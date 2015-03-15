What Went Wrong with Tom McCarthy’s ‘The Cobbler’?

It’s been six months since Tom McCarthy’s latest, "The Cobbler," was excoriated by critics in Toronto, but the sting has yet to wear off. What Grantland’s Wesley Morris called a "crime against cinema" currently has a pitiful 8% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (it’s at C- on Criticwire and at 54 Metacritic), and while the film’s star, Adam Sandler, has ample experience with reviewers’ sharpened pencils, McCarthy’s failure here comes as quite a shock.
As a writer-director, the former actor’s three previous films ("The Station Agent," "The Visitor," and "Win Win") comprise a loose trilogy that impressed critics with their nuanced observations of everyday life. Writing about "Win Win," yours truly called McCarthy "a master of middle-American quiet," and I meant every word. With "The Cobbler," however, in which the titular shoe repairman (Sandler) discovers that he can inhabit his customers’ bodies by wearing their shoes, it appears that McCarthy’s lost the finely honed balance of realism and eccentricity that defined his other efforts.
Despite faring poorly with critics in nearly every role he’s played since Judd Apatow’s "Funny People" (2009), Sandler doesn’t seem to be the problem. As several writers note, Sandler is hard-pressed to elevate the tone-deaf material, which somehow manages to be both uninteresting and offensive, particularly when it comes to sex and race. It may be that McCarthy and co-writer Paul Sado failed to find the right way into the offbeat narrative, and Morris’ review in particular focuses on just how ill-suited McCarthy’s unassuming aesthetic is to the fantastical element in "The Cobbler."
Yet it seems likely that "The Cobbler" will be remembered as an unfortunate blip in McCarthy’s directorial career, rather than the beginning of a decline. His next film, "Spotlight," returns to the grittier sensibilities that brought him to prominence: it depicts The Boston Globe investigation of child molestation in the city’s Catholic archdiocese, creating a global scandal from which the church has yet to recover. The film, starring Rachel McAdams, Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, Stanley Tucci, Liev Schreiber, Billy Crudup, and John Slattery, sounds like a winner, and it’s slated for release later this year.
Read excerpts from reviews of "The Cobbler," in theaters today:
Andrew Barker, Variety: "Of the many things that go horribly wrong with [Sandler’s] latest, ‘The Cobbler,’ none are even remotely his fault…The new film is certainly visually and formally similar to McCarthy’s past efforts, but it bears little of their warm, wise humanism; in fact, it can best be described as a poor cousin to Sandler’s 2006 comedy, ‘Click,’ with the jokes and the stabs at moral inquiry removed."
Gary Goldstein, Los Angeles Times: "As the movie is a comedy in theory only, Sandler delivers an appropriately obedient, understated performance. But because we learn so little about Max, and because Sandler’s not playing the folks he morphs into (those actors wanly attempt to ‘play’ Max), there’s a limit to what the actor can accomplish."
Wesley Morris, Grantland: "In two days at Toronto, [‘The Cobbler’] had achieved the kind of odious renown that inspires people to shake their heads and wave both hands while wincing and leaning back from you… The movie Thomas McCarthy has made plays up realism at the expense of reality. It doesn’t feel enough like a fable. The movie enjoys the obscenities and grit and the occasional impaling stiletto. The human dramedy of McCarthy’s ‘Win Win’ and ‘The Visitor’ really struggle to surface."
Amy Nicholson, LA Weekly: "Max Simkin is the ultimate Sandler creation: miserable, unappreciated, dateless and too developmentally arrested to do a damned thing about it… ‘The Cobbler’ has invented a new category of terrible: cruel schmaltz."
Peter Travers, Rolling Stone: "It’s a toxic smear of curdled whimsy… The film is beyond awful and beyond repair."
Comments
I enjoyed it on the level of a 1st episode backstory for the making of a common man hero faced with choices that could offer the enticements of sex, money, and power. I think of it as a reminder that we are all the keepers of the moral condition of the future and it requires action on our part. It’s nice to have film makers not plying to the basest part of us and making PG films.
We thought it was clever and very Original
The concept the film was interesting to me. And I wouldn’t consider myself a true Sanders fan (except maybe a fan of Punk-drunk Love) but soon as the film ended, I thought, wow, this film was a bit of a let down. I wish it was a better experience. Maybe this could have made for better introductory episode for an on-going serial than just a stand alone feature. The concept is good is clever. The dimensioning Lower East Side setting is rich with other possible narrative threads as well. Anyway, by maybe repurposing the content, it will have a second shot at finding it’s audience.
I don’t understand why the film failed so miserably. Max Simpkin to me represents the modern man; trying to find his way in a world full of uncertainty and dealing with problems that seem to never end that he can’t control; desperate for a taste of happiness and fulfillment, wanting to do something meaningful with his life and having to deal Problems that most people can easily relate to.
Another powerful aspect of the film is showing what it’s like for a boy to grow up without a father and having to fill his father’s shoes while taking care of his mentally handicapped mother. you learn a lot about Max’s life if you just pay attention to what’s going on in the film. I think there was a lot of humanity and realism in the film despite the magic shoes that allows Max to become his customers and experience the lives of others. Which is also something many people think about “if only I could be this person for a day, what would it be like?” we see a lot of that in the movie.
There are several films that were box office failures but later became cult classics. It definitely seems to attract a specific audience rather than pandering to the entertainment of the masses like most films do understandably.I personally feel that this film is dramatically underrated and people just need to give it a chance.