84 Films By and About Women of Color, Courtesy of Ava DuVernay and the Good People of Twitter

If you were on Twitter recently, you might have seen

director Ava DuVernay’s clever call to social media to name films with "black,

brown, native or Asian women leads" which were also directed by women.

Writing break time. Anyone wanna join me in my procrastination? Name three films you like with black, brown, native or Asian women leads. — Ava DuVernay (@AVAETC) May 8, 2015



Though it seems like common sense that these films exist,

the question proved to be a serious challenge for Twitter, with many listing

the same handful of titles.

The clear point is that there are too few films that fit the

above criteria, and that those of us claiming to support diversity in

entertainment should do our part to change that. All of this helps bolster the

case for DuVernay’s AFFRM + Array

Releasing, which distributes black films and is in the midst of an annual

membership drive.

With efforts like AFFRM, the ACLU’s

push for an investigation into Hollywood’s hiring practices and other recent

initiatives for the inclusion of women and diverse voices in film, change

appears to be on the horizon.

In the meantime, here’s a list of the films that Twitter

came up with starring women of color and helmed by women directors. When

cross-referenced with data sources from The Black

List, Shadow

& Act and others, there were about 85 titles that fit the bill.

Find them below. Watch, enjoy and most importantly, support!

"35 Shots of Rum" by

Claire Denis (2008)

"A Different Image" by

Alile Sharon Larkin (1982)

"A Girl Walks Home Alone at

Night" by Ana Lily Amirpour (2014)

"Advantageous" by

Jennifer Phang (2015)

"Ala Modalaindi" by

Nandini Bv Reddy (2011)

"All About You" by

Christine Swanson (2001)

"Alma’s Rainbow" by

Ayoka Chenzira (1994)

"Appropriate Behavior"

by Desiree Akhavan (2014)

"B For Boy" by Chika

Anadu (2013)

"Bande de Filles/Girlhood"

by Céline Sciamma (2014)

"Belle" by Amma Asante

(2013)

"Bend it Like Beckham"

by Gurinder Chadha (2002)

"Bessie" by Dee Rees

(2015)

"Beyond the Lights" by

Gina Prince-Bythewood (2014)

"Bhaji on the Beach" by

Gurinder Chadha (1993)

"Caramel" by Nadine

Labaki (2007)

"Circumstance" by Maryam

Keshavarz (2011)

"Civil Brand" by Neema

Barnette (2002)

"Compensation" by

Zeinabu irene Davis (1999)

"Daughters of the Dust"

by Julie Dash (1991)

"Double Happiness " by

Mina Shum (1994)

"Down in the Delta" by Maya

Angelou (1998)

"Drylongso" by Cauleen

Smith (1988)

"Earth" by Deepa Mehta

(1998)

"Elza" by Mariette

Monpierre (2011)

"Endless Dreams" by

Susan Youssef (2009

"Eve’s Bayou" by Kasi

Lemmons (1997)

"Fire" by Deepa Mehta

(1996)

"Frida" by Julie Taymor

(2002)

"Girl in Progress" by

Patricia Riggen (2012)

"Girlfight" by Karyn

Kusama (2000)

"Habibi Rasak Kharban"

by Susan Youssef (2011)

"Hiss Dokhtarha Faryad

Nemizanand (Hush! Girls Don’t Scream)" by Pouran Derahkandeh (2013)

"Honeytrap" by Rebecca

Johnson (2014)

"I Like It Like That" by

Darnell Martin (1994)

"I Will Follow" by Ava

DuVernay (2010

"In Between Days" by

So-yong Kim (2006)

"Introducing Dorothy

Dandridge" by Martha Coolidge (1999)

"It’s a Wonderful

Afterlife" by Gurinder Chadha (2010)

"Jumpin Jack Flash" by

Penny Marshall (1986)

"Just Another Girl on the

IRT" by Leslie Harris (1992)

"Just Wright" by Sanaa

Hamri (2010)

"Kama Sutra" by Mira

Nair (1996)

"Losing Ground" by

Kathleen Collins (1982)

"Love & Basketball"

by Gina Prince-Bythewood (2000)

"Luck by Chance" by Zoya

Akhtar (2009)

"Mi Vida Loca" by

Allison Anders (1993)

"Middle of Nowhere" by

Ava DuVernay (2012)

"Mississippi Damned" by

Tina Mabry (2009)

"Mississippi Masala" by

Mira Nair (1991)

"Mixing Nia" by Alison

Swan (1998)

"Monsoon Wedding" by Mira

Nair (2001)

"Mosquita y Mari" by

Aurora Guerrero (2012)

"Na-moo-eobs-neun san

(Treeless Mountain)" by So-yong Kim (2008)

"Night Catches Us" by

Tanya Hamilton (2010)

"Pariah" by Dee Rees

(2011)

"Picture Bride" by Kayo

Hatta (1994)

"Rain" by Maria Govan (2008)

"Real Women Have Curves"

by Patricia Cardoso (2002)

"Saving Face" by Alice

Wu (2004)

"Second Coming" by

Debbie Tucker Green (2014)

"Something Necessary" by

Judy Kibinge (2013)

"Something New" by Sanaa

Hamri (2006)

"Still the Water" by

Naomi Kawase (2014)

"Stranger Inside" by

Cheryl Dunye (2001)

"Sugar Cane Alley/Black Shack

Alley" by Euzhan Palcy (1983)

"The Kite" by Randa

Chahal Sabag (2003)

"The Rich Man’s Wife" by

Amy Holden Jones (1996)

"The Secret Life of

Bees" by Gina Prince-Bythewood (2008)

"The Silence of the

Palace" by Moufida Tlatli (1994)

"The Watermelon Woman"

by Cheryl Dunye (1996)

"The Women of Brewster

Place" by Donna Deitch (1989)

"Their Eyes Were Watching

God" by Darnell Martin (2005)

"Things We Lost in the

Fire" by Susanne Bier (2007)

"Wadjda" by Haifaa

Al-Mansour (2012)

"Water" by Deepa Mehta

(2005)

"Whale Rider" by Niki

Caro (2002)

"What’s Cooking?" by

Gurinder Chadha (2000)

"Where Do We Go Now?" by

Nadine Labaki (2011)

"Whitney" by Angela Bassett

(2015)

"Woman Thou Art Loosed: On

The 7th Day" by Neema Barnette (2012)

"Xiu Xiu: The Sent-Down

Girl" by Joan Chen (1998)

"Yelling to the Sky" by

Victoria Mahoney (2011)

"Young and Wild" by

Marialy Rivas (2012)

What are your favorite films that tell the stories of women of color, which are also directed by women?

jai tiggett is a

writer, content creator and curator. Find her at jaitiggett.com.