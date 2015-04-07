E4 (UK) Orders New 6-Part Original Dramedy 'Aliens' from the Creators of 'Misfits'

More the UK television broadcaster Channel 4 (in addition to news posted earlier today, that the network had picked up UK rights to Fox’s hit series "Empire" to debut this spring).

E4 has announced it has commissioned a brand new 6-part original comedy drama series titled "Aliens," from the makers of "Misfits," the networks hit science fiction comedy drama television show, about a group of young offenders sentenced to work in a community service program, where they obtain supernatural powers after a strange electrical storm. The series, popular in part due to its diverse cast (including Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Antonia Thomas, and Karla Crome) ran from 2009 to 2013, with a USA remake and feature film once-planned.

One can only hope that this new "Aliens" series from the "Misfits" creators will be just as diverse in its casting.

Here’s an official synopsis: "The aliens are here. In fact, they’ve been here for the last 40 years. But though they walk like us, talk like us and look like us, they’re not allowed to live with us. All aliens are forced to live behind a huge wall in a segregated community called Troy; a ramshackle and hedonistic ghetto where a criminal sub-culture thrives. It’s a world of mystery, danger and forbidden pleasures. But when mild-mannered human Lewis, a border control guard at the wall’s check-point, discovers that he is half-alien, his secret threatens to turn his world upside down as he is drawn into the dark underbelly of Troy."

Roberto Troni, commissioner at Channel 4, says: “Scabrously funny, shockingly violent and at times positively hallucinogenic, ‘Aliens’ is a wry and riotous adventure into a world that is at once entirely familiar and absolutely strange. It’s a culture clash, a gangster epic, but fundamentally it is an all too human search for acceptance and identity.”

Executive Producer at Clerkenwell Films Petra Fried says: “In Aliens, Fintan Ryan has created a world that mixes social commentary, crime genre and comedy in a new and exciting way.”

Written by Fintan Ryan Aliens, and produced by Clerkenwell Films, filming is set to begin later this year.

"Aliens" will premiere on E4 in 2016.

By the way, every season of "Misfits" is available to stream in the USA on Hulu: http://www.hulu.com/misfits.