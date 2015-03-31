Vin Diesel Drops 8th ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie Hints + Helen Mirren Wants to Join the Party

Universal hasn’t officially announced one yet, but an 8th “Fast & Furious” movie is very likely, especially if the latest installment, “ Furious 7 ,” is the box office blockbuster that every analyst predicts it will be.

In fact, last fall, with the 7th movie still many months away from release (I don’t think we had even seen a trailer yet), in a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley, responded to a question about the franchise’s future by revealing that there were tentative plans for at least 3 more “Fast & Furious” movies.

“I think it’s still a growing franchise,” said Langley. “We’ll see what happens with “Furious 7,” obviously, but our box office has grown over the past 3 or 4 films and internationally, in particular. So we think that there’s more to mine there.”

Langley also shared that he is “very mindful” about audience fatigue.

And last night, on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, star Vin Diesel dropped hints of an 8th movie, when asked about Kurt Russell’s addition to the franchise in “Furious 7.”

“Kurt Russell came in for this movie… but… we really hired him for a story that follows this, that takes place in New York…,” Diesel said to Kimmel.

He probably wasn’t supposed to reveal that, so it may have been a slip of the tongue. But it’s out there now… part of “Fast & Furious 8” (or whatever it will be called) will take place in New York City, and Kurt Russell will be returning.

Also on the list of actors who might appear in an 8th film is Helen Mirren, who expressed strong interest in being a part of the movie, telling Yahoo Movies: “My great ambition is to be in a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie… I so want to be a mad driver in a Fast and Furious movie. My claim to fame is I always do my own driving – I was on ‘Top Gear,’ and I did [my lap] in a very good time. I keep putting it out there, and they never ask me. I’ll be in ‘Fast and Furious 8.'”

She added: “I love Vin Diesel. He’s a great guy, smart – I love him. It’s partly because of him I’d like to be in one, but also the driving.”

Unless “Furious 7,” which opens in theaters this Friday, is an unexpected box office bomb – it definitely won’t be – there will be an 8th movie in the franchise; and don’t be surprised if Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and other new faces are a part of it.

Watch Kimmel’s interview with Diesel below: