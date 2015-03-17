Haggling Over DVD & Streaming Sales Reportedly Holding Up David Lynch's 'Twin Peaks' Deal

Update: Showtime sources have told EW: “Nothing is going on that’s any more than any preproduction process with David Lynch. Everything is moving forward and everybody is crazy thrilled and excited.”

David Lynchtends to be very considered about what he says regarding ongoing projects, but it took everyone by surprise this week when the director suggested that not everything is running smoothly on the highly anticipated new season of “Twin Peaks” on Showtime. “I haven’t returned yet. And we’re still working on the contract,” the director said in an interview. However, aside from that, there hasn’t been much detail about what the beef is, and the network has chosen to remain mum on the matter for now. But some word has surfaced about what could be at the heart of the matter.

According to Will McCrabb, who has a couple of degrees of connection to the Lynch camp, it’s money from DVD and streaming sales that are reportedly being haggled over. And until it’s settled to Lynch’s satisfaction, it seems he’s ready to walk from “Twin Peaks.”

Sad to report from a pal who’s one of Lynch’s assistants that he will not, (as of now) be returning to TWIN PEAKS. pic.twitter.com/RIi4zx529S — WILL McCRABB (@mccrabb_will) March 16, 2015

The TWIN PEAKS deal is tricky. Lynch received creative control upfront. But, he wants a huge percentage of DVD&ST $$. pic.twitter.com/kmEiZB0UIF — WILL McCRABB (@mccrabb_will) March 16, 2015



It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but I’d assume Lynch and the network will find common ground, simply because it’s in both their best interests. Lynch may say he’s ready to bail, but for something this close to his heart, I’d wager a big part of that is a bluff. And while Showtime might be playing hardball, they don’t want to lose a show that already has buzz like this before cameras have even rolled. More to come, certainly….