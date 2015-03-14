POPEYE LIVES! Rumors Of Feature Cancellation Not True

Despite what you may have read in the Hollywood trades or other animation news blogs, I’m here to tell you they’ve all got it wrong. Popeye still lives!

I’ve been bombarded in the last 24 hours by folks telling me how upset they are over news that Sony has cancelled the Popeye movie. Sorry folks, I don’t know where you got that information. I’m here to set the record straight.

Sony hasn’t cancelled the film. What has happened is that Genndy Tartakovsky had moved on to completing Hotel Transylvania 2 and has started production on an original flick, Can You Imagine?



According to a Sony Pictures Animation spokesman I contacted today – and I quote: “Genndy has been developing both Popeye and his original idea Genndy Tartakovsky’s Can You Imagine? (temp title) at the same time while directing Hotel Transylvania 2.”