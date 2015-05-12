Kirsten Dunst to Star in Rodarte Designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy's Directorial Debut

Kirsten Dunst is set to star in the directorial debut of Kate and Laura Mulleavy, better known as the founders and designers of the LA-based fashion label Rodarte.

Thus far, the Mulleavy sisters — whose interest in filmmaking reportedly go back years — are keeping mum about “Woodshock,” which they also wrote. The most they’ll reveal is that the project is based on an “original concept” has been in development “for several years.” Their reticence, however, hasn’t kept A24 for scooping up distribution rights to the film.

Dunst is friends with the Mulleavys and will next be seen in the second season of FX’s “Fargo,” due this fall. With “Woodshock,” the Mulleavys will join a tiny sorority of sister-directing teams, which includes Jen and Sylvia Soska and Alex and Sylvia Sichel.

