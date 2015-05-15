15 Black Films From the 1970’s You Must See

Initially planning to make a list of just 10 films, it was easy at first, but then I quickly realized that the 70’s were a great time for black films and there was such a wide diversity of films, that I couldn’t just list 10 blaxploitation flicks, but instead, expanded the list to include other films from that period that would not easily fit into the blaxploitation genre. Keep in mind that this is my list and not the last, definite word on the subject. Feel free to add, subtract or argue with my choices. We still have freedom of speech.
1) “Three The Hard Way” – (1974 dir. Gordon Parks Jr.) The great Gordon Parks’ son had quite a ride in the 70’s cranking out films actively, with this film, as well as “Super Fly,” and another one we’ll get into later. But for my money this is da’ bomb. A low rent, low budget (though at the time, with it’s $1.5 million budget, it was considered the most expensive black film) James Bond rip-off about three friends who get together to stop a white supremacist organization from killing all black people by poisoning the water supply, giving them all sickle cell. Now c’mon, who today would make a film about 3 brothers saving the entire black race? Yeah, I thought so. And you couldn’t even do a remake of this today. Name me 3 super-macho black actors today who could play the parts. Idris Elba? Michael Jai White? Who else can you think of? (Available on Warner Home Video DVD).
2) “Leadbelly” – (1976 dir. Gordon Parks) Parks Jr’s father’s compelling, haunting, moving film about the legendary blues singer, played magnificently by Roger E. Mosley. The studio that made the film, Paramount, fearing zero audience appeal, dumped the film in a few cities to little fanfare. Needless to say, it’s never been released on DVD. One of the truly great lost films of the 70’s.
3) “Melinda” – (1972 dir. Hugh Robertson) A film I’ve written about before on this blog. A really terrific, complex and sexy mystery thriller, directed by one of the first major African American Hollywood film editors, Robertson, who had previously edited “Midnight Cowboy” and “Shaft,” and who, unfortunately, died at an early age (Currently being remastered and coming out soon from Warner Archive DVD-on-demand label.).
4) “Gordon’s War” – (1973 – dir. Ossie Davis) Released by Fox, a totally forgotten and terrific, crackling action thriller about an ex-Vietnam vet (Paul Winfield), who leads a vigilante group of ex-vets to rid Harlem of drug dealers. Do I hear remake anyone? (Available on Shout Factory DVD).
5) “Top of the Heap” – (1972 – dir. Christopher St. John) Truly one of the weirdest films of the era about a corrupt, unhappily married, drug addict cop (played by St. John who also wrote the film) on the verge of a nervous breakdown, who goes into occasional fantasies, imagining himself as an astronaut on the moon. Highly regarded when it first came out, it vanished without a trace but is still fondly remembered by the few who saw it when it was released… like me.
6) “Black Caesar” – (1972 – dir. Larry Cohen) Basically an updated reworking of those old 1930’s Warner bros crime dramas, like “Little Caesar” and “Public Enemy,” but made with a real grittiness, and one of Fred Williamson’s most iconic roles. Also, the soundtrack by the great James Brown is the coldest, hardcore, f—-g greatest soundtrack ever for a blaxplotation film. Sorry for those who think Curtis Mayfield’s soundtrack for “Super Fly” is the standard. (Available on Warner Home Video DVD or you can watch the complete film in parts on You Tube).
7) “Aaron Love Angela” – (1975 – dir. Gordon Parks Jr) Not admittedly the greatest film, and it does have it problems, including a cop-out ending that resolves nothing. But this reworking of “Romeo and Juliet,” about a black high school basketball player who falls in love with a Puerto Rican girl, despite their parents objections, is a sweet-toned film, with some real toughness. Another film by Parks Jr., who was on the verge of becoming a major player in Hollywood, when his life was sadly cut short in a plane crash, in Kenya, in 1979, while scouting locations for a new movie (Not available on DVD or anywhere)
8.) “Let’s Do It Again” – (1975 – dir. Sidney Poitier) Of the 3 comedies Poitier made with Bill Cosby (the other two being “Uptown Saturday Night” and “A Piece of the Action”) the second one, this one, is by far the funniest and stills hold up today despite its absolutely far-fetched plotline about a con job involving hypnotism, and a rigged boxing mtach (Available on Warner Home Video DVD)
9) “The Education of Sonny Carson” – (1974 – dir. Michael Campus) An unflinching movie about Carson’s life, growing up on the mean streets of Harlem (Available on DVD).
10 and 11) “Coffy” and “Foxy Brown” (1973/74 dir- Jack Hill) How could I not put these two films on the list, and not pay my respects to The Goddess, The Queen, the stone-cold most beautiful, and baddest chick there ever was – Pam Grier? (Both available blu-ray through Arrow Films U.K.(Region 2) and soon in June in the U.S. in blu-ray on Olive Films)
12) “Truck Turner” (1974 – dir. Johnathan Kaplan) A violent, very funny, always exciting action film about a skip tracer, which, for a second, made Issac Hayes a major movie star. Lt. Uhura, aka Nichelle Nichols, is incredibly sexy and jaw-dropping awesome as the evil brain out to kill Hayes. The final insane shoot-out through a hospital, was stolen from the shoot-out sequence in a hospital maternity ward, from director Sam Fullers’ little-seen 1972 thriller, “Dead Piegon (Coming out in July on blu-ray DVD through Kino Studio Classics)
13) “Bingo Long’s Traveling and Motor Kings All Stars” – (1976 – dir John Badham) An affectionate but a tad too jokey and rambunctious film about the Negro League baseball team in the 1930’s, with Richard Pryor stealing every scene he’s in. The film originally was to be directed by Steven Spielberg after “Jaws” (Available on Universal Home Video DVD).
14) “Slaughter’s Big Rip Off” (1973 – dir. Gordon Douglas) – This sequel to 1972’s “Slaughter,” starring the absolute definition of hardcore black masculinity, Jim Brown, is far superior to the first one, mainly thanks to director Gordon Douglas, a long-time Hollywood veteran director who had been directing films for over 30 years, for every studio, with every major star (Available on DVD).
15) “Claudine” (1974 – dir. John Barry) Hard to believe, but this simple and very charming, but tough at times romance about a single mother on welfare, who falls in love with a garbage man, caused quite a ruckus when it came out. Some objected to the premise, and felt that the lead character presented a “negative” portrayal of black women. But the biggest objection was the casting of Diahann Carroll (who got an Oscar nomination for best actress for her performance) in the lead role; some felt that she was too “bougie,” not “black enough,” and too beautiful to play a welfare mother. One of the few films made in the U.S. by director Barry after he left for France, after being “blacklisted” during the 1950’s “Red Scare” (Available on DVD, but unfortunately pan and scan not in its original aspect ratio).
Now over to you. What films would you add, subtract, etc?
Less do it again was my favorite
Point is…there were SO MANY BLACK FILMS that didn’t receive their JUST DUE. I completely forgot about The Landlord, Thomasine & Bushrod, Buck & The Preacher, The Mack and Cotton Comes to Harlem.
Along with my original list:
The Top 20 Black 70s movies are (in no particular order): Shaft; Superfly; Black Ceasar; Hell Up In Harlem; Three the Hard Way; Coffee; Foxy Brown; Which Way is Up; Uptown Saturday Night; Let’s Do It Again; Car Wash; Claudine; Truck Turner; The Education of Sonny Carson; Sounder; Lady Sings the Blues; Mahogany; Cooley High; Slaughter; and Leadbelly.
I know I’m a little late to the party, but this is an interesting list- I really need to catch up on these titles. I would personally give a vote to the highly flawed but very interesting Detroit 9000 (1973).
Vonetta McGee (MELINDA)? Hmmmmm, I wonder if "Melinda" is the film most think of when Vonetta McGee’s name is mentioned? Like… = Richard Roundtree = "Shaft". Al Pacino = Scarface. Vonetta McGee = ?
THOMASINA & BUSHROD (1974) is a black Western starring Max Julien (THE MACK) and Vonetta McGee (MELINDA) another really good action-packed flick (and,yeah, it’s on DVD,too.)
And,yeah,the Superfly soundtrack is the ultimate film soundtrack of that era,plain and simple (I’m partial to it beause I grew up listening to it,though,lol.)
And, but not least,TRICK BABY (1973)—-a well-made drama about a biracial con man who passes for white and his black father figure mentor–it’s based on an Iceberg Slim book. It’s also pretty good, adn very underrated,too.
And THREE THE HARD WAY is actually a good film–better than its reutation would suggest, with some great action in it. TROUBLE MAN (1972)—which is only thought of as the film Marvin Gaye made his only movie soundtrack to, is also an underrated crime action thriller, and with a little more realism than you would normally see in crime films of that era. And, then again, there’s COOL BREEZE (1972) a remake of the film noir THE ASPHALT JONGLE, and HIT MAN (1972) featurin Bernie Casey in one of the first remakes of the now-classic Britsh crime thriller GET CARTER (1971)
Here’s some good recommendations from the ’70s:
TOGETHER BROTHERS (1974)–A really good crime drama about a group of teens who try to solve the urder of a cop friend of theirs.
BLACK GIRL (1972)—a good drama about the issues between 3 generations of black women in one household. There’s also THE LANLORD (1970)–about a rich white boy having to deal with the tenants in the apartment he now owns,COME BACK, CHARLESTON BLUE (1972) the sequel to COTTON COMES TO HARLEM,another excellent film. The sequel isn’t as good as the first picture,though. There’s also BLACK JOY (1975)–one of the first films about black British people made by a black British director—I actually haven’t been able to see it yet, but it’s available only on a Region 2 DVD.
Not for nothing, i always liked and wanted a remake of The President’s Analysis.
1.Detroit 9000 2.Warm December3.Poor Pretty Eddie4.The Beast Must Die5.The Liberation of L.B.Jones6.Sounder7.Sugar Hill
Together Brothers-Brother John-The spook who sat by the door
Great choices but I’d add SOUNDER, FIVE ON THE BLACK HAND SIDE, and, of course, SHAFT.
For Love of Ivy came out in 1968, not during the 1970’s
‘For Love Of Ivy’. The story was written by Sidney Poitier. It was sweet romantic comedy with a sprinkle of sexy.
After running my mouth about music of the 70’s, now it’s time for what I didn’t know. I didn’t know the soundtrack for "Black Caesar" by the great James Brown is the coldest, hardcore, f—-g greatest soundtrack ever for a blaxplotation film". Well, here’s the deal. I thought there was no way James Brown didn’t have a movie soundtrack, but I couldn’t find one. Now you’re telling me this tops Mayfield’s "Superfly"? Hmmmmm, I know what I’m having (tonight) with my leftover barbecued chicken & ribs. Yep, that movie. Strange… I may have even danced to a few of the songs but I can’t remember seeing that flick. And I didn’t know Parks Jr. died in a plane crash. But I do know I didn’t make it to the end of "Aaron Love Angela". Nope, too many "problems" for me. And I didn’t know "Let’s Do It Again" is by far the funniest of the 3 comedies Poitier made with Bill Cosby. See, here’s the deal. It’s in my top 5, but I say that about all 3. See, all the movies are all mashed together in my head. I remember plenty of characters and several scenes but I couldn’t tell you what movie they came from. I just see Bill and Sidney doing funny sh*t all over the place ( i.e. watching Flip Wilson preaching… mayhem at a church picnic and softball game?, passing a suitcase in a church?, gambling in a gambling joint, a fight in a tavern?, everybody running in the back door of a police station?… sitting at a big boxing event?… Bill and Sidney entering the gangsters "lodge" to make a deal). All those scenes are from one big movie, in my head. Lastly, I didn’t know there was objections on the casting of Diahann Carroll in Claudine? Well, she nailed it. And Claudine is in my top 15.
Top Of The Heap and Leadbelly are also available on Amazon Prime VOD and Aaron Loves Angela exists on a bootleg DVD as well as on Amazon as a streaming rental or purchase.
I would add Willie Dynamite. not because of the flashy clothes or crazy dialogue but because it looks at the art of procurement as what it really is -a busines. A pump who refuses The safety net of shared ownership and liability. On the other hand,a former pro turned social worker schools the stable about the benefits of going independent. Then the other important factors – family, wellbeing, a real job. Imo this flick never gets the credit it deserve.
Jesse – As others have pointed out this is MY list. I’m not crazy about Cooley High and never have been. And I also wanted to avoid obvious picks sich as Cooley, The Mack and Super Fly You make up your own list
The Education of Sonny Carosn was set and shot in Brooklyn, including an iconic gang initiation scene in Fort Greene Park.
I Can’t Believe These movies didn’t make the list,Cooley high which way is up the Mack cotton rcomes to Harlem
I absolutely LOVE these kind of post. Big hat tip, Sergio. Now, to start thangs off, I gotta go with Forrest Whitaker in "Bird". *lol*… opps, that’s right, that movie came out in 1988. But since it was such an excellent black movie (that seldom gets much praise) I just had to mention it. Now, come on, first,lets take a walk down music memory lane of the 70s. Someone already mentioned it but, Curtis Mayfield was the sh*t. Superfly… **old schools can sing along… here we go.. Oooooh Superfly, you’re gonna make your fortune by and by, but if you lose, don’t ask no questions why, the only game you know is do or die (The End). OMG, memory lane memory lane. So why stop now… Claudine, A piece Of The Action and Lets Do It Again, were movies in which Curtis did the damn thang. Now check this… when I say "Car Wash" what song comes to your mind. Well, for me it’s the sad tale of scorned woman… I’m Going Down. Lord have mercy, memory lane memory lane. Now lets take a ride on the Isaac Hayes train… Who’s the black private dick that’s a sex machine to all the chicks? SHAFT! "You damn right" Who is the man that would risk his neck for his brother man? SHAFT!!! "Can you dig it"
You see this cat Shaft is a bad mother (Shut your mouth!) But I’m talkin’ about John Shaft! But wait, lets ease on down, ease on down the road with Michael Jackson and the one and only Quicy mfing Jones. Yep, The Wiz is in my top 15. Speaking of Quincy Jones, well, I’m sure when I say the following, yo’ memory lane will come alive. Here they come… "The theme music for the television sitcom Sanford and Son, Ironside, Banacek, The Bill Cosby Show and Roots. I told you, memory lane baby. But oh my, I’ve been running my mouth so much (off subject too) that I didn’t post my list. Oh well, maybe the next time.
Cleopatra Jones, Tamara Dobson as a black female government agent, not taking her clothes off in every scene! A black female007! And the original Sparkle, good drama & music!
The Education Of Sonny Carson was/is one of my most unforgettable movie theatre experiences. Helluva list…..Melinda is also a favorite.
You absolutely have to include The Spook Who Sat By The Door, Across 110th Street, and Cool Breeze (a remake of John Houston’s The Asphalt Jungle only with a black cast)
I thought I was the only person who saw Aaron Loves Angela. Still remember the immortal line: "Let’s try it the Adam and Eve way. No threads, you dig?"
I put cotton comes to Harlem twice I meant to put it’s sequel come back charleston Blue by Mark Warren
1. Leadbelly Gordon Parks,
2.sweatback Melvin Van Peebles
3.Superfly Gordon Parks Jr
4.Penitentiary Jamaa Fanaka
5.Cotton Comes To Harlem Ossie Davis
6.Shaft Gordon Parks
7.Cooley High Michael Shultz
8.Three the Hard Way Gordon Parks Jr
9.Ganja and Hess Bill Gumn
10.Ali the Fighter William Greaves
11.Don’t play us cheap Melvin Van Peebles
12.Thomasine and Bushrod Gordon Parks Jr
13.Cotton Comes To Harlem Ossie Davis
14. The Spook Who Sat by the Door, Ivan Dixon
15.Melinda Hugh Robertson
Sergio, what about Take A Hard Ride? It is a western with Jim Brown, Fred Williamson, and Jim Kelly. How could everyone leave this film out?
Of note is Black Jesus, with Woody Strode as a thinly disguised Patrice Lumumba. A rather remarkable film, promoted as though it were some sort of blaxploitation picture, but much more serious and quite unlike what its U.S. marketing would suggest.
Everyone’s got their favorites and I would certainly agree that "Superfly" must have been an oversight. But, in addition to "Superfly", here are my "15 Must See Films from the 1970’s"
1. Lady Sings the Blues
2. Sparkle
3. Brother John
4. Cooley High
5. Car Wash
6. The Harder They Come
7. Sweet Sweetback’s Badasssss Song
8. Story of a Three-Day Pass
9. Shaft In Africa
10. Uptown Saturday Night
11. Cotton Comes to Harlem
12. The Spook Who Sat By the Door
13. Superfly T.N.T.
14.The Greatest
15. Trouble Man (if only for the incredible Marvin Gaye Soundtrack)
Well rounded list, I agree with Howard that Cooley High belongs on the list.
If they remade 3 the Hard Way….Omari H. would be the third actor.
"Ganja and Hess"
All of these films were preceeded by and are indebted to Melvin Van Peebles and his film "Sweet Sweetback Badasss Song"
Made a mistake in my list… add Cooley High and Car Wash, take off The Landlord and Blackbelt Jones.
Definitely a topic for discussion. All great films but here’s my list in no particular order: 1) Wattstax, 2) Claudine 3) Shaft 4) Lady Sings The Blues 5) Superfly 6) Cotton Comes To Harlem 7) Melinda 8) Uptown Saturday Night 9) Gordon’s War 10) Buck and the Preacher 11) Across 110th Street 12) Sounder 13) Thomasine & Bushrod 14) The Landlord 15) Blackbelt Jones
The correct title for number 13 is "Bingo Long’s Traveling All Stars & Motor Kings."
How about "Killer of Sheep"?
Thanks Sergio, love this list. The Uncut Three the Hard Way, The Education of Sonny Carson, Black Caesar, Truck Turner, Claudine and Let’s Do It Again are my joints. There are a few on the list that I haven’t seen, so I’ll be taking a run down to the Black movie guy on 125th with a lil list.
Across 110th Street…and agree 3 The Hard Way is far from the best of this list. BTW is it possible to ever find a still of Jim Kelly where he’s not inhaling?
Nice inclusion of "The Education of Sonny Carson." Some others: "Killer of Sheep," "The Spook Who Sat by the Door," "Together Brothers" and if you want something completely insane, try "Soul Vengeance (AKA "Welcome Home, Brother Charles)."
GORDON’S WAR is on DVD from Shout Factory! (together with OFF LIMITS, unrelated except that both films have some black people in them), and Code Red released an authorized edition of TOP OF THE HEAP last year.
Well he did say that it’s his list and not the definite last word on the subject. That said, my list would have Superfly on it. But I’ll take these 15 too especially since some of them I haven’t seen.
Claudine has the best soundtrack…point blank. Gladys Knight and the Pips rocked all the way!
No "Superfly" the definitive–and perhaps most infulential–film of this era, but instead, you include several title that aren’t available anywhere! It’s Curtis Mayfield-made soundtrack alone makes it worthy. And sorry, not to hate, but "Three the Hard Way" topping the list? You’re setting up those unfamiliar with this unprepossessing picture for a huge disappointment, my friend!
“Gordon Parks Jr.) The great Gordon Parks’ son had quite a ride in the 70’s cranking out films actively, with this film, as well as “Super Fly,” and another one we’ll get into later”
