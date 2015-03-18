Starz Announces Return Date for Original Series 'Power' + New Key Art + Trailer

Starz today announced the highly anticipated return of original series "Power" on Saturday, June 6th at 9pm ET/PT.

The second season of “Power” features ten hour-long episodes, a bump from the first season’s order of eight episodes.

Starz also released the never-before-seen key art for season two of “Power,” which features the main “Power”-players fighting to stay on top: Omari Hardwick as James “Ghost” St. Patrick, Lela Loren as Angela Valdes, Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick, Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, Sinqua Walls as Shawn and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Kanan.

From Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and show creator and Executive Producer Courtney Kemp Agboh (“The Good Wife”), “Power” season two picks up right where it left off: James “Ghost” St. Patrick doubling down on his drug business to save his nightclub and dream of a legitimate future. Ghost’s work troubles pale in comparison to juggling his relationship with his wife, Tasha, and his first love, Angela, who’s also an Assistant US Attorney investigating his drug organization.

Ghost is set further back from his dream by his business partner, Tommy, who loves the drug game, and his former mentor, Kanan, fresh out of jail and looking for revenge.

Season two has Ghost in a race against himself: Can he get out of the drug game alive before Angela discovers who he is?

David Knoller, Mark Canton and Randall Emmett serve as Executive Producers on “Power.” The show is also produced by G-Unit Films and Television, the production company launched by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Season 2 trailer below: