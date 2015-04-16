Historical TV Should Stop Taking Liberties, But Not For the Reasons You Think

"Reign" has hardly been the first historically-set series that has veered off the rails. Showtime’s "The Tudors" was walloped on a weekly basis for its salacious additions to the portrayal of King Henry the VIII and the Protestant Reformation in England. Showtime repeated the tactic with "The Borgias" (though that series needed fewer additions considering how scandalous that family was in reality). Even "Downton Abbey" was no stranger to the claims by some that it was historically off. And the same criticisms constantly hit the world of film. Just this year, Oscar-nominated films "Selma," "American Sniper" and "The Imitation Game" were all slammed with the inaccurate label, with historians or those involved weighing in on how the film was mistaken in some element. And those three were just this year, let’s not forget the incidents involving Oliver Stone’s "JFK," or Spielberg’s "Lincoln."
But how close to history should a period drama stick? When you’re dealing with well-documented events, where outcomes are known and villains aren’t a secret, what’s the key in making it interesting? Many would argue that it is those insertions of fiction that make any historical film or TV show bearable. After all, details like intimate conversations between Abe and Mary Todd, which no one was privy to, made the 16th President all the more human, which seemed to be the goal of the film from the start.
But what happens when a series’ historical inaccuracies become a hinderance? When, instead of adding drama or intrigue, they lead to a lull? During the second season, the added storylines of Mary’s rape by a Protestant gang, her fictionalized romance with Louis de Bourbon, Prince of Condé (who was in reality involved in a Protestant plot against the crown) and the continued presence of Sebastian have all veered "Reign" not only into the land of fiction, but the land of bad fiction. Mary’s rape has (understandably) left her an emotional zombie, which doesn’t necessarily make for good TV. Bash’s sham marriage is falling apart, and he’s investigating some weird supernatural elements that sound like they belong in another CW series. It’s one thing to delineate from history to make a series more entertaining, but its another thing entirely when that delineation is responsible for a series’ sophomore slump.
When we last left "Reign" last month, Francis had taken ill, bleeding from the ear, suggesting showrunners might in fact kill him via his true-to-history ear infection, rather than some heroic fictional battle. From here, Mary’s real story is far more interesting than anything "Reign" has going on for it right now. Considering that, once Francis succumbed to his illness, she returned to Scotland to a divided country, remarried a Lord who was then blown up by her third husband, who by the way is long believed to have abducted her. This was all before she was locked in a tower by Queen Elizabeth I and began her plotting for the English throne. (Hopefully you’re all familiar with where that leads.)
In this case, "Reign," or any historical series, should take a hint from the actual history of its subject. Sometimes the truth is far more interesting than fiction. A return to Scotland would mean losing many cast members, including the wonderful Megan Follows, who brilliantly portrays the poison-happy Catherine de Medici. Much of her fun sinisterness might be replaced by Rachel Skarsten, who has been cast as Elizabeth and set to appear in much of Season 3. And heck, since Bash is fictional, why not bring him along? "Reign" returns tonight addressing the issue of Francis’ illness, with press notes suggesting that Francis is on his "death bed." It’s almost a death toll in and of itself for a show such as this to get rid of one of its attractive young men. But should "Reign" actually go through with it and kill the character off, it would be the best thing to happen to the show.
On to Scotland.
I tried to watch it. After 2 episodes I stopped. This is nothing near the level of Borgias or the Tudors. While they might have embellished they stayed in tune with the era they were dealing with and did it with some respect for the actual story. Reign is so ridiculously wrong and shows such a blatant disregard for the era and the historic characters that it’s really unbearable, despite the acting is also quite bad!
Having read Mary Queen of Scots biography, I knew from the start this was a fictional depiction of history. The costumes, hair and make-up while beautiful are not accurate. Still it is entertaining and inspires interest in the actual events of that time.
If you want the real sad story go read history ,we love to watch reign what if she lived and had a happy loving life despite the truth
I’m a history buff!! Especially when it comes to Anne Bolin & how that impacted the Royal throne and subsequent bloodline regarding English royalty and nobility.
Having said that, I went into watching Reign with eyes wide open as far as it being a fictional character & storyline based TV show.
I found myself enjoying the show for what it IS – a television program with it’s own storylines and it’s own take on "real named historical figures". Reign takes liberties as a fictional television drama and I’m perfectly okay with that! It’s meant to be a series with a strong, loveable cast! Killing off Francis can’t honestly be an option in order for the series to have a lengthy run as a CW favourite with many seasons to come. And I must say Season 3 – Episode 4 was brilliant and entertaining! Leaving viewers to wonder what’s next for Mary, Francis, Bash, Elizabeth 1, Robert and the countries in play! (France, Scotland, and England)
I suggest if you’re interested in reality/the real history behind all these characters, then watch the endless documentary films and the vast array of PBS’ television programs telling the accurate account of these larger than life, people in history & the roles they played in cultivating a fantastic real life drama in their time!
Like I said, I love history! But I also love TV shows that entertain me! And the CW’s Reign most certainly entertains me each week and intrigues me as I wonder what the writers will do next?!?! And those are the ingredients that make for exciting TV (in my opinion)
I’m pulling for a season 5 (even though we’re only 4 episodes into season 4 ��
Long may "Reign" …reign!!
I like that they aren’t following history. Francis is my favorite character and they have so much more about how Mary could have lived happy and how there is even a chance that Mary and Francis will live on to be together. It is a very good change and it makes me happy to see a whole other idea come to life. So what if it isn’t accurate? They are making changes that are happier and better
I speak for everyone who is inlove with this show! Why follow through a story everyone is familiar with Mary queen of Scots story, so why not spice it a little bit and spark peoples interest in to think what couldve been if Francis didnt really die! I personally love this show and how it doesnt follow the true history!
For those who know the real story, the series will definitely be shocking. But I look at it as entertainment. There are very strong points throughout the series of the role of women in 1600s, being the property of others. So as much as the film steers away from reality, it still shows the young population how difficult it was to live in those times and how much politics happened between the nations and countries and the rulers.
I started watching last night on netflix, when you know the true historical facts of Mary Queen of Scots…it made this show a joke to me, I was like that isnt how it happened, they could of stuck with the history and it would have been more interesting. Not liking this show at all. too bad it could have been a real winner.
When I started to watch this series I thought if was based on historical writings. When I realized it is just another soap opera I became bored with it.
The problem is that the lack of accuracy, given it relates to such an important person, does really make things boring and eye-rolling by default: prettyandwittyandbright[dot]wordpress[dot]com/2014/10/03/on-tv-revisting-reigns-first-season-and-the-horrors-of-historical-fanfiction-ahem/
I don’t mind shows being historically inaccurate in small ways, but this is utterly ridiculous. It would have been better for them to create a fictional queen. Do people really not think the REAL story of Mary, Queen of Scots is interesting? A young girl is raised in another country, is expected to marry a 14 year old sickly boy and who claimed the crowns of 4 nations. She married Francis in a huge formal ceremony. Creating people who didn’t exist, leaving people wondering whether or not she even married Francis is ludicrous. Sure, it’s not all sex and ripping bodices, but fascinating? Definitely. Even Catherine de Medici has an interesting life than the tripe they show here.
I’m in love & very fascinated with history of medieval times. So right away seeing the preview to this I got extremely excited. I do agree that the events that happen in the series was not quite accurate. However I went in knowing it was going to be “fan fiction” more of a dramatic romantic kind of show, geared for a younger crowd. I’m 30, so I wouldn’t consider myself a young adult meaning ages 17-25 .. but like I said I love anything fantasy, so in a way I enjoyed it. If your wanting the real story or history behind queen Mary ,I highly advice to look up actual history biographies. If you enjoy fantasy type king and queens based on fiction, this show is ok. I have mixed feelings about it, reason being the first few episodes I did enjoy, but after that the episodes were starting to get bit boring. Not entire episodes being boring, but certain scenes could have been a lot better. I got to say though the fashion in the show was outstanding.
This is altogether right. Our television drama is taking liberties with a profound, unforgettable period in this city s history. It depicts day-to-day life in New Orleans in the aftermath of Katrina, referencing certain real events, real people and places, real cultural reference points known to many, if not most of those who call this city home.