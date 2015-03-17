Francois Truffaut's 15 Greatest Films

Any day bringing a new Francois Truffaut film to the Criterion Collection is a good one, so it follows that today is a good day. Though every cinephile’s favorite label already includes a smattering from the French New Wave legend, most notably “Jules Et Jim” and the Antoine Doinel series, today sees the release of a new edition of “The Soft Skin,” an early, often-undervalued film by the filmmaker. So even though we ran an Essentials feature last year to celebrate the Blu-Ray re-release of "Jules et Jim," we tend to jump at any chance to write about Truffaut. We’ve expanded that feature herein to 15 titles, listed chronologically (yes, we are shaping up for a full retrospective at some point).

Truffaut went from runaway schoolboy to bad-boy Cahiers du Cinema critic to wildly acclaimed filmmaker before the age of 27, and passed away of a brain tumor aged only 52 —consequently, his career can sometimes seem brief if brilliant one. Truffaut packed a lot into his quarter-century of work, dancing between autobiography (his Antoine Doinel series), crime drama, period fare, sly comedy, and sometimes all of the above. So take a look through our fifteen favorite Truffaut pictures: if just one reader is inspired to discover just one of these films, today will have been a very good day.

"The 400 Blows" (1959)

"The only way to criticize a movie as to make another movie," Truffaut’s great friend, rival and colleague Jean-Luc Godard once

said. And to be fair, the two put their money where their

mouths were: after upending the critical establishment with his work at

Cahiers du cinema across the 1950s, Truffaut moved into shorts with

1955’s "Une Visite," and after being inspired by Orson Welles‘ "Touch Of Evil" in 1958, made his feature debut with the autobiographical "The 400 Blows." While the knives must have been out for it when it premiered at

Cannes, Truffaut had the best possible response: he’d made a glorious

movie, one that turned the director from firebrand critic to one of

cinema’s brightest hopes. Drawing on his own delinquent adolescence, the

film is the first of five Truffaut made to focus on his surrogate

Antoine Doinel (played by Jean-Pierre Leaud, then aged only 14 and who met the director

through a casting call in a newspaper), here facing the worst trouble of his young life so far, as difficulties at

home and school lead to him attempting to steal a typewriter from his

stepfather, which leads to him being arrested and sent to a center for

troubled young boys. A sort of Gallic answer to the Angry Young Man

narrative that was emerging at almost exactly the same time across the

Channel and the Atlantic with "Look Back In Anger" and "Rebel Without A Cause,"

it’s a deeply moving and humane picture that captures about as

accurately as anything that’s ever been made the effects of rampant hormones when you’re fourteen and hate your

parents, your teachers, and pretty much everyone, principally thanks to its laser-tight focus on Antoine. By which we mean Truffaut: this is essentially cinema in the first-person, with the filmmaker demonstrating in practice what he’d been

talking about for so long in terms of the auteur theory. With distance,

it’s easy to forget what a technical firecracker it must have been —even on a limited budget, the black-and-white Cinemascope looks

thoroughly gorgeous, and his command of where his camera looks and

where he cuts is immensely confident. The film, which won Truffaut Best

Director at Cannes (a festival from which he was banned as a critic the

year before), is dedicated to Andre Bazin, the great critic

who’d passed just as the director was preparing to make the film and

who’d been both a mentor and something of a saviour to him. We all have a

reason to be thankful to Bazin.

"Shoot The Piano Player" (1960)

Godard followed his friend’s footsteps into feature films with 1960’s "Breathless"

(which the pair wrote together), but the same year saw Truffaut follow

up his debut with his own playful noir picture, an adaptation of David Goodis‘ novel "Down There." "Shoot The Piano Player"

is a definite reaction against "The 400 Blows" —Truffaut considered

the latter film very French and wanted to showcase his love of American

cinema and kick against expectations, saying at the time "I wanted to

please the real film buffs and only them, even if meant confusing most

of the people who liked ‘The 400 Blows.’ In the end, ‘Shoot The Piano

Player,’ may confuse everyone, but so what." True to that statement, the

film probably stands as the director’s most experimental work, though

experimental might be the wrong word for it —it’s a playful film,

mischievous and restless, and more comic than you might expect. The plot

nominally focuses on singing star Charles Aznavour as the

musician of the title drawn into the underworld to protect his brother,

but Truffaut couldn’t really be less interested in the story —there’s a

loose, freewheeling energy closer to "Hellzapoppin‘" than, say, Nicholas Ray,

grabbing on to whatever transgressions and sidebars take the director’s

fancy. It probably says something that the entire second half of the

film is made up mostly by a flashback. It should feel like the classic

second album syndrome —indulgent and self-involved— but there’s

something deeply infectious and enjoyable about the picture. Having come to grips with the medium first time around, this is now a director

taking Orson Welles‘ proverbial

best-train-set-a-boy-could-ask-for and building it into loop-the-loops

and corkscrews. It’s probably Truffaut’s most Godardian picture in some

ways, but as if Godard had grown up on the Marx Brothers and Ernst Lubitsch. While it’s critical and commercial failure meant that the director

never really repeated his experiment, the film’s DNA is present in much of what follows.

"Jules Et Jim" (1962)

1962’s "Jules et Jim"

is the film that launched a thousand rom-coms and a million

study-abroad years in Paris, with its loose lyrical story of a love

triangle between two friends (Henri Serre and Oskar Werner) and a freewheeling Bohemian girl (Jeanne Moreau).

Probably Truffaut’s most popular and accessible film today, several

scenes —the race across the railway bridge, the leap in the lake, the

musical refrain of "On s’est connus"— are obvious sources for the

montages of delirious capering that pass for romantic storylines in much

of current cinema. But "Jules et Jim" is, technically and narratively-speaking, a remarkably

adventurous and complex film which Truffaut arguably never bettered. "Jules et Jim" was shot by Raoul Coutard, Godard’s cinematographer throughout the ’60s as well as Costa-Gavras‘ on “Z”,

and it’s when watching this film that you realize that more than

any of the New Wave directors (and in spite of their allegiance to

auteur theory) it was Coutard who liberated the camera and transformed the whole

feeling of cinema in the early ’60s, shooting parts of "Jules et Jim"

from a vantage point on a moving bicycle. But while the style is

hyper-modern and the rebellious vibe feels very 1960s, the

underappreciated heart of "Jules et Jim" is historical. Jules et Jim’s

friendship founders partly on the issue of Catherine, but just as much on the fact that Jim is Austrian, Jules is French, and the movie takes

place before, during and after the First World War: it’s amazing how

easily this is forgotten by people who think of Moreau’s outfits as the

last word in ’60s cool. Although it only features a few

moments of newsreel from the trenches, "Jules et Jim" is one of the great war and

anti-war movies, up there with Renoir’s "La Grande Illusion" and Powell and Pressburger’s “The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp”

(from which it borrows the basics of its plot) as a statement on the

pity and futility of European war. As such, it’s a strangely

old-fashioned film that sits uncomfortably next to the rest of the New

Wave’s fantasies of revolutionary violence. But it’s from that

background of history and personal tragedy that "Jules et Jim" gets its

deep emotional depth, which keeps it a fascinating film long after its

technical innovations have been absorbed into the mainstream.

“The Soft Skin” (1964)

The eighth film of Truffaut’s to receive the Criterion treatment, "The Soft Skin" is the perfect choice for reappraisal, especially as it divided critical

opinion on release. It didn’t help that it followed one of the most

spectacular runs in cinema history with Truffaut’s last three

solo-directed features being "Jules et Jim," "Shoot the Piano Player"

and "The 400 Blows." But in contrast with the ebullience and

experimentation of ‘Jules,’ "The Soft Skin" feels classical, almost dour

at times, a meticulous, quasi-procedural take on melodrama remarkable

for its cool, level gaze at its characters’ morality. Following Pierre

(Jean Desailly), a married, late-middle-aged, celebrated Balzac scholar

as he embarks on an affair with air hostess Nicole (Francois Dorleac),

Truffaut seems in absolute control, somehow imbuing humdrum

episodes with the tension of a thriller and the most banal exchanges

with diamond-cut flashes of insight. Pierre and Nicole (who incidentally

is the subject of the line "Tu dors Nicole?" which was borrowed as the

title for Stephane Lafleur‘s wonderful 2014 film which we reviewed out of Cannes)

reconnect in Paris, and if the beats of this relationship drama are

marked as though it were a murder mystery, the central "setpiece" is

undoubtedly their abortive trip to Reims during which the darkly comic

consequences, the sheer inconveniences and the humiliations that their

situation visit on them are brought home in force. As so often, it’s

domestic details like a pair of stockings or the inability to be rude to

an irritating acquaintance that scuppers their plans and leads to the

unmistakable emasculation of the lightly pompous Pierre. But then in the

final third, a most unexpected bait-and-switch occurs as Pierre’s wife

Franca comes into focus —catching his lies, plotting revenge,

screaming at a creep on the street in a brilliant callback to Nicole

being propositioned earlier. Suddenly, it feels like this not-very

experimental film is in fact very much so, just on a meta, narrative

level as it’s only late on that Franca emerges as possibly the real main

character. And it’s only at the point of death that the film

comes roaring full-blooded to life, in a climax built on impatient

cross-cutting that would do Alfred Hitchcock proud. Elegant, imperfect

and deeply absorbing.

“The Bride Wore Black” (1968)

Based like the following year’s “Mississippi Mermaid” on a novel by

crime writer Cornell Woolrich, “The Bride Wore Black” is ostensibly one of Truffaut’s pulpier offerings: a pure revenge tale with an

iconic lead that many have pointed to as an inspiration for “Kill Bill”

(though Quentin Tarantino denied ever having seen it). The picture certainly has

one foot in the genre world, but in Truffaut’s hands it turns into

something altogether stranger and more haunting, and though it’s not

entirely successful, it’s fascinating all the same. The film opens with

grief-stricken, black-clad widow Julie (Jeanne Moreau, reunited with

Truffaut for the first time since “Jules et Jim”) attempting to kill

herself, only being prevented from doing so her by mother. Instead she

channels her grief into a roaring rampage of revenge against the five

men (who include character actor faves like Michael Lonsdale and Charles

Denner) who killed her husband on their wedding day. It could be simple

exploitation fare and was sold somewhat as such, but Truffaut

complicates things, introducing a welcome element of moral ambivalence:

the five men weren’t targeting the late Mr. Julie but shot him

accidentally when dicking around with a loaded rifle, making Moreau’s

quest distinctly shadier than the average revenge saga (the scene in

which she seals Lonsdale’s family man into a cupboard under the stairs

and leaves him to suffocate is positively horrifying). There’s also some

cunning if hardly oblique use of metaphor at play, with each man

representing a different way in which men can oppress, manipulate, or

condescend to women, with Moreau using her sexuality to cause their

undoing. More than any of his other early films, “The Soft Skin”

included, this is Truffaut paying tribute to the style of his idol

Hitchcock (right down to a Bernard Herrmann score), but he’s a very

different filmmaker, and the dichotomy doesn’t quite work: Truffaut’s got a

looser style and here at least he isn’t

as interested in creating the precision-tooled suspense of his hero.

Perhaps as a result, Truffaut mostly agreed with the negative reaction

of the French critics, feeling that the film was at best a compromised effort

(it was his first in color and he clashed with longtime DoP Raoul

Coutard, reportedly feeling that he didn’t give the actors and tone

enough attention as a result). But while it’s undoubtedly a little more

disposable than some of his work, it’s still a beguiling, rich

picture with much more to unpack than your average revenge thriller.

"Stolen Kisses" (1968)

Truffaut had picked up Antoine Doinel’s story with the 1962 short "Antoine and Colette," his swoony, featherlight contribution to the anthology picture "Love At Twenty" but the director’s alter ego got his next real feature-length showcase almost a decade on from "The 400 Blows" with 1968’s "Stolen Kisses,"

and it might just be the finest of the Doinel pictures. After flirting

with the idea of putting Jean-Pierre Leaud and his character in a script

like "Shoot The Piano Player" or Godard’s ‘Bande A Part" and

beginning work on a discarded screenplay based on his early days in

journalism, Truffaut instead makes our hero a drifting twentysomething dishonorably discharged from the army, floating between a number of jobs

he’s swiftly fired from (including a memorable stint as a private

detective), and circling round his sweetheart Christine (a delightful Claude Jade, who’d go on to star in Hitchcock’s "Topaz"), while also lusting after his boss’s wife (Delphine Seyrig).

It’s a looser and less focused film than ‘Blows’ or "Antoine &

Colette," with a structure that’s something close to farce (again

Lubitsch and even Preston Sturges feel present under the surface, and rewatching it now reveals it to be an obvious influence on "Frances Ha").

It helps that Leaud, at the time 24, has grown into a hugely impressive

performer, possessing deft comic timing as well as an ability to make the

audience identify just as much as Truffaut clearly did. While it’s a

direct sequel to "The 400 Blows," it spiritually has as much in common

with "Shoot The Piano Player," from the light noir trappings of the

detective scenes to the abrupt, but entirely effective, shifts in tone.

The following Doinel pictures, 1970’s "Bed And Board" and 1979’s "Love On The Run,"

are absolutely worth watching as well, but the character is at his most

fleshed-out and fully realized in the centerpiece of the sequence here.

"The Wild Child" (1970)

Leaving behind the genre concerns of his late 1960s work (the thrillers of "The Bride Wore Black" and "Missisippi Mermaid," the science-fiction of "Fahrenheit 451") to return to the theme of childhood, Truffaut’s "The Wild Child"

marks his first period piece since “Jules Et Jim” and something

of a spiritual follow-up to "The 400 Blows." The idea of an

uncontrollable child had interested Truffaut for some time

(he’d tried to obtain the rights to "The Miracle Worker," about Helen Keller, in the early 1960s but was beaten to the punch by Arthur Penn), and inspired by an article in Le Monde, he developed the story of Victor of Aveyron (Jean-Pierre Cargol), who emerged at the start of the 19th century having seemingly spent his childhood without any human contact. The

result is quite remarkable —a quiet, intimate picture quite

different from anything the filmmaker had made before. Eschewing most of

the techniques he popularized with the coming of the French New Wave,

there’s instead a sparse, almost documentary feel to proceedings that

seems closer to Bresson than to Godard and a richness to

the themes that marks it as the obvious riposte to those who find the

director lightweight; it’s a film about the

beauty of education, yet also one questioning the cost at which that

education might come. Which makes the film sound more punishing than it is,

because it’s also filled with beauty and warmth and humor as much as the

director’s other films. And he also manages to make it feel personal,

in part because, in his first major acting role, he casts himself as Dr.

Itard, the doctor who takes in the boy and whose narration (often

derived from the real-life inspiration’s notes) relates the story. It’s

not an egotistical touch, however. Though his character is compassionate, Truffaut’s film remains a touch skeptical as such,

but the casting clearly shows how to dear to his heart the film, one of

his very best, must have been.



"Bed and Board" (1970)

The fourth film (including one short) in Truffaut’s Antoine Doinel

series (which did the "Boyhood"-esque trick of casting lead actor

Jean-Pierre Leaud as Doinel at various stages of his life from youth to

to his early thirties), "Bed and Board" continues in the fizzy, frothy

vein of "Stolen Kisses," and is pretty much bursting at the seams with

infectious good humor and a very similar joie de vivre, even when the

vivre-ing isn’t easy. Here we pick up with Doinel after his marriage to

Christine (Claude Jade), whom he’d spent the last film courting in his

haphazard shambolic way, and here he goes about marriage in a similar

fashion, both clattering around happily as she teaches violin

and he has a nonsense job dyeing flowers for a corner shop. Small and big events occur: Christine gets pregnant (a revelation delivered

in three simple scenes that are a masterclass in economical,

serio-comic storytelling); Antoine accidentally lands a new job; a

sinister neighbor turns out to be a TV star; Antoine falls for a

Japanese woman (Hiroku Berghauer) and starts an affair; and Christine

discovers it. Yet these soap opera antics are delivered with heart, wit and Truffaut’s trademark influences: the apartment

block is reminiscent of Hitchcock’s "Rear Window"; the way the

chattering neighbors fall silent when the sinister man walks by is

straight out of Lubitsch‘s "Ninotchka." But a great deal of the

film’s irrepressible optimism springs from the charm of Doinel himself: he’s so whimsical and so unrepentantly childlike at times that he’s impossible

to dislike even when he’s being thoughtlessly cruel to his lovely,

sunshine-y wife. The key to Doinel in the films after "The 400 Blows" is

always just that: he can be self-centered and petulant but he’s

almost entirely without malice, which is perfectly summed up in the scene where

he leaves his mistress’ table repeatedly to go complain about her by

phone to his estranged wife. There’s so much wit here, but also wisdom, which gives "Bed and Board" some hopeful substance

beneath its giddy surface: last time out Doinel was negotiating the

pitfalls of youthful passion, but here Truffaut has an equally sweetheart view

of the kind of relationship evoked by the image of Antoine and Christine simply

reading side by side in bed before lights out —although they’re each reading books

pertaining to their secret lust objects, naturally.

"Two English Girls" (1971)

Given

that "Jules Et Jim" was one of his greatest successes, you can’t blame

Truffaut for returning to the author of that film’s source material, Henri-Pierre Roche

(who was famously 74 when he started his proper writing career), and adapting the second

of his two major novels to the screen. But it’s still surprising that,

despite "Two English Girls" also revolving around a love

triangle, it feels wildly different from its predecessor while just as

essential in the Truffaut canon. As the title might suggest, this time

around the story revolves around a young man and his romances with two

British women —in this case Claude (Jean-Pierre Leaud, coming up with a creation quite distinct from Antoine Doinel), who falls for the virginal, sickly Muriel Brown (Stacey Tendeter),

only for an enforced separation to lead to a relationship with her

older sister Ann (Kika Markham). Despite its relationship with "Jules Et Jim," this film comes across as much more of a companion piece to "The Wild Child," taking advantage of a period setting and a

quieter, more literary feel, thanks in part to the heavy use of

narration and letters. "Jules Et Jim" felt like a movie about being in

the heart of a love affair, but "Two English Girls" is a more wistful

and melancholic piece, looking back long after the fact. Not that it’s

lacking in passion —the scene where Claude and Muriel finally sleep

together is one of the most memorable and heart-pumping scenes Truffaut

ever shot. And for all its melancholy, it’s also very funny in places.

Along with "The Wild Child," "Two English Girls" marks the end of

Truffaut’s wild-young-man period but proves that his entrance into

middle-age could lead to work just as rewarding as anything that came

before.

"Day For Night" (1972)

Arguably the greatest ever movie about the making of movies, "Day For Night"

is Truffaut’s love/poison pen letter to the

medium which dominated his adult life. Appropriately enough, it’s also

one of his solid-gold masterpieces. Rich and almost novelistic, the film details the making of a rather dire looking period drama called "Meet

Pamela," a shoot so full of drama and disaster that it would make even Terry Gilliam

a little terrified, as the director (played by Truffaut himself)

wrestles with problems both minor and major and the cast and crew make

out, break up and make up with each other. Loosely structured without

being fatty (it’s something of a forerunner to the style that Robert Altman

was developing around the same time), it’s closer to a

decade-plus worth of anecdotes than a definitive memoir but is all the

more enjoyable for it, with an all-star cast (including Jean-Pierre Leaud in a rare and somewhat meta non-Antoine Doinel performance as a young actor, a career-best Jacqueline Bisset, and in a curious cameo, Graham Greene)

clearly relishing the chance to send up themselves and their

colleagues. Few films have captured the tedium, infighting, soapy drama

and low-key panic of actually making a movie better, and even fewer still have

displayed the magic and trickery involved in shooting a film even as

hacky and mediocre as "Meet Pamela" —Truffaut highlights the artifice

of his own technique even as he dwells on that of the

movie-within-the-movie. The film’s bafflingly fallen out of favor

somewhat in recent years, but it is

one of Truffaut’s best and most enjoyable achievements. The score by

frequent collaborator Georges Delerue is also a delight, by the way.

"The Story of Adele H" (1975)

"A musical composition for one instrument" was how Truffaut described

"The Story of Adele H," and it’s no understatement as to the centrality

of the luminous, then 19-year-old Isabelle Adjani in the title role.

But based on the real diaries of the Adele Hugo, the youngest daughter

of the famed Victor Hugo who suffered from an acute form of erotomania (and possibly schizophrenia), which drove her to madness when the object

of her obsession rejected her following their brief fling, Truffaut’s

film is a lot less austere than that description might suggest. In fact, it’s a wildly, grandly passionate period saga deriving its jaw-dropping loveliness from "Days of Heaven" DP Nestor Almendros‘

immaculate camerawork and the exceptional set and costume design as well as from Adjani’s remarkable face: both glowingly youthful and

expressively tormented throughout. While

there’s no supernatural activity, ‘Adele H’ feels like a ghost story,

with Adele behaving like a woman possessed, as she trails her lover Lieutenant

Pinson (the equally stunning Bruce Robinson —yes, that Bruce Robinson who

would later direct "Withnail and I") from continent to continent, assuming false identities before finally leaving her senses entirely

and being consigned to an asylum for forty years (13 years later, Adjani

would also play Camille Claudel, another famously unstable French

heroine who lived for decades in a mental institution). ‘Adele H’ may

seem atypical for Truffaut, with its corseted, overtly expressive

performances running counter to the modern, heightened naturalism he was

better known for. And yet it’s a similar false comparison that claims "The Age of Innocence" is not a real Scorsese film —Truffaut’s

homagistic style is evident even here (though maybe he references the

Hitchcock of "Rebecca" or "Jamaica Inn" rather than any others) and the

effortless grace with which he renders this sumptuous, highly strung

melodrama so compulsively watchable is unmistakable. It’s known now

largely for Adjani’s powerhouse turn: it’s the first of many crazy women

she would play in her distinguished career, but "The Story of Adele H"

deserves another look as it pertains to Truffaut’s canon. It’s

probably the closest he ever came to an all-out "women’s picture" and it

practically heaves with emotional drama.



"Small Change " (1976)

The closing section of an unofficial trilogy about childhood begun with "The 400 Blows" and concluded with "The Wild Child," "Small Change"

is the culmination of nearly twenty years of work —Truffaut had begun

making notes for a project that would combine a number of stories about

childhood in the mid-1950s (his ’57 short "Les Mistons" came out

of those notes). Without much need to shoehorn it into narrative, the

film isn’t made up so much of episodes as it is snippets of

the lives of a group of children, and in lesser hands this could have easily

threatened to slip into a sort of highbrow version of "Kids Say The Darndest Things."

But any conclusion along those lines would be to wildly underestimate Truffaut’s skill. Leaning

even more into docudrama than "The Wild Child," this film has a sort of

improvised feel, suggesting that these aren’t actors (which they

weren’t), but real kids hopping onto the screen for a few minutes at a

time. And fortunately the kids are wonderful, from the heartbreaking,

Antoine Doinel-like Julien to the almost silent-comedy-esque interplay

between a 2-year-old and a kitten near a dangerously open window. Rarely

for a film entirely about children (a few parents or teachers do

appear but as supporting players), there’s little

sentimentalization or sanctification of childhood —this is just kids

being kids, from telling dirty stories you don’t really understand to

learning to fend for themselves. Letting his child cast be themselves on

screen is a tricky proposition, but it works —indeed, Steven Spielberg, who worked with the director soon after on "Close Encounters Of A Third Kind," claims he learned how to direct children thanks to Truffaut’s advice.

"The Green Room" (1978)

Truffaut’s

biggest financial disaster and a film much bleaker and darker than

most of his work is also one of his very best, and certainly one of his

most underrated. Adapting two Henry James short stories, "The Altar of the Dead" and "The Beast In The Jungle," this film stars Truffaut himself as a death-obsessed journalist and traumatized World War One survivor who comes across Cecilia (Nathalie Baye),

a younger woman who hangs out at the same cemetery. Truffaut (who was

only six years away from his own passing) had become increasingly

preoccupied by death, particularly after the passing of Cinematheque

Francaise director Henri Langlois and friend Roberto Rossellini and after watching "Shoot The Piano Player" and realizing that half of

those on screen were no longer alive. The question of how we as a

society honor the dead became a major interest of the filmmaker, which

culminated in this low-key haunting picture that seems to come from a different filmmaker entirely. As the work of a fairly

committed atheist, it’s a remarkably soulful and thoughtful picture in

its treatment of death and grief, but his trademark humanity is never

far from the surface, and the slow, gradual bond between Truffaut’s

Julien and Baye’s Cecilia and their building of a shrine together is

one of the most moving aspects of the director’s whole oeuvre. Nodding to

Bergman in theme and to Tarkovsky in form (the photography by frequent

collaborator Nestor Almendros, who was Truffaut’s go-to for his

more "serious" fare, could be the most striking of any of his films),

it’s a definite outiler in his career and probably his least accessible

film, but is all the more rewarding when you spend a little time with it.

“The Woman Next Door” (1981)

Truffaut began the 1980s with one of his greatest successes, the

Oscar-nominated, multi-Cesar-winning box office smash “The Last Metro.”

Some Truffaut fans will think it blasphemy, but we’re actually

more fond of the director’s follow-up, his second collaboration with

star Gerard Depardieu, the taut, low-key Hitchcockian relationship

tragedy “The Woman Next Door.” Developed from an unmade project from the

early 1970s called “Sur Les Rails” that would have teamed Jeanne Moreau

and Charles Denner and loosely riffing on the myth of “Tristan &

Isolde,” the film stars Depardieu as Bernard, whose existence with his

wife (Michele Baumgartner) and children is interrupted when a couple

move next door: the new bride of Philippe (Henri Garcin) is Mathilde

(Fanny Ardant in her first big-screen performance: she and Truffaut

became romantically involved during production and were together

until his death), his ex-lover from a decade or so earlier. It was

clearly an unstable, passionate affair, and the two attempt to avoid

each other initially, but it’s clear from the way that neither mentions

their history to their respective spouses that

they’ll end up being drawn back to each other with terrible

consequences for all involved. Told in almost mythic manner by disabled

tennis-club owner Madame Jouve (Veronique Silver), who bears the

scars of an ill-fated romance (Truffaut added the framing device in

post-production, and it’s hard to imagine the film without it), it’s one

of the director’s darkest pictures, reminiscent of late-period

Hitchcock and a much more successful attempt at capturing the master’s

style than, say, “The Bride Wore Black,” complete with an elegantly tragic and

taut screenplay, and controlled, careful framing aided by terrific

photography by William Lubtchansky (“Shoah”). And in Depardieu

(around whom Truffaut wanted to build a film after his smaller part in

“The Last Metro”) and Ardant, Truffaut had two of the finest

performances he ever received: the former a friendly lug

who keeps his passionate side locked away, the latter steering helplessly into

something she knows will be a disaster. The

film finds its perfect metaphor as Depardieu and his wife overhear a

pair of screaming cats: are they fighting or are they fucking? It’s a

fine line at the center of one of the more

undervalued films in the Truffaut canon.

"Confidentially Yours" (1983)

This

is probably a controversial choice in some quarters, but we’ll stand by

it: Truffaut’s final film is undeniably a minor work, but

in retrospect feels terminally underrated (including by Truffaut, who

dismissed it) and is perhaps his mostly fully-achieved and enjoyable

experiment in crime noir. Based on "The Long Saturday Night" by Charles WIlliams (who also wrote the book that "Dead Calm" was based on), it’s a sly upending of the mystery-thriller genre, which sees Barbara (Fanny Ardant), the secretary of estate-agent Julien (Jean-Louis Trintignant), step in to clear her boss’s name when he’s accused of killing his wife’s lover. Nodding more to something like "The Thin Man"

and even screwball comedy (Truffaut asked Ardant to perform her lines

at top speed), it’s also a return to the Hitchcock influence that had

taken a back seat at that point. But whereas "The Bride Wore Black"

sometimes felt like imitation rather than homage, "Confidentially

Yours" feels like 100% a Truffaut picture. The

black-and-white photography imbuess more authenticity —it often seems like it could be a lost gem from an earlier era that’s

somehow only just been unearthed. It’s perhaps all the more touching as

the film is clearly a deeply felt love letter to Ardant. Truffaut had

relationships with many of his leading ladies, but none are more

glowingly paid tribute to than Ardant. While

it’s tempting to wish that Truffaut had ended his career on a valedictory note, it’d be hard to deny him this, even if it wasn’t very fun.

Honorable Mentions: You could make the argument that Truffaut never

made a truly bad film, but we didn’t have the time to cover everything

here (though watch this space for that full retrospective sometime

soon). But in brief, there are also early shorts “A Visit,” “The

Mischief Makers” and “A Story Of Water” (the latter co-directed with

Godard), along with 1961’s “The Army Game” co-directed with Claude de

Givray, and 1962’s “Antoine and Colette,” his segment of the “Love At

Twenty” portmanteau film and the second film in the Antoine Doinel

sequence.

1966’s Ray Bradbury adaptation and Truffaut’s English-language debut “Fahrenheit 451” has a reputation as a misfire, but it’s still an

interesting and powerful picture that’s gained in critical respect over

the years. 1969’s “Mississippi Mermaid,” isn’t

as effective as “The Bride Wore Black” and is definitely one of the

director’s least successful ventures, though it still has elements that

sing, especially the lead turns by Jean-Paul Belmondo and Catherine

Deneuve.

Comparatively speaking, 1979’s “Love On The Run” feels like the minor,

clip-show-esque closer to the Doinel series, but 1972’s “Such A Gorgeous

Kid Like Me” might be his least worthy film, an uneven mix of crime

film and farce that has strong moments but doesn’t work as a whole.

1977’s “The Man Who Loved Women” works much better as comedy but has

aged less well than some of the director’s films, while 1980’s “The Last

Metro” is for some one of his greatest masterpieces, but for us, is

rather more self-important and self-consciously prestige-y than the

director’s other output. Anything you think should have made our list?

Let us know in the comments, ’cause we could talk Truffaut all day long. –Oli Lyttelton, Jessica Kiang, Ben Brock