Public Theatre Sensation 'Hamilton' Heads to Broadway (CHARLIE ROSE VIDEO)

This hip-hop history inspired by the book "Alexander Hamilton" by Ron Chernow comes from the makers of Tony-winning "In the Heights," second-generation Puerto Rican actor-writer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda (who plays the title role) and his Wesleyan fellow alumnus, director Thomas Kail. It’s impossible to score tickets to the musical about socially mobile immigrant Hamilton, which heads for the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway on July 13.

Miranda, who has worked with Stephen Sondheim, conceived of a hip-hop way to bring American history to life for a younger audience; his Hamilton is among the youngest of our country’s founding fathers, a man who thinks he knows everything as he tangles with the likes of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Eliza Hamilton and of course his friend and foe Aaron Burr. Yes, we know how this ends.

Check out the brainy and articulate Miranda and Kail on Charlie Rose. They are clearly enjoying their successful ride. And will be inevitable nominees when next year’s Tony nominations come around.

Here’s are features in the New Yorker and NYT on "Hamilton."

Charlie Rose is below, as well as Miranda’s 2009 White House performance of what would become the opening number of "Hamilton," which started the ball rolling on this show.