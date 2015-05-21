Meet the Cast of FX's 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson' (First-Look Images)

Here’s your first look, via official images courtesy of EW, at cast photos from producer Ryan Murphy’s "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson," which will air on the FX network.

The 10-episode first season ("American Crime Story" will be a new franchise, just like "American Horror Story") will be based on the book "The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson" by Jeffrey Toobin, which provides audiences with a look at the O.J. Simpson trial told from the perspective of the lawyers that explored the chaotic behind-the-scenes dealings and maneuvering on both sides of the court, and how a combination of prosecution confidence, defense wiliness, and the LAPD’s history with the city’s black community gave a jury what it needed: reasonable doubt.

It was previously reported that both Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman will be absent from the film, because the story takes place after their murders (primarily the court trial that followed), and there will be no flashbacks.

Cuba Gooding Jr. plays O.J. while Sarah Paulson is prosecutor Marcia Clark, Courtney B. Vance plays the late Johnny Cochran, David Schwimmer is Robert Kardashian, John Travolta plays Robert Shapiro, and Billy Magnussen as Kato Kaelin.

Not featured here (but who will appear in the series) are Malcolm-Jamal Warner as A.C. Cowlings, the former pro football player and friend of the defendant, who was also the driver of the white Ford Bronco in the infamous televised police chase; as well as Selma Blair as Kris Kardashian and Connie Britton as Faye Resnick.

Ryan Murphy joins Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson ("The Hunger Games," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid") and Brad Falchuk ("Glee," "American Horror Story", co-created with Murphy) as Executive Producers of "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson," alongside writers Alexander and Karaszewski. Dante Di Loreto also serves as an Executive Producer, with Murphy set to direct.

The real O.J. Simpson is not involved in the series in any way, nor will he benefit financially from it.

The images follow below (Image Credit: Prashant Gupta/FX):