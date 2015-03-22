Watch: First Teaser Trailer For ‘Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation’ With Tom Cruise Arrives, If You Choose To Accept It

If part of the spy game to maintain an element of surprise, then Paramount proved to be pretty great agents when they announced last month they were moving up "Mission: Impossible 5," now titled, "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation," from Christmas Day to July. It’s certainly very rare for major blockbusters to be moved ahead, even more so by five months, but the studio is clearly a) confident, and b) wants to get the fuck out of the way of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which will dominate cinemas everywhere when it opens on December 18th.
Ahead of the full trailer tomorrow, the first footage has landed for the flick in the form of a minute-long teaser. Tom Cruise once again reunites with Christopher McQuarrie (writer/director of "Jack Reacher," writer of "Edge Of Tomorrow" and "Valkyrie") for this spy adventure, which finds Ethan Hunt and company battling an organization called The Syndicate, the rogue nation of the title, who function as a sort of ‘anti-IMF.’ Sounds like SPECTRE has some competition. Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Ving Rhames, and more all appear in the Drew Pearce ("Iron Man 3") penned flick.
"Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation" starts the countdown on July 31st. Watch the first footage below. Also, check out some new photos via USA Today.
Another MI? Heh, I remember wondering, years ago, why it was taking so long to make MI3, now it’s the espionage variant of the Fast and Furious franchise – new movie every ~1.5 years, regardless of actors living or dead.
I’ll wait until HBO or Showtime airs it.
got to see
Sooo…
Paramount is doing something very weird with the marketing of this film, and to a certain extent, the previous film. They are failing to utilize the most potent signature of the entire brand: the theme.
The best trailer of the entire series was the trailer for the third installment, which embraced the theme and gave the whole enterprise a very classic, Bond-esque, feel. In fact, I would bet that if you played the MI theme (without corresponding imagery) to a random group, at least half would identify it as the 007 music. And that is a billion dollar franchise. If you can attach your brand to the affection the Bond franchise has managed to re-invigorate, you do it.
If you listen carefuly to the MI-esque musical flourish at the end, you can hear that ii is very specifically designed to recall the MI theme, but is definitely NOT the MI theme. I don’t know whether Paramount is trying to save money on the music rights or what the deal is, but they are insane to not include that music prominently in the marketing. Tom Cruise is getting up there. They will need to replace him eventually. And that theme is the bridge they will need to transition the brand to the next actor playing Ethan Hunt. Saving pennies on music licensing or turning the Mission Impossible brand into the Tom Cruise Show are both shortsighted decisions that Paramount (which is slowly shrinking into an off brand, mini major studio anyway) will come to regret.
Furious 7 got it Beat by a mile and there’s one reason DIVERSITY!
Motorcycle, check. Running fast, check. Hanging onto stuff, check. Yup, it’s a Mission Impossible film.
Paula Patton isn’t in this.
OH MY GOD!!!
As usual, "MIP#5, looks exciting, suspenseful, with a very good cast. Can’t wait view it.
Flight sequence was fantastic. I missed it in theaters. Later watched it on my system.