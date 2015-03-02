Watch: Will Ferrell & Kevin Hart Sip Gin And Juice In NSFW R-Rated Trailer For 'Get Hard'

Whoever had the idea to put Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart in a movie together probably got a promotion. Yet the notion isn’t rocket science: the latter is one of the hottest comedy names at the moment, while Ferrell only has to show up and a movie becomes 17% funnier (this is scientifically proven, so don’t argue). Together, they’re bringing "Get Hard" to theaters, and a new red-band trailer for the laffer has arrived.

The premise is straightfoward: Ferrell plays a hedge fund manager convicted of fraud and who’s then sentenced to a stint in San Quentin. In order to get himself ready for the worst experience of his life, he assumes that the blue collar dude at his company has done hard time and hires him to teach him about prison life, Of course, he hasn’t and hilarity ensues. If you’re looking for ridiculously dumb fun this month, then this movie fits the bill, even if it spends (at least in the trailer) an inordinate amount of time on prison rape jokes.

"Get Hard" arrives on March 27th. Watch below.

