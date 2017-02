Watch: All of Sterling Archer's Literary References: A Video Essay

Secret Agent. Asshole. Book nerd? Sterling Archer, the modern take-down of James Bond on Adam Reed’s cult animated show ‘ Archer ,’is many things, but that last detail has always been a quirk in theshow, with literary references spouted out almost as often as jokesabout oral sex. Often, these references in V and films don’t stick aswell as they should, coming off less as wit and more as self-indulgentname-dropping–it never made sense to me that Buffy Summers lamentedthat her slaying duties got in the way of her social life, yet was stillable to stay on top of her pop culture references. Reed has admittedthat the show’s many literary references, including the many from othercharacters not included for time, are the remnant of his tenure as afrustrated English major, yet their contrast with the more deplorableaspects of Archer’s personality was probably the first indicator of hishumanity, his intelligence when he chose to use it, and maybe even anindication of his lonely, friendless childhood and adolescence. Plus, ofall the mixed-up characters on, Reed seems to know thatit’s most fun to hear the debonair, narcissistic spy mention an obscureHerman Melville book at gunpoint, read 10booksin preparation for guarding his daughter, or wonder out loud if he’s gayfor Tolkien. You won’t find Sean Connery or Daniel Craig saying thatwith a straight face any time soon.

