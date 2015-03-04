Watch: Breathtaking Supercut Celebrates The Work Of Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki

Emmanuel Lubezki might not be a household name the way Brad Pitt, George Clooney, or Ben Affleck are, but he’s worked with all those A-listers and countless others during the course of his impressive 30-year career behind the camera. A multi-award winner with such films as “The Tree of Life,” “Ali,” “Children of Men,” “Y Tu Mamá También,” and “The Birdcage” under his belt, he is one of the best cinematographers working today. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognized his talents yet again this year, though this time in historic fashion; he became only the fifth ever cinematographer to win back-to-back Oscars (for “Birdman” and “Gravity”). The man’s work is just amazing.

In a mere four and a half minutes, one Vimeo user, has paid gorgeous tribute to Lubezki. Combining snippets from the above films, as well as “Great Expectations,” “Meet Joe Black,” “Burn After Reading,” and ten others, Jorge Luengo Ruiz beautifully honors Lubezki. Every single shot is utterly stunning. It’s so easy to see why Terrence Malick collaborated with Lubezki on his four most recent films. Similarly for Alfonso Cuarón, who has worked with the cinematographer no fewer than nine times since they each made their start on the short, “Vengeance is Mine” in 1983. In addition to those directors, Lubezki’s worked with Alejandro González Iñarritu (obviously), the Coen brothers, Tim Burton, Mike Nichols, and many more.

Tim Burton? Yup. If you’re surprised to see Christopher Walken’s fanged, frizzy-haired face while watching the supercut, don’t be. Lubezki did Burton’s 1999 Johnny Depp horror pic, “Sleepy Hollow.”

I know, now that you’ve watched it, you’re thinking, “Hey, they missed something! Where’s ‘The Cat in the Hat‘?” Though it might seem out of place with the bulk of his resume, Lubezki followed up his work on “Ali” by doing the cinematography for the 2003 Mike Myers Dr. Seuss adaptation. He quickly moved along to “The Assassination of Richard Nixon” afterward.

Thanks to Jorge Luengo Ruiz for this breathtaking supercut.

