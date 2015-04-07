Character Designer Chris Battle on “Teen Titans Go!”

DC All Access has just post a video interview with Teen Titans Go! character designer Chris Battle. Here’s an exclusive excerpt (cut from the main interview session) about his favorite guest characters and the process of adding them into the show. :
DC All Access has just post a video interview with Teen Titans Go! character designer Chris Battle. Here’s an exclusive excerpt (cut from the main interview session) about his favorite guest characters and the process of adding them into the show. :
Comments