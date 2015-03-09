Watch: 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' Explains Why We Shouldn't Use Daylight Savings Time

READ MORE: HBO Renews ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ For Two More Seasons

If you’re feeling unusually tired and moody today, it might be more than the fact it’s a Monday. Daylight savings recently took place, and we’re all asking the same question: Why is this still a thing?

Fortunately, John Oliver has the same question, and addressed the issue on Sunday’s "Last Week Tonight." As the video points out, it doesn’t have very many benefits. To the contrary, car accidents increase in the days following the time change. Oliver and the "Last Week Tonight" team try getting to the bottom of why this is still an occurrence.

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" airs Sundays at 11pm on HBO.

READ MORE: ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ Enlists a Crime-Solving Pony for Season 2 Preview