'Krisha' Cannes Video Diary, Part 1: Arriving to the Festival As a First-Time Filmmaker



First-time feature filmmaker Trey Edward Shults is taking the global film scene by storm with his microbudget drama, “Krisha,” which screens in the prestigious Critics’ Week program this week at the Cannes Film Festival. Since it marks Shults’ first film and his first time at Cannes, Indiewire asked him to keep a video diary of his experiences at the festival, the first of which can be seen at the top of this page.

Written and directed by Shults, “Krisha” is more than just another drama about addiction. What sets the film apart is the casting of Shults’ own family members in a story that draws inspiration from an amalgamation of separate, real life experiences. The drama, which had little to no buzz around it going into its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, virtually came out of nowhere, garnering widespread critical praise and ultimately nabbing the festival’s top jury prize and the audience award. Fast-forward several weeks to the end of April and “Krisha” got accepted into Cannes. And just today, A24 announced that it has not only acquired the distribution rights to “Krisha,” but also signed on to produce and distribute Shults’ second film, “It Comes at Night.”

Unreal, right?

