

to cozy, familiar Flintstone sitcom plotlines; Fred sees dollar signs when he

decides to “create” the concept of show business wrestling, blows money on

fancy clothes, ticks off his family and friends and then comes through with his

deep-down decency.

What the

new film offers—part of the miracle—is something that was missing from

Flintstone projects for decades, ever since the original series ended in 1966—even

in projects that involved Mr. Hanna and Mr. Barbera. Though we always wanted to

go home again, we never really because it all started to sound and especially

look different.

In the days

of black-and-white TV and poor reception, the Flintstones environment was a

world of heavy black lines with backgrounds dominated by blues and whites.

Color TV offered the cartoons a wider palette, so Bedrock became a town of

earth tones. This look influenced the two live-action theatrical films. It

wasn’t a bad thing; it just wasn’t the original look.

At the same

time, the Xerox process, which eliminating hand inking, gave all the lines the same

value and filled in Barney’s eyes. As members of the voice cast left the scene,

new actors stepped in to rise to the task. But as years passed, the look continued

to be altered, voices came and went, and the new material—some of it quite

good, actually—just wasn’t the same. Sometimes various filmmakers, artists and

actors would get very close but seldom at the same time until now.

I’m not a knowledgeable

wrestling fan, but my adolescent son recognized all the WWE guest stars in this

show (bull’s-eye, Warner!) I am, however, a diehard Hanna-Barbera fan will go

to his grave diligently mining the joys of even what some deem their “lesser” endeavors.

So when the voices are done as earnestly and skillfully, and the art direction

is so true to classic H-B, the whole think makes me go all misty-eyed,

especially as seen in high-def. Blu-ray. The angular style of early-to-mid

sixties Hanna-Barbera cartoons is now presented with a more defined crispness

than was possible in the early cartoons (with color by Pathé).

Every

detail is spot-on: there’s a funny caricature for adults to “get” (Phil

Silvers); incidental characters with the precise countenances; poses and set

ups right out the show (like the panorama of Bedrock from the 1960 show bumpers

and Fred’s Yogi Bear-like front view). They even improved an early oversight.

When Stone Age Smackdown beings, we see Fred waking up, late for work; Wilma is

asleep beside him, posed in the same manner as in the 1960 end titles—only this

time she has a mouth.

Modern Stone

Age jokes and animal appliances—a must for every Flintstone film or special—are

here, too. The standout is a “Stonebucks” with—yes!—Squiddly Diddly in the

logo. Wilma mentions buying her swimsuit at “Marshales” and so forth.

This being

the age of enlightenment, there are also a few touches you would never have

seen in ‘60s TV of any kind. Barney pees. The wall under a window obscures him,

but it’s clear what’s going on with the stone toilet as he hums contentedly.

Fred interrupts him at the window (which has no curtains). The upside is that,

even in the Stone Age, bathroom tissue was not made of rocks.

Stone Age Smackdown is not without its issues. Purists

might balk at the slight enlargement of Betty and Pebbles’ eyes. Austin

Wintory’s big stereophonic score isn’t heavy on Hoyt Curtin arrangements,

though to his credit, there is some Flinstonian bassoon and percussion work.

Jeff

Bergman’s Fred is so accurate to the 1960s version that that one can forget

that it is not Alan Reed. I enjoy the work of the second Fred voice, Henry

Corden, but his approach to the role was very different). The actor in Smackdown with the trickiest task is

Kevin Michael Richardson as Barney (who, with Bergman, also played these roles in

On the Rocks).

The

decision to recreate Mel Blanc’s early Barney sound—a higher, more nasal tone—can

be disconcerting to those who are less familiar with the first half of the 1960-61

season (you can hear Blanc do both Barneys in an episode called “The Prowler”).

Barney’s latter-day voice is easier for the average person to imitate (note the

word “imitate”, since the voice actors who have taken on this version of Barney

add their professional acting skill to it).

Barney’s 1960

sound was similar to Mel Blanc’s own speaking voice, somewhat akin to Billy

Crystal’s Mike Wazowski. Recreating it has to be a particularly daunting

challenge. To give you an idea of how well Richardson accomplishes it, watch

“The Engagement Ring” episode (11/25/60), included on as a bonus feature in

this Blu-ray/DVD release. He gets the phrasing perfect and his tone is astonishingly

similar to Blanc’s.

In addition

to “The Engagement Ring”, this Blu-ray/DVD includes a classic Flintstones episode from Season 2: “Take

Me Out to the Ball Game” (4/27/62). Both contain story elements also found in Stone Age Smackdown.

Additional

features include “The Superstars of Fred Flintstone Entertainment (FFE)”

featuring each of the real-life wrestlers and their animated counterparts (very

helpful to uninitiated viewers like me), and “How to Be a Stone Age Superstar”,

in which the wrestlers offer advice to those aspiring to follow in their

powerful footsteps.

Also of

note: Russi Taylor, who voices baby Pebbles in this film, also played teenage

Pebbles in the 1980 Saturday morning Flintstones series, giving her the longest

Flintstone career after Jean Vander Pyl. And check out the mask worn by “Rey

Mysteriopal”; it has eye holes exactly like those worn by the evil Green Goose

in the 1966 feature, The Man Called

Flintstone.

A brand-new

release that so meticulously recaptures the salad days of Hanna-Barbera only

makes one yearn for more Flintstones cartoons and similar H-B revivals (and while

we’re at it, let’s bring back the Hanna-Barbera name, not just for nostalgia’s

sake, but to strategically grow the brand potential). There is more than a hint

of this when Fred dashes off to try out for “Bedrock Idol.” Hmm…Ryan

Seashell…Paula Slabdul…