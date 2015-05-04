Marvel CEO Doesn't Believe in Female Superheroes

Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter has his mind made up about superheroines — they aren’t profitable. An email exchange between Perlmutter and Sony CEO Michael Lynton has been made public after WikiLeaks uploaded new content from the Sony hack.

Here’s what Perlmutter sent Lynton, presumably a follow-up to a conversation the men had about whether or not to greenlight more "female movies."



"From: "IP"

To: "Lynton, Michael"

Subject: Female Movies

Date: Thu, 7 Aug 2014 05:32:50 -0400

Michael,

As we discussed on the phone, below are just a few examples. There are more.

Thanks,

Ike

1. Electra (Marvel) – Very bad idea and the end result was very, very bad. http://www.boxofficemojo.com/movies/?id=elektra.htm



2. Catwoman (WB/DC) – Catwoman was one of the most important female character within the Batmanfranchise. This film

was a disaster. http://www.boxofficemojo.com/movies/?id=catwoman.htm



3. Supergirl – (DC) Supergirl was one of the most important female super hero in Superman franchise. This Movie

came out in 1984 and did $14 million total domestic with opening weekend of $5.5 million. Again, another disaster.

Best,