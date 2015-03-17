Watch: What Are the Parts of a Good Film Noir Story?

What exactly is film noir? Is it a movement, a mode, a style, or a

genre? These questions have preoccupied film scholars for decades.

According to filmmaker Paul Schrader, noir began with The

Maltese Falcon and ended with Orson Welles’s Touch of Evil.

He’d add that it was largely

an American movement that applied certain stylistic (high contrast

lighting, voice over narration, non-linear storytelling) and thematic

(existentialism, the cruel mechanizations of fate, amour fou) elements

in genres ranging from melodramas to detective films.

Another film scholar might add that directors like Fritz Lang and Billy

Wilder never described their films as being “noir.” They thought they

were making thrillers. Film noir? That’s a term the French critics

applied retroactively.

This video essay series takes the fairly provocative stance that film

noir became a genre. Essentially, in its golden age during the 1940s,

noir was a mode/movement that was superimposed onto other genres. In

the words of genre theorist Rick Altman, genres

can start off as “adjectives”–fragments of the style and theme might

be there, but the genre has yet to fully solidify because the filmmakers

and audiences haven’t quite gotten their heads around it yet. However,

by the time Robert Aldrich was making Kiss

Me Deadly in 1955, the writings of the French critics had made it

stateside (in fact, there’s a picture of him reading Borde and

Chaumeton’s Panorama

du Film Noir on the set of Attack!),

and perhaps the filmmakers and audiences had finally

begun to think of noir as being a noun. When neo-noir flourished in

the 1970s (thanks to filmmakers like Schrader), the movement

emerged–fully formed as a genre–from its black-and-white cocoon.

I write this trajectory into this introduction to the series because I

can imagine that some of my colleagues might have been troubled by a

video essay that calls film noir a genre. I am more than aware of the

history of this debate, and I will cover it in

a subsequent piece (Part I covered semantics, Part II focuses on

genetic syntax, Part III on pragmatics–so the noir genre discussion

will primarily rest there, and Part IV will focus on evolution. There

will be a Part V on international noir, so don’t think

I’ve forgotten about that either!). What I’m attempting to do here is

to craft the video essay equivalent of an encyclopedia entry on film

noir for the undergraduate student with a new episode each month. If

you’re already familiar with the films and the

key debates, you may not find much in the way of “new” knowledge here.

My main audience–at least in terms of an intellectual presentation–is

the uninitiated. I assume the pleasures of the more advanced fans and

scholars of noir will be found in the aesthetics

of the pieces, although maybe they’ll be surprised by a “new”

recommendation. In any case, I hope you enjoy the first part of this

ongoing series, and I look forward to the debate it encourages. Stay

tuned for more!

