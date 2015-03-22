Watch: First Teaser Trailer For 'Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation' With Tom Cruise Arrives, If You Choose To Accept It

If part of the spy game to maintain an element of surprise, then Paramount proved to be pretty great agents when they announced last month they were moving up "Mission: Impossible 5," now titled, "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation," from Christmas Day to July. It’s certainly very rare for major blockbusters to be moved ahead, even more so by five months, but the studio is clearly a) confident, and b) wants to get the fuck out of the way of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which will dominate cinemas everywhere when it opens on December 18th.

Ahead of the full trailer tomorrow, the first footage has landed for the flick in the form of a minute-long teaser. Tom Cruise once again reunites with Christopher McQuarrie (writer/director of "Jack Reacher," writer of "Edge Of Tomorrow" and "Valkyrie") for this spy adventure, which finds Ethan Hunt and company battling an organization called The Syndicate, the rogue nation of the title, who function as a sort of ‘anti-IMF.’ Sounds like SPECTRE has some competition. Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Ving Rhames, and more all appear in the Drew Pearce ("Iron Man 3") penned flick.

"Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation" starts the countdown on July 31st. Watch the first footage below. Also, check out some new photos via USA Today.