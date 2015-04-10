The Cast for Nate Parker’s Nat Turner Project Is Set, with a May Shoot Scheduled. Let’s Go!

August 21st, 1831, in Virginia, Nat Turner led a slave rebellion, hoping to inspire a slave uprising in the south. Several dozen whites were killed before the revolt was defeated. Turner was later capture, tried and hanged.
Soon after Turner’s execution, a local lawyer, Thomas Ruffin Gray, took it upon himself to publish "The Confessions of Nat Turner," derived partly from research done while Turner was in hiding, and partly from prison conversations with Turner before trial.
Nearly 184 years later, many of us are still waiting for a definitive film based on Nat Turner’s historic revolt (and not necessarily a Nat Turner biopic) to be produced. Of course, when it comes to movie-making, nothing is ever entirely certain. Matters of financing are, more often than not, a hurdle that many never get over. And I suspect it’s even more of a challenge when the project centers on a slave rebellion, led by black people hoping to inspire further insurrection, in which several dozen whites were killed before the revolt was defeated. When was the last time a movie with that as a premise (or something like it) was greenlit, whether by a Hollywood studio, or financed independently? There’s probably only 1 filmmaker who can get a project like that in production today, and he’s not black (what he gave us was the divisive "Django Unchained") – another one of those hurdles filmmakers of African descent continue to face today.
Maybe the most notable Nat Turner film that currently exists is the hour-long documentary, "Nat Turner: A Troublesome Property," directed by Charles Burnett, and released in 2003, which played the film festival circuit, and eventually aired on PBS about a year later. However it’s not the full-length, scripted, big screen project that many have been hoping for.
You will also recall William Styron’s 1967 Pulitzer Prize-winning, though deeply problematic novel, "The Confessions of Nat Turner," which Norman Jewison almost directed an adaptation of, in the late 1960’s, starring James Earl Jones as Nat Turner. Styron, to put it simply, imagined Turner as a fictional character, and as you’d expect, the project was met with what Jewison called an "incredibly angry exchange of ideas" with black revolutionaries at the time, who objected to the idea of a white director directing the film, as well as distortions of historical facts in Styron’s book.
Needless to say, the film never happened, and thank goodness for that!
Maybe the most promising project that we know is definitely currently in the works is the one Nate Parker will star in and direct.
As he told us in an interview while plugging "Non-Stop" over a year ago (the Liam Neeson airplane actioner): "One of my biggest passions is to play Nat Turner. That’s a project that we’re working to get done. A lot of people thought he was a bad guy, but it’s perspective. I don’t think he was a bad guy at all, but we all have our ideas of what we want and why we want it, and what we’ll do to achieve those things."
That was in February 2014.
Parker emphasized his desire to see the project realized in a New York Times interview published in April 2014, in which he revealed a little more useful info: "I’m directing a film in the fall, a biopic on Nat Turner, who led the most successful slave revolt in American history. I call it the black “Braveheart.” I wrote the script, I’m starring. That’s where I want to go. The goal for me is to push the envelope always."
We later learned that the film will be called "The Birth of a Nation" (I can only guess as a reaction/response to D.W. Griffith’s incendiary 1915 film of the same title). And what makes the project’s completion even more likely is that it was the recipient of a fellowship with the Sundance Institute Feature Film Program last year, and has now drawn the attachment of production companies Phantom Four, Mandalay Pictures, Tiny Giant Prods., Follow Through Prods., Infinity Entertainment and Creative Wealth Media Finance.
Parker is also producing via his Bron Entertainment shingle, along with Aaron L. Gilbert, Kevin Turen, Jason Michael Berman and Preston Holmes.
David Goyer is also among the film’s executive producers.
We can now add that Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away With Murder”), Aunjanue Ellis, Colman Domingo, Dwight Henry, Roger Guenveur Smith, Gabrielle Union and Arnie Hammer have all joined the film’s cast. No word yet on what roles each actor will play, but I’m certainly looking forward to finding out!
Parker, as we already know, will play Nat Turner. He’l also direct the film from his own script with shooting now set to begin next month, in Savannah, Ga.
This is all great news! I’m glad that this is actually going to happen… finally. And given what I know about Nate Parker, I feel quite confident that he’ll deliver!
A 2016 debut is likely; in fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if it premieres at the Sundance Film Festival next year.
Stay tuned…
Variety was first to report today’s cast additions.
I am a descendant of Nat Turner! He was my grandfather’s granduncle. His family was from Virginia. His mother and father never saw him again after the slaveowners sold him as a little boy to multiple slaveowners and they had two more sons which became free and came to live in our family hometown, Reddick, Florida. My deceased grandfather and Aunt told me the stories from the mouth of Nat Turner’s brothers that he never knew about. Years ago, my family had a family reunion and our shirts had on it, "The Turner Family Reunion". I am so glad that you are filming his life. Thank you!
Being from Capron/Courtland(Jerusalem), Virginia, I think a Nat Turner movie is way overdue. I had the idea of a Nat Turner movie decades ago. Every movie needs Hollywood stars, but I think it would be brilliant to utilize the local population as well. There are many people in the area who are more familiar with Nat’s story than can "Hollywood" can imagine. Regardless, the story has a dire need to be shared worldwide.
Say it ain’t so?!! Nate has a Betty Crocker? I’ve never understood why a brotha would choose a Becky when there are millions of beautiful black women to choose from? I just don’t get it? Anyway, that aside, this is good news and bad. First, Nate ain’t no Nat Turner! That role is reserved for Denzel or Samuel Jackson, or maybe Jeffery Wright. All others need not apply. And look, an actor, unless he or she has been down this road before, has a fool for a director if they choose themselves. But, of course, I could be wrong. There may well be a tough, no nonsense, demanding leader like Malcolm X, inside little Nate. I’ll hope for the best, but…
I do not want to see a man with a Becky playing Nat Turner. He’ll probably get some biracial woman to play Nat Turner’s wife Cherry. If she’s in it at all. You know how some of these Hollywood black men do. Ugh. Pass.
I’m still don’t see it for Nate after his comment about taking gay roles.
I thought NO WAY IN HELL would this film ever get made. Glad to see I was wrong.
Think about it, if George Washington and Thomas Jefferson (booth owners of enslaved people) were willing to take up arms for "Freedom" and thus become heroes of the American story, why isn’t it even more true that an enslaved person, willing to take up arms to achieve his freedom, shouldn’t also be seen as a hero. For all freedom-loving people, regardless of race, Nat Turner should be considered a hero.
Wishing Nate the best on his Nate Turner film. It takes a lot of guts to tell a story that goes contrary to the tenets of American mythology. I can’t wait to see the film!
Best of wishes! I have wanted to see this story brought to the screen for sometime!
This is good news. I can’t wait to watch this. I like Nate as an actor.
After Top Five,the words "Chris Rock" and "direct" should never appear next to each other unless it’s "Chris Rock" "direct to video"
Chris Rock has mentioned before about wanting to direct a Nat Turner bio pic. I hope he his still able to get his version out also…There can be more than just one.
This is awesome news for the African-American community as a hold. Finally us fighting back!!!!!!!
Wooooo can’t wait. After seeing ‘can’t show emotion nate’ on Beyond the lights, I’ll be skipping this one. The tupac movie looks good. :)