‘Man Up’ Soundtrack features Elbow, The National, Duran Duran And More Plus Check Out New Clip From The Film

Two strangers accidentally cross paths in a wacky mishap and wind up falling in love — you might think you’ve seen that romantic comedy before, but if the reception out of Tribeca Film Festival is anything to go by, “Man Up” is a refreshing take on a genre that definitely needs one. Our own critic called it “snappy, smart, and undeniably sweet” and “a new wave rom-com unafraid of old school trappings.” The film, starring Simon Pegg and Lake Bell, starts opening overseas next month, and as such, a plethora of material is landing online. While U.S. distributors Saban Films have yet to date the movie, we’ll help you get ahead of the game.

READ MORE: Lake Bell To Direct Noah Baumbach Penned ‘The Emperor’s Children’

First up is a look at the soundtrack via Film Music Reporter, and it’s a pretty big one. Undersung (at least on this side of the pond) U.K. band, Elbow, kick it off with a new track, “What Time Do You Call This Now?” Elsewhere, the songs range from entries by professional sad-sters The National, ’80s wonders Duran Duran and Whitesnake, a piano cover of The Pixies‘ “Where Is My Mind?” by Maxence Cyrin, new school buzz act Jungle, and old-timey riffer George Thorogood.

Meanwhile, you can preview the movie with a new clip that finds Lake Bell’s character working up the courage to hit an engagement party. Check that out below, along with the full tracklist for the soundtrack which hits stores abroad on May 25th in advance of the May 29th release of the movie in the U.K.





“Man Up” Soundtrack Tracklisting

1. What Time Do You Call This? – Elbow

2. Love Shack – The B-52’s

3. Bad To The Bone – George Thorogood & The Destroyers

4. Busy Earnin’ – Jungle

5. Cool Like Me – Fryars

6. Jack’s Speech – Dickon Hinchliffe

7. I Need My Girl – The National

8. Hercules – Aaron Neville

9. I Need – Maverick Sabre

10. Where Is My Mind? – Maxence Cyrin

11. Have Love, Will Travel – Clare Maguire

12. Shoot First – The Jim Jones Revue

13. Feel So Good – Jody Reynolds

14. Upside Down – Paloma Faith

15. Nancy’s Speech – Dickon Hinchliffe

16. Move Closer – Phyllis Nelson

17. Three Hearts – Alex Clare

18. Let It Take – Ed Thomas

19. The Reflex – Duran Duran

20. Chasing Jessica – Dickon Hinchliffe

21. Here I Go Again – Whitesnake

























