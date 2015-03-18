H. Jon Benjamin on Drinking 'Impossible' 'Archer' Cocktails & What It's Like to Work With Louis C.K

H. Jon Benjamin has achieved fame and glory because of his unique, commanding and versatile voice work, but the 49-year-old comedian doesn’t necessarily think of himself as a “voice actor.” In fact, he wouldn’t even recommend people seek the profession out without other sources of income. Despite iconic roles — cult or otherwise — in “Dr. Katz,” “Home Movies,” “Wet Hot American Summer” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” to current series “Archer,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy,” plus a highly-anticipated reprisal in “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp,” the Massachusetts native is still working toward having his own show.

Benjamin co-created the animated comedy “Freak Show” with longtime friend David Cross in 2006 and landed in front of the camera for “Jon Benjamin Has a Van,” but he’s far from done. Benjamin came up in the comedy world with sketch actors, working with his own troupe and competing against other groups for various television series. Below, Benjamin talks about what he learned from friends like Cross and Louis C.K., what he likes — and doesn’t like — about his current shows, and the impossible standards set by everyone’s favorite spy.

Did you have any interest in voice work before Dr. Katz? You’ve done a lot of sketch and a lot of other comedy, but from what I could track down, it seems like the first thing you really did was—



—”Dr. Katz.” Yeah. None, none at all, no interest in [voice work], not even aware of it as a way to… I suppose I was aware of it as a profession, but it wasn’t on my radar at all. There were like actors who, at the time, when I was doing sketch comedy, who studied theater and they knew about getting agents for commercial work and such like that. […] So it was a side project altogether. For me, that’s how it started. And um, I had never done anything like it before.

After the series caught on, did voice work become something you enjoyed, and then you sought it out or—

It was very makeshift when we started, and everybody involved was doing it for the first time, so they kind of knew how to make rudimentary animation. But the recording and the audio stuff was done in the guy’s kitchen. There was an audio engineer, kinda, but he was also new, and that ended up being Loren Bouchard who makes cartoons today (“Bob’s Burgers,” for one), so everybody was learning on the job, except for Jonathan, who was just doing comedy, so he knew how to do that. So yeah, I sort of fell into it.

Makes sense.

I don’t know how many people traditionally seek out [voice work as a career]. I do get occasional notices about how do I get into voiceover, but that’s far less than, “How do I become famous?” Or, “How do I be an actor?” Or, “How do I get on Broadway?” […] Having done this for like a long time now, you see a lot of actors who are very uncomfortable doing voiceover acting as opposed to [on-camera], because it is a little different.

Is there like a trick that you have to help balance it?

I like the shows I’m in. If I see what you’re saying, I guess the thrust of my whatever advice would be to start with a much bigger picture than [just voice acting]. But look, I get letters from kids who are saying, “I do a million voices.” There will always be people like that. That’s great. That will be a natural transition to trying to do animation.

Sure.

I have one voice, so I can’t answer those people’s questions.

I don’t know [if that’s true]—

[falsetto] I can do this!

But you’ve dabbled in a lot of different aspects of that voice.

I can, but it was more out of necessity than [anything else]. I did do characters when I started doing comedy because I was a sketch actor, but I wasn’t trained as such. I was in a sketch group which required you to do a gay character, an Indian accent, whatever. I would do my best. It’s not my strength, and I did it out of necessity, but doing voices in cartoons became more of…they didn’t want to pay actors to do it. I was already there. So you pay for two roles with one. You get a deal. […] You know, you’ve saved them the money of getting an actor. And in that first place I worked, literally everybody who worked there was in the show at some point. The guy in the shipping department, a secretary came down… Jonathan Katz’s assistant starred in a follow-up to “Dr. Katz” called “Home Movies.” The woman who played Melissa was Jonathan Katz’s assistant. She was just in the room, like, “You wanna do this?”

And they just liked her?



She was good! But it was just by chance. We didn’t audition people. it was just like, “You. Come here.”

I talk to a lot of comedians who seem to have an inner circle, where it’s like, “I like working with these people, I’m just going to find them.”

That’s predominantly how I work. Most of the jobs I’ve done, which aren’t many, were just given [to me]. And of course I prefer that. That’s the easiest way to do it. I’d not have to go to midtown for three auditions. That’s how “Archer” came about and “Bob’s Burgers.”

There’s that balance that everybody talks about in the entertainment business, of combining networking with name recognition.

Yeah, and it’s good to ride on coattails. You find the right situation, hopefully whatever constellation, people become famous, recognized for what they do, you hope they help you out. […] Everything came from doing a bunch of comedy with a group of very talented people who were doing like-minded shit in New York and before that when I was in Boston. It all came from just relationships.

Do you like having a stake in not just the character but the plot or the creation of the show? Do you like having a voice in that conversation?

Yeah, I do. I like the other side, too, which I’m enjoying now, because I’m in two shows where I don’t really have any creative involvement beyond doing the part and occasionally doing some improvisation, which is not technically… I suppose it’s creative, but it’s not extra work. I’m already there. But I used to in the shows that we started doing, everybody was pretty much equally involved in creating the show. “Home Movies” and shows like that which are almost wholly improvised, you’d always get sort of a guide outline form the people who wrote the show and then you kind of had to come up with stuff on your own, so there was a much deeper involvement.

What’s the thing that you really want to have that’s your own?

I think always you want to be the boss. I liked getting my particular style of ideas out there. A lot of the shows I do now don’t afford me that opportunity, but they’re great to do. But I’m always working on trying to get my own track going. That’s very hard to do.

Do you have an idea of what your own show would look like now?

I’ve written all facets of comedy. I’ve only had two shows on the air, I did a cartoon called “Freak Show,” and [“Jon Benjamin Has a Van.”] All my shows go one season, so I feel like the evidence is out there. I feel like I am not to built to last.

Since then there are so many more networks — so many more places to get a show produced — do you see that as something that’s opening up more?

Not for me, so much. I’m predominantly known for my voice work. My comedy show didn’t do so well, so I don’t think a lot of people gave a shit about hearing my comedy voice come out again. And like you said, there is a much wider net. But there are still more people who can fill those gaps very quickly. It’s hard to get your own show despite… I try every year. I write, like, two shows a year, pretty much. So since “Jon Has A Van” got cancelled, I think I’ve written four shows. So maybe one show a year. And I get paid to write them. So that’s good. I can’t complain there. A lot of people don’t have that opportunity.

Do you think that work ethic comes from where you started, the sketch comedy and the people that you knew?

Yes. Everybody I knew when we started, and everybody to this day, people who’ve gone on to a wide berth of different levels of success, but everybody worked incredibly hard to try and become successful for a time. People get rooted out along the way — and that’s always unfortunate, to see really funny people drop out — but most of the people I started with are doing really well now. And that was just from setting a foundation and constantly trying to put comedy out there. And you could tell, specifically, who was incredibly good. But I would have never known Louis C.K. would be who he is now, at the time. He was really funny, but there was always a seed of “he works a little harder than everybody else.” Those people you could always see, right away. David Cross was another guy like that. He started his own sketch show, you know what I mean? He was like, I want the 11:30pm slot on Thursday night, and I just wanna try something.

Is that something you wanna do? Is that something that you have in mind?

I was never like that. I learned to emulate it a little bit. But they were built for that. I need my rest.

Self-awareness is important.

[Louis C.K.] was just driven. And that’s a gene I think you have. You can learn it, but […] if you’re somebody like him, you have to have not just the drive, you have to have also the talent. But I used to be roommates with a friend of Louis’ who was a comedian. And I remember early on — this is beside the point but a great example of what Louis was like — at the onset of home computers, this was like 1990, he paid for and sent my roommate, Chuck Sklar, a computer so they could write scripts together. He bought it and invested in Chuck, and Chuck was like, “Louis bought me a computer.” And Louis, at that point, had no money. I think he borrowed the money to get the computer. But he was like, “I know I’m gonna pick you. We’re gonna write stuff together.” He bought him the tools. That’s an example of a guy who’s like, “I’m gonna do shit all the time, and I’m gonna make other people do it with me whether they like it or not.” He didn’t know he was getting a computer, but he was like, “Now I got a computer. Now I gotta do it! Like, a guy bought me a computer!”

He’s indebted.

Yeah, it’s not a pound of flesh, but it’s a good back-handed way to get something done.

Yeah, it’s a good little con. An expensive con, but a good con.

At the time I imagine it wasn’t cheap to buy a home computer. It was this big, huge, peach-colored IBM… …showing up at his doorstep. Yeah, that forced him to write it. So, I mean I guess I was never that kind of person. But I was the guy you could buy the computer for.