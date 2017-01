Watch: What Makes Spike Jonze Movies Unique? A Video Essay

Despite the fact that the look of his films often takes aback seat to bizarre stories and quirky characters, Spike Jonze hascrafted a uniquely whimsical visual style over the course of his fourfeature films. Making the most out of simple elements such as lensflares, floating camera movement, centered framing, and wide-angle close-ups, Jonze creates an atmosphere that appears to be lifted straight fromthe pages of a fairytale storybook. His camera is fascinatedwith the mundane; intently exploring fabrics and materials, findingbeauty and significance in the obscure and unnoticed. Dust particlesfloating in a beam of sunlight become hypnotic. The delicate plaster ofmarionettes feels as lifelike as human flesh. The matted fur wrappedaround a child strikes us with an overwhelming sense of marvel andnostalgia.

In his first two films, Being John Malkovich (1999) and Adaptation

(2002), Jonze used a much more subdued sense of whimsy to express the

playfully dark atmospheres. His two most recent works, Where the Wild

Things Are (2009) and Her (2013), are saturated with the whimsy

aesthetic, mirroring the wonderment and childlike fascinations

associated with the films. Jonze utilizes the aesthetic in order to

stitch together worlds suitable for his equally whimsical characters.