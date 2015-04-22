‘Far From the Madding Crowd’ Then and Now: Can Carey Mulligan Top the 1967 Julie Christie Film?

What arthouse film would possess the temerity to go up against a blockbuster behemoth like "Avengers: Age of Ultron" on the opening weekend of the summer movie season?
How about “Far From the Madding Crowd,” a sumptuous romantic period piece that stars talented English beauty Carey Mulligan—on a roll with a hit show currently on Broadway (“Skylight”) and a potential Oscar contender (“Suffragette”) on the big screen this fall—as one of the most fascinating free-spirited literary heroines to ever grace a bookshelf?
In fact, the willfully independent Bathsheba Everdene is held in such high regard that badass warrior Katniss Everdeen of “The Hunger Games” has the honor of sharing her surname.
Mulligan, the 29-year-old Oscar nominee for 2009’s “An Education” who previously earned her highbrow summer counter-programming stripes as Daisy opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013’s “The Great Gatsby,” has her best acting showcase yet as British author Thomas Hardy’s proto-feminist character.
“The Avengers“ sequel might boast the likes of Iron Man, Thor and Captain America. But the actress is backed by her own impressive assemblage, a trio of Victorian-era male suitors vying for her attention: Matthias Schoenaerts (“Rust and Bone,” “The Drop”) as steadfast sheep herder Gabriel Oaks, Tom Sturridge (“On the Road,” “Effie Gray”) as seductive Sgt. Troy and Michael Sheen (“The Queen,” “The Twilight Saga”) as lonely man of means William Bollwood.
But this adaptation of the 1874 novel, about a single young woman who rises to the challenge of overseeing her late uncle’s farm while proving her worth to those in her patriarchal community, finds itself standing in the shadow of another film.
Namely, the 1967 version of “Far From the Madding Crowd” that starred a 27-year-old Julie Christie, the It girl of ‘60s British cinema after winning an Oscar for 1965’s “Darling.” The book also was the basis of a 1915 silent film, a 1998 TV movie and a 2010 contemporary comedy directed by Stephen Frears titled “Tamara Drewe.” But the ’67 release is the one film buffs recall most fondly.
Just as that nearly three-hour spectacle, complete with overture and intermission, reflected the tenor of the times, so too does the 21st-century model, which comes in at a relatively swift two hours. Let’s do some “Crowd” control and see how each interpretation fares when stacked up against each other.
Critical Reception:
1967 – Both Roger Ebert and Bosley Crowther in gave the pastoral epic mixed ratings. Ebert was ultimately dismissive, stating that Christie was “too sweet and superficial, and so is the film.” Crowther railed against its “antiquated narrative form” and “the dullness of the character revelations.” The film did solid box office in the UK but failed to stir much passion among U.S. moviegoers back although its rep has since grown.
2015 – Reviews so far suggest that the film could have benefited from an expanded running time since it tends to barrel through events in the second half. But much praise has been lavished upon Mulligan’s performance. Raves The Guardian: “Her face has a pinched girlish prettiness combined with a shrewd, slightly schoolmistress-y intelligence. … Her Bathsheba is well turned-out with an impressive line in hats; she is a horsewoman and very keen on rough shooting, not activities that much interested Julie Christie, who was almost ethereally beautiful and fancy-free in the part.”
The Director:
1967 – “Madding Crowd” was a rare period-piece foray for British director John Schlesinger. He began his movie career with so-called “kitchen-sink dramas” such as 1963’s “Billy Liar” before creating a sensation with his of-the-moment capturing of the amoral malaise of swinging London with 1965’s “Darling.” He would enter the top tier of filmmakers with 1969’s “Midnight Cowboy,” which won Oscars for best picture and director.
2015 – Similarly, Danish director Thomas Vintner is going outside his comfort zone with a rather straight-forward and intimate romance based on a 18th-century British novel. The co-founder of the Dogme 95 minimalist movement is best known for 1998’s “The Celebration” and 2012’s “The Hunt,” an Oscar nominee for best foreign-language film.
Cinematography:
1967 – Hardy regularly uses the forces of nature to echo the emotional state of his characters, and cinematography is a key storytelling tool in both adaptations. But this version prefers to focus on the murk and muck of the rural countryside, including wallows in post-rain mud. Director of photography Nicholas Roeg, who would go on to leave an indelible stamp on ‘70s cinema as a director (“Walkabout,” “Don’t Look Now,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth”), preferred an earthy palate and was not averse to camera tricks, such as when the image collapses around the drunken driver of a cart carrying a coffin.
2015 – Threatening clouds gather, sunsets burst forth with a butterscotch glow and snow lends an uneasy frostiness during the scene where Boldwood prematurely throws an engagement party. But even though both films were shot in Dorset, a county in southwest England that inspired Hardy’s fictional area of Wessex, this new version is much more sun-dappled and even decorates the blue sky with an arching rainbow at one point. Director of photography Charlotte Bruus Christensen, one of Vinterberg’s regular collaborators, goes for a brighter country setting.
Bathsheba’s Fashion Sense:
1967— With shoulder-length blonde hair that is more Carnaby Street than 19th-century rustic and a pallor that bespeaks of the ‘60s trend in white Yardley lipstick, Christie’s wardrobe seesaws between peasant girl and fussy aristocrat, depending on her social status at the time. Probably her statement piece would be the white frock she wears when Stamp’s Sgt. Troy in his scarlet-and-black uniform puts on a rather suggestive sword-fighting demonstration for Bathsheba.
2015 – From the first scene, Mulligan knocks it out of the park – or the woods – with the buttery-brown leather riding jacket she dons while galloping on her steed. Her rather youthful farm girl dresses in various shades of flattering blue, including a denim one for dirtier chores, might be even more attractive than the fancier duds she dons when she becomes a landowner. As for her often-tousled reddish-brunette hair that cascades down her back, it is much more convincing that Christie’s anachronistic locks.
The Hottest of the Three Would-Be Suitors:
1967 – With his piercing bedroom eyes, come-hither mustache and a leering grin, Stamp’s Sgt. Troy doesn’t even have to break a sweat to be an object of desire as the man who awakens Bathsheba’s latent lust. He might be cruel, crude and arrogant, but a good bad boy is often hard to resist. The role sent Stamp’s celebrity stock soaring, especially since he and Christie became a real-life couple (immortalized in the lyrics of the Kinks’ “Waterloo Sunset”). Meanwhile, Alan Bates – who has been known to make hearts flutter – is stuck in a “just-friends” role as the selfless Gabriel, who is forever getting Bathsheba out of a jam. His come-on line to her is like something your grandfather would say: “At home by the fire, whenever I look up, there you will be. And whenever you look up, there I shall be.” As for Finch’s Boldwood, even when he falls for Bathsheba’s thoughtless Valentine’s Day joke, he maintains some semblance of macho pride — until Sgt. Troy enters the picture.
2015 – The biggest switch from the earlier film is that, with Schoenaerts in the role, farmhand Gabriel Oaks is quite the rough-hewn hunk– even if Bathsheba doesn’t initially get what makes her MVP employee so special until the very end. Vinterberg actually allows occasional sparks to fly between the two in between performing their agricultural duties. Gabriel also lives up to his guardian angel moniker as he tries to force Bathsheba to be true to herself in between coming to the rescue of her property on several occasions. But a stronger Gabriel leads to a weaker Sgt. Troy, and Sturridge’s stunted part doesn’t allow him enough room to even come close to matching Stamp’s macho grandstanding. Still, he is quite good when Troy and Bathsheba initially encounter one another in the darkened woods and he says to her, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a face as beautiful as yours.” And when Mulligan as Bathsheba blushingly admits, “I’ve never been kissed” before submitting to his lips. Meanwhile, Sheen’s tender and tortured Boldwood nearly steals the show as he painfully devotes himself to attempting to convince an unimpressed Bathsheba to be his bride by wowing her with his material goods.
Bathsheba’s Rejection of Gabriel’s First Proposal:
1967 – With women’s liberation still in its infancy, Christie’s headstrong Bathsheba often seems more fickle than determined in her choices. When Gabriel asks her to marry him, she basically scoffs at the notion while blurting out, “Sorry, I don’t love you a bit.”
2015 – Mulligan’s Bathsheba exhibits much more self-knowledge and conviction as she rejects Gabriel’s offer of matrimony. “If I ever were to marry, I would want someone to tame me – and you’d never be able to do it.” When she adds that she is too independent for him and that he would end up despising her, Gabriel shows he, too, is unwavering in his devotion by declaring, “I would not – ever.”
Bathsheba’s Song:
1967 – “Bushes and Briars,” a traditional folk song, with the voice of Scottish actress and singer Isla Cameron filling in for Christie’s.
2015 – “Let No Man Steal Your Thyme,” a traditional folk song that was recorded by the group Pentangle in 1968 and is performed by Mulligan herself in a duet with Sheen.
The Sword Fight:
1967 – This is the scene that solidified Stamp as a sex symbol and an actor to be reckoned with. One doesn’t need a Freudian scholar to know that when Troy seduces Bathsheba with his demonstration of sword-swinging prowess while waving his blade about her willing body, there is some metaphorical hanky-panky going on. Schlesinger turned this scene into his “Madding Crowd’s” emblematic centerpiece, employing a hilly setting as a kind of stage, and Stamp charging down the hill with his sword drawn still causes one to hold their breath.
2015 – Vinterberg’s interpretation takes place in an intimate opening in the woods and is effective in its own right while emphasizing the nearness of Troy’s dangerous weapon as it slices the air around Bathsheba.
The Rainstorm:
1967 – Special effects being what they were nearly 50 years ago, the downpour during the drunken wedding celebration is mostly a swirl of flying hay with Gabriel struggling to cover the stacks and Bathsheba ineffectually trying to help.
2015 – Gabriel and Bathsheba demonstrate how they make a great team as they defy the angry skies and together place tarps atop the stacks while literally rolling in the hay.
The Sexiest Scene:
1967 – The sword fight.
2015 – Oddly, when Gabriel puts his beefy arms around Bathsheba as he shows her how to use a wheel to sharpen the blades use for shearing. It is right up there with the pottery wheel in “Ghost.”
The Most Tragic Scene:
1967 – Bathsheba opens the coffin that holds Troy’s lover Fanny Robin and her dead child.
2015 – When Bathsheba sadly realizes just how Boldwood has lavishly prepared his home with pricey goods, clothing and furnishings in the hopes that she would be his wife.
Sgt. Troy has to be dazzling…Stamp had it. Bathsheeba had to be a dream…Julie had it. As for 2015 Sgt. Troy…he just doesn’t have it.
The point about the 1967 adaptation is that it wasn’t (an adaptation that is). It was exactly true to the original; Hardy’s original dialogue; the harshness and cruelty of country life, the central importance of church and religion clearly expressed. No film nowadays would show a cock fight except with a proviso that ‘no creatures were distressed in the making of this film’ The 1967 film is sublime and perfect, unlike present day adaptations ‘for a modern audience’ with characters clearly
belonging in the 21st century but inexplicably wearing 19th century fancy dress.
Since seeing both film versions I’ve now read the book by Thomas Hardy and it’s a great one. I realized as I read the book how close Julie Christie was to the book’s description of her. The character is decades ahead of her time, so casting a "modern" ’60s actress like Christie now makes perfect sense.
I went to see the new version with an open mind but it wasn’t a patch on the original for several reasons. For the purpose of the narrative Sergeant Troy has to bowl over Bathsheba with his physical looks and charisma which Terence Stamp had in spades. Sorry but Sturridge just doesn’t cut it. Again to make the plot convincing Bathsheba has to fall hook line and sinker for Troy and continue to love him long after she realises he’s a bad un. In the 2015 version she regrets her marriage almost immediately – if memory serves me that is also not faithful to the book. Finally the new version is just too short which means a lot is missed out and gives the impression that the whole film takes place over a much shorter timescale. This therefore fails to demonstrate how characters grow and change over time.
I love Julie Christie and admire the films of John Schlesinger but I must admit the overall effect and mood of the Carey Mulligan version to be far superior. The 1967 version just felt too "Hollywoodized". The acting in both films is excellent but I have lean to the more authentic version. I’ve not read the book so I’m not sure which version is actually truer to the novel.
I pride myself on being able both in music and film to be able to separate the wheat from the chaff and having read the book too, I have to agree with Sergio. What makes a good film is the casting, and in all departments the 67 version comes across as a sure winner period ( excuse the pun ).
What does it really matter about who was good in something else ? What matters is the acting and the casting and the feel for the mood of the times.
No, I’m not bigoted or short sighted but the overall winner for this particular film is the sixties version. I don’t mean I didn’t enjoy the new offering, I did because the story itself is so good but I would want to watch the first again and again but could put the second aside for a long time.
I was absolutely determined NOT to enjoy the 2015 version but have now seen it…3 times!I thought the modern play on both costumes and the story was brilliant, and Carey Mulligan so convincing as a modern day Bathsheba, both in the dialogue and her actions.Also enjoyed Michael Sheen’s tortured Boldwood especially his discussion with Oak when he remarked on how he felt so bereft when Bathsheba had never actually promised to marry him.Such a poignant scene when both men were quietly reflecting on their future.Another favourite scene was at the harvest home celebrations when Bathsheba and Boldwood sing together which I found rather moving.I did think the weak link was Tom Sturridge as Troy who was far less convincing as an arch seducer and villain.A shame the fair scene was missing though.In the original, we were left wondering if Bathsheba felt a frisson of recognition seeing Troy disguised as Dick Turpin. Boldwood surely did realise and then knew that Troy was about to reappear and destroy any chance of his(Boldwood’s ) happiness.
Had I not read the book many times, maybe the plot might have been more difficult to follow but generally I just loved this film!
I watched the 1967 version for the first time in preparation for seeing the remake and was prepared to like the remake more, since I never quite bought the romantic melodrama of the 1967 version. Christie looked too much like a swingin’ England ’60s chick and Bates and Stamp acted more like movie stars than 19th century Englishmen. Only Peter Finch brought the necessary emotional honesty to his role. However, after watching the remake, I realized that the 1967 version has something the new one doesn’t–vitality. Christie had the physical strength that the character of Bathsheba needed to run a farm; Mulligan, as good as she was, just came off as too fragile. She didn’t have the backbone, the hands, the legs of a farm woman. And Sheen seemed more interested in telegraphing his character’s instability than in dramatizing Boldwood’s love and devotion.
Sadly, none of the previous commentators addresses one of the most important components of the movie–the MUSIC! I have only heard snippets of the latest version and all of the 1978 version but, for me, NOTHING could equal the overpoweringly beautiful score by Sir Richard Rodney Bennett for the 1967 original version, incorporating the traditional English folk songs within the overall musical score and depicting the mood for each individual scene in such an overwhelmingly significant manner. As Julian Craster said to Vicki when playing for her at her luncheon break in "The Red Shoes," "Nothing matters but the music!" Pity that these newer viewers of the marvelous original version have no appreciation for that!!!
The new cast are all talented actors. I don’t understand why people get so angry about new adaptations. Some stories have been adapted successfully multiple times. I can enjoy more than one version of a story.
Sorry, Sergio, but Julie Christie looked and acted as if she were in a Yardley’s of London TV commercial. A pretty girl yes, but not convincing and even annoying. Mulligan can act circles around Christie, with her eyes closed. Stamp had a ton of charisma, but all the men in this film are good actors and more than hold their own against Mulligan. This is one remake that makes sense and is better than the original, overall. There are only one or two scenes in the original that leave a lasting impression. Advantage: Mulligan & Co.
The answer is NO. Schlesinger’s film is just terrific and you have four real actors with genuine presence on the screen Christie Fitch, Bates and Stamp. I have no idea who these people are in the remake for they have ZERO presence
Don’t remake movies. The 1967 version is best.
I have seen both the 1967 and 2015 films, without doubt my preference is for the 67 version in that not only are the major characters easily held by top quality actors but so to are the lesser roles which are so very often overlooked by viewers but add to the quality of the overall effect. The actual period would have been the drama of the ‘muddy hemline’ and is best portrayed in the 67 version without a doubt . Films will always be remade but rarely if ever do they match up to the originals especially in these modern times where being politically correct does not mean being factually correct