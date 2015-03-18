Starz Announces Return Date for Original Series ‘Power’ + New Key Art + Trailer

Starz today announced the highly anticipated return of original series "Power" on Saturday, June 6th at 9pm ET/PT.
The second season of “Power” features ten hour-long episodes, a bump from the first season’s order of eight episodes.
Starz also released the never-before-seen key art for season two of “Power,” which features the main “Power”-players fighting to stay on top: Omari Hardwick as James “Ghost” St. Patrick, Lela Loren as Angela Valdes, Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick, Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, Sinqua Walls as Shawn and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Kanan.
From Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and show creator and Executive Producer Courtney Kemp Agboh (“The Good Wife”), “Power” season two picks up right where it left off: James “Ghost” St. Patrick doubling down on his drug business to save his nightclub and dream of a legitimate future. Ghost’s work troubles pale in comparison to juggling his relationship with his wife, Tasha, and his first love, Angela, who’s also an Assistant US Attorney investigating his drug organization.
Ghost is set further back from his dream by his business partner, Tommy, who loves the drug game, and his former mentor, Kanan, fresh out of jail and looking for revenge.
Season two has Ghost in a race against himself: Can he get out of the drug game alive before Angela discovers who he is?
David Knoller, Mark Canton and Randall Emmett serve as Executive Producers on “Power.” The show is also produced by G-Unit Films and Television, the production company launched by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.
Season 2 trailer below:
Comments
I can’t wait until the new season, looking forward to seeing what happens to ghost and his partner. Great writing.
Empire don’t have nothing on Power, Power should have won all the Awards Empire got.
Power is the best series ever
I agree. Love Power vs Empire
Me
Best show on television hands down
Since when does that matter?
Please take 50 Cent out of the show. He cannot act to save his life!!!
@S. If the show was well written and not dependent on playing up stereotypical behavior, it would have been relatable to the viewer. For example Breaking Bad is a well written show with well drawn out characters even though it deals with drugs. The drug of choice is not one that is always shown in films & TV. It was relatable in the sense that it dealt deep into the human psyche and behavior.
Power may have "intricate street stories," but when the first episode aired, most of the comments on this site centered on the songs in the background rather than the story or characters. So a lot of its fans weren’t really paying attention. Empire’s problem was that it was treating character development and plot like lit matches treat hay bales soaked in gasoline in the last several episodes of the season.
you probably fell asleep because you can’t relate to any of the material in the show. The show is not for everyone.
I agree the two shows are very different. Empire is a cheesy ass sing-along. While power has many intricate little street stories involve.
I had stumble on some episodes this week and let me say what garbage! I fell asleep.
They thought they were cute. During an Empire break for the season finale, there was a commercial promoting the new season for Power where it was stated "Empires are built on Power." Get out of here lol. Empire is so different from Power, the two shows only have a drug past in common. That’s it.
I really just wanna see this for Naturi.