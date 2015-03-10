Tim Burton Will Direct Disney's Live Action 'Dumbo'

In case you haven’t noticed, between last year’s "Maleficent," this week’s "Cinderella" and the forthcoming "The Jungle Book" and "Beauty And The Beast," Disney is dipping hard into its catalog of classic animated movies and turning them into live action spectacles. Now, they’ve turned to the filmmaker who made the studio a billion dollars with "Alice In Wonderland" once more.

THR reports that Tim Burton will direct the live action remake of "Dumbo" for Disney. The project has been in the works for a while now, with "Transformers" franchise writer Ehren Kruger hired last summer to bang out a script. The story will introduce a human family to join Dumbo’s journey and will be a mix of CG and live action. There’s no release date, and the movie will have to follow the director’s "Miss Peregerine’s Home For Peculiar Children," which is currently in production at 20th Century Fox.

It seems that following the lukewarm reception to "Big Eyes," Burton is swinging back into blockbuster mode. Weep for your childhood in the comments section.