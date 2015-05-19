Thanks, ‘Game of Thrones.’ Now We Have to Explain Why Rape and Fantasy Violence Are Not the Same Thing

READ MORE: Women & ‘Game of Thrones’: How ‘Breaker of Chains’ Broke the Bechdel Test
The show has been called out twice now for altering scenes from the books, depicting them with more of a "rapey" edge than Martin wrote them. First, the series premiere changed Daenerys Targaryen and Kahl Drogo’s wedding night to be more non-consensual than the scene was originally written. Then, in last season’s episode "Breaker of Chains," a consensual sex scene between Jaime and Cersei Lannister (in the novels) was blocked, shot and presented with much doubt toward its concordant nature, with Jaime forcing himself upon Cersei beneath their child’s funeral bed. The second occurrence stirred up a lot more controversy, as the director of the episode repeatedly denied what he shot was rape, and we’ve still yet to see any consequences of the act.
Our review of the episode argued including Sansa Stark’s rape was unnecessary: "It’s angering and confusing why the series has chosen to add yet another rape of a major character into the show that does not exist in the books." It’s a repeated move that is making many question the choices of "Game of Thrones" showrunners, wondering why they’re so keen on including more sexual assault and how the show utilizes rape culture.
Our sister site Criticwire pointed out that the scene — which feels like its purpose is to snap Theon out of his zombie-like servitude — comes off like "fridging," "where a woman’s agony is cast primarily as a motivating agent for more important male characters. Given that Ramsay’s father, Roose Bolton, murdered her mother and brother, it’s not as if she could hate his family any more."
The episode didn’t come without consequence. Feminist genre website The Mary Sue announced that they would no longer be covering the show, saying, "There’s only so many times you can be disgusted with something you love before you literally can’t bring yourself to look at it anymore." Senator Claire McCaskill will also be boycotting the series, calling the scene disgusting and unacceptable on Twitter.
But this is the Internet we’re talking about. For every person who declares they’re through with the show, or chastises it for including such gruesome scenes, there are others who defend it. Every time someone brings up the fact that sexual assault in "Game of Thrones" is hard to watch, commenters and tweeters alike argue the violence should be equally chastised and the rape is accurate to its historical setting. (Really? Are White Walkers accurate to the historical setting, too?) Here are just some of the logic gems Indiewire has received on its review, as well as its Facebook and Twitter accounts:
"If they shouldn’t add more ‘Rape scenes’ cuz its wrong, then they also should stop ‘Violent scenes, and killing scenes’ because those are also wrong."
"Rape is getting all the attention in a show that plenty of people dying in absolutely horrible ways."
"Male character gets his head crushed in. No controversy. Male character gets his genitals mutilated. No controversy. Female characters gets raped. OMG THIS SHOW IS DISGUSTING IT PROMOTES RAPE CULTURE I’M SO OFFENDED It makes me want to puke."
And our personal winner for, "How delusional can you possibly be?": "I see people are using the term ‘rape’ loosely these days. Where did she say ‘No’ or struggle at all?"
Here’s the difference: While "Game of Thrones" is a fantasy series set in a fantastical location, the violence is no more or less "historically accurate" than the rape. None of this comes from history, but from the mind of a singular writer of novels. He can — by all means — be inspired by periods in history, but he’s ultimately creating his own world. In modern shows that contain more realistic violence, like "Sons of Anarchy" or "Hannibal," it would be easier to say that violence and sexual assault stand on equally disturbing footing. But they don’t on "Game of Thrones."
Our TV Editor Liz Shannon Miller pointed out, during a discussion of this episode, that probably the most horrific act of violence on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was none of the human versus vampire carnage, but the one scene where an unhinged guy just ran into someone’s yard and fired a gun. That can happen to you. That is terrifying.
But the violence that occurs on "Game of Thrones" is never going to happen to you. You’re not going to have your eyes crushed by a giant because you agreed to act as someone’s champion in a tournament to the death. You’re not going to be beheaded because you refused to take orders, even if you are in the armed forces. You’re not going to be castrated because you were born into a certain class. You could certainly die in a war, but it’s more likely to be by a bullet than by a sword. The violence of "Game of Thrones" is long removed from the experiences of most of the viewers of the series. Of course, there are places in the world where young people are forced into armies, and where atrocities as violent as the ones on "Game of Thrones" occur. But, on average, a person is incredibly unlikely to experience such things. The likelihood that a woman will be raped is shockingly and disturbingly high. (One in five women, is the current understanding.)
Sexual violence is very, very real. You don’t go about your day expecting to be beheaded, but the reality is that it’s not only possible but likely that a woman will be or has been raped in her lifetime. You don’t expect a White Walker to march through your door and eat your soul, but a woman might very well be dragged into an alley and raped. You don’t expect that you’ll be eaten by a dragon, but a woman’s husband suddenly turning on her in their own bedroom is a very real possibility. Being assaulted or murdered is a constant worry among sex workers, in real life — and on "Game of Thrones."
So when it comes to "Game of Thrones," understand where critics and fans are coming from when they say that the sexual violence has become troublesome. Not only is it because of the questionable use of it as a plot device or its repeated appearance for shock value alone, but because it is inherently more relevant to our world than any of the violent scenes within the show. We’ll keep watching. But we are definitely waiting for a sign that the producers understand all of this.
maybe you should try watching the news now and then. no, white walkers don’t exist but people are getting their heads chopped off in various parts of the world. it’s not just rape that is happening in this world. try looking further than the street you live on.
Just a fantasy or a fiction? I can’t believe what I’ve seen above. Rape scenes are reflection of what constitutes of our society, our moral societal consensus. So, if we do not feel any disgust from those scenes that’s because we are familiar with the spirits inside them or they’re among our moral standard. As we continue to accept it and comprehend those scenes not offensives, consequently we contribute to increasing demands for them. Therefore I believe we should demand diffenrent perspectives and scenes.
What an asinine criticism, and foremost, incredibly arrogant. Why does Cipriani act as though we are all intellectually challenged?
Wish they would show a guy getting raped every season and then see how all the fanboys react. Male rape is just as real, but GoT is really not as subversive as they want you to believe. Wake me up when something better than a skinemax Dungeons and Dragons occupies the news.
I definitely sense a double standard coming from Cipriani. In a previous review, she lauded Daenarys’ decision to feed her dragons with the masters of Mereen (acting solely without hard evidence) as a "great moment in feminism". A man, not proven guilty was burned alive, ripped into two pieces and devoured. Sure, dragons are not real. But what if the circumstances of the execution were more conventional, as in the case of Mance Rayder? That incident was a departure from the novels, and I don’t believe she raised a single criticism. We’ve seen a Jordanian pilot being burned alive so we know such cruelty still exist in the modern, real world, even though the overwhelming majority of the population will never fight against ISIS.
The rape of Sansa was disturbing and brutal. But writers such as Cipriani appear eagerly waiting to be simultaneously offended and pleased by the depiction and treatment of female characters through their own hypocritical standards. Worse yet, she openly chastises opposing, yet educated opinion as immature and ignorant.
No, you’ve missed a point here. Sure, we aren’t in danger of being tortured and castrated or flayed or killed by a giant. But brutal assault or murder is something that could happen to anyone.
We aren’t likely to be married off to some psychopath we haven’t met either, though.
Your logic is flawed. I have shown why.
I’m sorry to say this, but on an intellectuel level, your argumentation doesn’t make any sense at all.
Leon was raped and gelded. Please stop. Please stop with these forced IF YOURE A WOMEN YOU WILL LIKELY GET RAPED IN YOUR LIFE TIME malarkey. Please stop being gigantic hypocrites and denouncing a show that predominately traffic’s in male on male violence
Thank you for writing such a clean cut, no bullshit, to-the-point article that explains exactly what I’ve been feeling since that last episode.
I can’t believe you’re not getting supportive comments on this.
And the fact that so many people, as you can already see (and I’m sure you knew would) are giving negative backlash to your statements is an even bigger reason as to why these sentiments must be heard. It’s really scary to know there are people who can’t understand why this is an issue, but very comforting to know people like you are articulating it so well and putting it out there.
Well done =)
What people are consistently forgetting is that this world a loosely structured around our own medieval history.
Did the psychological and physical torture of Theon "Reek" Greyjoy, handed out over several weeks, also count as "sexual violence"?
Just that I don’t recall anyone complaining about that.
" But, on average, a person is incredibly unlikely to experience such things. The likelihood that a woman will be raped is shockingly and disturbingly high. (One in five women, is the current understanding.)"
Current understanding only by those who are gullible, unskeptical, or already primed to believe any statistic that scares the bejeesus out of people. That 1 in 5 statistic is not substantiated and even as stated doesn’t refer to what most people think of as rape. However, there’s a concerted movement afoot to redefine "rape" to mean pretty much whatever someone wants to say it is, as long as the person so saying is female or sufficiently pro-feminist to qualify as "okay." Anyone – and I do mean ANYONE – who strays from the party line is disqualified, and hence the entire world is supposed to accept that any unwanted sexual advance (perhaps even just a wolf-whistle, a comment, a brush of a shoulder, etc.) is, ahem, full-blown rape in every sense of the word.
Sorry, but a lot of pro-feminist, anti-misogynistic folks don’t buy it. It’s the same sort of out-of-control crazy thinking that leads school officials to expel 6 year olds for "sexual harassment." It’s out of control, hyperbolic, political correctness run amok.
Now that I’ve alienated the True Believers, let me conclude by pointing out that fiction is fiction is fiction. And fantasy fiction that much more so. Don’t like it? Don’t watch. But enough pontificating. Let’s not forget that George R. R. Martin is intimately involved with this series. I don’t know for a stone-cold fact that he approves every script decision, but I suspect rather strongly that he knows where things are heading in each season and isn’t about to quietly let the show runners take things in a direction he finds unacceptable. So stop trying to slice hairs with razors to let Martin off the hook (assuming that there’s any hook to be let off). Claire McCaskill and everyone else on the planet who is offended may cease watching (and cease belly-aching). That goes trebly for critics who don’t seem quite up to the task of dealing with this show as it is, not as they would have it be. If you’re so gifted, by all means create your own show as gripping as but more PC than GOT and sell it.
Nonsensical article
Alyssa Rosenberg’s article is so much stronger than this one.
One in five women are likely to be raped? WHAT? Where is this number coming from?? This can’t be real.
Opps, I mean’t to say Indiewire and not Myles (this is a copy and paste from a comment of mine posted on AVClub, and I neglected to introduce the proper edit. My apologies.
I think Myles is failing to see the moral ambiguity of Sansa’s ‘rape’ – an ambiguity conveyed by the show’s own depiction of the scene.
The show appears to want to filter a barbaric medieval act through a modern sensibility in order to provide perspective on it.
Unfortunately for Sana (and the modern viewer), the act was obviously violent and was violence (or power) expressed through sex. But the act was also consensual in that she wasn’t taken against her will – Ramsay obviously forced himself on her but she ‘consented’ to be raped in this way.
Morally speaking, however, the issue of Sansa’s consent remains questionable – it is only because she lacks agency (or power) that her consent is problematic to begin with. The fact that Theon is similarly horrified by what is happening to her – he’s equally responsible for her degradation and is powerless to intervene – reiterates Sansa’s own powerlessness.
So from the show’s own perspective, we get the complete horror of what is happening to her – and this speaks to it’s own handling of Sansa.
So, just to clarify, when in your view is it acceptable to depict rape in a work of fiction? Never? If sexual violence was somehow being condoned on the show I’d see your problem, but it isn’t.
rape is very much not nice. still, i think the obvious solution is to never have a woman get raped by a man again on this show and only have men get brutally horrifically raped by women and then beheaded and castrated. obviously that is what it will take to reverse the horrible glorification of this heinous act and then all will be right with the world.
I found this on the internet about "IRREVERSIBLE", a french film that had one if not the most disturbing rape scenes ever shot (MOVIES & TV combined), plus also one or two really disturbing violent scenes:
""Irreversible"’s graphic violence and flinch-inducing rape scene (eight minutes, uncut) made headlines when the film premiered in Cannes last May, with reports of audience members fainting, throwing up, or just plain walking out. But the controversy shouldn’t outshine the technological feat that is "Irreversible" — less for the reverse-narrative conceit and more for the 12 long takes comprising the film."
let me repeat this bit "But the controversy shouldn’t outshine…"
I wonder where I found this…
Quiet Benjamin! What you’re doing is called "mansplaining." Logic is a tool of the patriarchy. All that matters is whatever version of truth a tiny subset of third-wave feminists believe in today. Morality is a weathervane, constantly spinning via outraged gusts of estrogen.
I believe this is more about "who" was raped. If the character had been a slave do you think the opinions would be the same?
I’d just like to point out, that by your logic, the rape is just as much a fantasy as the violence. You’ll never in your life have an arranged marriage and then be taken advantage of on your wedding night. You’ll never be raped by your brother at your son’s funeral. Things like that just don’t happen in first world countries. The women who live under constant threat of rape and death are a world away, and they definitely don’t watch game of thrones.
…and by "passing it off as morally wrong," I mean the creation of the scene (as opposed to violent scenes which you can talk yourself into not hating), not the act itself.
It just kind of sounds like you just didn’t like the scene and so you’re passing it off as morally wrong, when really it just has to do with your own sensibilities. I don’t think there is a single person who got any enjoyment out of that scene or didn’t feel horrible for Sansa. That politician who stopped watching the show stopped watching it because she was upset – and she was up front about that. You should be up front about your feelings too and not hide behind loosely plotted points on society. The scene made you very mad, that’s all you needed to say.
I would really appreciate a more specific analysis of the scene from Indiewire. To what end is GOT depicting an amoral, brutal sexual assault? How was it photographed? What was the sound design? How does it compare to depictions of rape in other films and series? What are the intentions (and implications) for the narrative, and how does that relate to the values we share about rape?
Otherwise, the argument that violence depicted in GOT does not have a contemporary touch point is simply not true. The beheadings, for example. There’s actually a more refined line of questioning in this argument that GOT appears to exist in a bubble, in its own world, or context. Where and how does it transcend that and find its way into our minds and become relevant to our contemporary lives? A scene depicting rape does, beheading does, perhaps most of the violence actually does, but so do the power struggles, the character relationships, the many themes at play, etc. The series is extremely potent and effective and as a result, popular. All the more reason that depicting rape comes with increased responsibility, not just to the storytelling, but also the message (intended or not) to a very large and diverse audience.
Its time to figure out that people love the show because of everything it contains, including rape scenes. And I was told that a large part of the viewers were woman. Now, The fact is that I’m disgusted by this episode. But only because it has no reason to be, cause it wasn’t in the book.
There’s much triggering content within Game of Thrones, be that murder, rape, torture, etc. Moments in GoT remind me of the passivity towards rape and the culture of dominance and objectification against a majority of women. The depictions within GoT are a passive influence to rape culture, whether intentional or not.Let’s not get caught up in the disjunct of which is worse, murder or rape, which it seems like is the exact happenings in most comments. Each is valid! Each is horrific! Let’s not devalue the experiences of others because they are not paying "equal" attention to each monstrosity in an argument. Keep up the dialogue! Since the writers find it necessary to edit far from the books, the least they could do is give Sansa some Vagina Dentata and us a happy ending.
She makes a very good point in the distinction between rape and violence "the violence that occurs on "Game of Thrones" is never going to happen to you….on average, a person is incredibly unlikely to experience such things. The likelihood that a woman will be raped is shockingly and disturbingly high." A very blunt, but true way of looking it that I’d never been able to put into words like that before.
That being said, I think the whole conversation is off track. The real question is, "Is it okay to show rape on film/television?" The context in which it happens on the show in this case doesn’t seem relevant. I don’t know what people mean when they say it’s "unnecessary" or "out of character". The character of Ramsay Bolton is a very terrible human being. It is totally within his character to rape someone, and it is totally in his character to be as sadistic about it as he is in the show. Why THIS rape is not okay to show is not something I’m understanding. If anything, it’s more censored than the other sex scenes in the show. They were clearly being careful to not glorify or trivialize the event by making it "sexy".
The scene is disturbing and terrifying. Yes, well done. Rape is disturbing and terrifying. The music, the performances, the blocking, everything about it screams "This is a terrible person doing a terrible thing". I don’t understand what more there is to be said.
Just want to point out: Is it hard to understand that showing a horrific act is not a celebration of it? It’s safe to say that, in fiction, the depiction of an act such as rape is a condemnation of it. The discourse of a character who commits rape or murder is not the discourse of the show or the people who create it.
I think your objections are idiotic. Out in places like Africa and Asia, people are mutilated for fun all the time. It’s a blood sport in Mexico. These things DO happen, and if you weren’t aware of that, you need to learn about the world you live in. It sounds to me as though you just don’t care about violence when it happens…to men.
The author of this article would have done better to have simply said "I don’t like it! And because I don’t like it I demand you stop it!" Because her logic fails at every possible level, and her use of disproven statistics proves her an ideologue. Also, is she somehow unaware of the dozens, if not hundreds, of people in the Middle East being beheaded by ISIS, particularly the Coptic Christians? The hysterical fear of rape displayed in this "article" suggests to me that the author should seek mental help.
You might not be killed with a sword, but stabbings and knife crime are still real world dangers to many people of both genders. It’s not like the only physical threat in the real world is rape…
Let’s say, just once, an uproar like this makes a writer hesitate when they are trying to create a scene, depict a despicable character, build a world. Let’s say they decide to not put it in, for fear of such a backlash.
Isn’t that censorship? Wouldn’t that be a shame?
Let the creator of fiction create. You can vote with your eyeballs and wallet.
Tell the families of those beheaded in drug o terrorist related execution that that kind of Violence don’t happen.
And that "that actually happened" I mean historically. Otherwise that sentence makes no sense.
So…as long as the fictional violence can happen to you in real life then you can have fictional rape. Well, I’m not likely to be blown up in a tank during WWII, but that actually happened. So why should we allow that violence to be depicted and not something that has existed in fiction since Greek literature? I know why, and I think the producers know why people are so upset as well. I truly hope they don’t do any "altering" to cater to people who have this mindset any time soon, because all this comes down to is hypocrisy and a very real double standard regarding violence against men. I liked how you also cherry picked what you probably meant to have look like high school kid arguments, but they’re technically correct.
"But the violence that occurs on "Game of Thrones" is never going to happen to you. You’re not going to have your eyes crushed by a giant because you agreed to act as someone’s champion in a tournament to the death. You’re not going to be beheaded because you refused to take orders, even if you are in the armed forces. You’re not going to be castrated because you were born into a certain class. You could certainly die in a war, but it’s more likely to be by a bullet than by a sword. The violence of "Game of Thrones" is long removed from the experiences of most of the viewers of the series. Of course, there are places in the world where young people are forced into armies, and where atrocities as violent as the ones on "Game of Thrones" occur. But, on average, a person is incredibly unlikely to experience such things. The likelihood that a woman will be raped is shockingly and disturbingly high."
Pardon my French, but you’re talking out of your ass.
I feel like this reaction is a cumulative response to how the show has handled rape in the past – and let’s be honest, they really crossed the line and dropped the ball with the Jaime-Cersei scene. That was rape and that the show and showrunners never acknowledged it as such is really troubling. However, I don’t think last Sunday’s episode was as egregious as people claim. It treated rape with the gravity and horribleness it deserves, which is why it was so traumatic for people. I have to admit, I resent it when people say that this sets Sansa back as a character. I agree with Slate’s assessment that a woman should not be perceived as weak or callow because she falls victim to sexual violence – let us see how this pans out. If Sansa shifts back into a status of victim that needs to be saved, then yes this is a disappointing and backwards development. But I don’t think that’s what is going to happen – I think she is going to be undeterred from exacting vengeance upon the Boltons. People who question whether it was even rape need to have their head examined, but I honestly think the backlash has been a tad overstated. People are allowed to boycott the show and hate this scene, but for me it feels premature and a disservice to Sansa’s arc that we deem her already undercut.
Or at all, I should add.
In an interview, the show runners disclosed that they had been planning on writing this storyline for Sansa since season two because they felt Sophie had the acting chops to pull it off.
They decided to completely cut Sansa’s book storyline, where she gains more agency and becomes political astute, and put her in a very similar but even worse situation than she’s been in for the past four seasons. Not only is this shoddy storytelling and completely undermines her character development, but it is also disgusting because they went out of their way to write a subplot for her wherein she’s raped and will ultimately be saved by other characters, again. Of the dozens of major characters and important subplots they’ve cut, this is the one they decided to keep, and worse, this is the one they wrote for a major character who is supposed to be semi-safe and sound.
Empowerment through rape is an incredibly sexist trope and rape as plot device is plain out disgusting, especially by these writers who have proven they don’t have the ability to handle the aftermath delicately.
Well, well. This blog gets upset over gratuitous sex but not gratuitous violence. So American. So conservative.
Typical feminist tripe. Rape happens. Westeros is a world constantly ravaged by war. Sorry I didn’t give you a trigger warning before using the word ravage, by the way. If you want something that won’t upset your delicate sensibilities, you should check out My Little Pony. It’s empowering for all genders, preferred pronouns, species, and ages for the delicate snowflakes such as yourself and the rest of you at Indiewire.
The reason there is so much sexual violence in Game of Thrones is because GoT is a real world drama, albeit set in a fantasy universe. As you say in the article, sexual violence is "inherently relevant to our world." Therefore it needs to be highlighted and talked about, which GoT has done. As for scene itself, it isn’t in any way gratuitous, nor is it done for shock value, this event has been alluded to since Littlefinger first brought Sansa to the Boltons. In fact, it has been alluded to throughout Sansa’s storyline (her betrothal to Joffrey, her relationship with the Hound). This girl has been in danger at every turn, and if that isn’t a powerful metaphor for the suffering of women in the real world, then I don’t what is. Isn’t it significant that the perpetrator of the crime is the victim’s husband; and that it takes place on their wedding night? "A woman’s husband turning on her in their own bedroom is a very real possibility." The fact that Theon is made to watch makes it even more compelling. Here is a person who is capable of preventing what is happening, and yet does not act. Does this not say something about what is wrong with our society? This is absolutely fantastic writing, and it breaks my heart to see people write it off as "shock value" and "being offensive." This isn’t Lars von Trier!
Sexual violence isn’t the only theme of GoT, of course. This season has dealt with the persecution of homosexuals by a faction called "The Faith." Doesn’t that sound familiar? Here’s what confuses me about your article. Only a few weeks ago you posted an article praising GoT for "bringing the frightening reality of gay rights to Westeros". How can you praise a show for portraying the "frightening reality" of one real world issue, yet condemn it for showing the abhorrent realness of another?
First of all, this critic needs more Reading skills, and less "my own sensibilities were offended" arguments. The close up on Theon was made because he represented our feelings – the horror, the disgust, the fear, sadness, sorrow – for what was happening to Sansa. It was a mirror, not a frame.
Second, we still have not seen the next episode(s), we do not know if Sansa will be portrayed as just letting it go, while Theon is the one in anguish, as the writer of the article implies. At least give show the chance to speak on the subject through Sansa herself before you jump on the judgment train.
Thirdly, the argument of reality vs fantasy is just bogus. By the same logic, physical non-sexual violence that is depicted in other tv shows or video games, or movies, that is feasible to happen "in real life" should also be censored because it can produce real fear in those watching? What absolute nonsense. No, rape is not special in any way in a fictional setting – saying this as a woman fully aware of the reality of possibility of rape.
Lastly, please stop throwing around the "1 in 5" statistic of rape in USA. Its not true, and every time you use it to make your argument stronger, you just sound hollow and misinformed.
By your logic, a movie such as Fruitvale Station should be considered "troublesome" because it depicts racially-motivated police brutality, which, just like rape, is a prevalent and hyper-relevant issue in 2015 America. Rape and police brutality are both horrible things, but that does not mean we should avoid confronting them. On top of that, I don’t see anyone criticizing the Sparrows’ persecution of homosexuality, a plot point which also has relevance to problems in modern society. In fact, many critics praised this plot development for raising awareness of homophobia. The same could be said for the Sansa rape scene-it forces the viewer to confront the horrors of rape. Where is the harm in that?
I certainly share the lady writer’s horror at rape, but I’m not too sure the angle of her argument is as effective as she might wish. This comparison she makes between the many types of violence on this show as not likely to happen to you, but rape is very likely to happen to many women is a bit strange. So coming at it from that angle makes the violence acceptable, but rape unacceptable. Very strange. The horror of the human condition is almost impossible to abide, let along experience. I hated the sex scene after the wedding and it made my skin crawl and wondered why I was allowing myself to have the experience. It was just as bad when they guy castrated the guy watching the whole affair. It makes me wonder why human beings do these things to one another and then re-created them for entertainment purposes. Very strange indeed!
You don’t have like buttons, but if you did, I would spam it a thousand times for this article. Thank you!
What an intellectually dishonest argument about the difference between depictions of violence and rape on the show. If you’re going to describe the entire lead-up to every act of horrific violence in the show to prove that it is unrealistic in our world and thus unlikely to trigger viewers, why not do the same with the rape scenes? These days, how often do noblewomen get sexuality assaulted on their wedding night by a psychopathic bastard who wants to cement a claim to their ancestral lands while simultaneously humiliating their father’s former ward?
True, one is more likely to be raped in our world than decapitated or defenstrated — although, these things happen too — but that may in fact be a strong argument IN FAVOR of depicting rape. Unless you want to argue that the thoroughly violent Westerosi society would for some reason have fewer instances of sexual violence than our Western one.
Some good points, but the violence and the sexual violence can’t really be called the same. The show has celebrated it’s violence since the first season and that has never been an issue. Though the show has utilized rape culture, it hasn’t celebrated it (like the tasteless director’s cut of Rob Zombie’s Halloween). It’s always portrayed as horrible thing. Saying it’s "historically accurate" might be ridiculous for a fantasy show, but it’s representing a horrifically oppressive world for these characters where nothing is pure and no one is safe. The show may be adding rape to the equation (I have never read the books), but it’s not going the way of portrayals such as Clockwork Orange. It’s still portrayed as a horrible thing in reflection of a horrible world. When it stops being that, then I would say the showrunners have some answering to do.
It’s kind of a false equation to say that since rape is real and getting killed by a dragon is not that the scene should be removed. It’d be equal to say rape and murder are both real, regardless of how they happen.
Is being raped on your honeymoon in a forced marriage to a sociopath who tortures his slave after your family was killed in a huge betrayal any less real than being killed by some little girl who stabs you and mugs you? Of course not.
Is being killed in some horrific way (i.e. decapitations from car/motorcycle accidents, stabbed in a mugging, getting poisoned, etc) real just as rape? Of course.
The point being is that it’s hard to sit through a scene of any show that resembles an act of violence you’ve been through, don’t dismiss murders so easily like it doesn’t affect people just because it happened in a more fictional setting.
"but because it is inherently more relevant to our world than any of the violent scenes within the show."
Because beheadings and genital mutilation never happen in real life?
So many words for such an evidently flawed argument.
The rape scene was not remotely a problem, it was realistic given the two characters and their circumstances. There’s no way Sansa would be free enough to consent nor would she ever want to, and there’s no way a sadistic villain like Ramsey would care. So please if it overwhelming "problematic" for you just move on to another show.
How about writing an article on why rape should be handle with such sensitive thought when murderer isn’t. Nobody questions the relevance or necessity of every death we see on television.
Angela – you didn’t read this article, did you? It’s explained why cutting Lady Stark’s throat is not the same (although not on this one particular case). And there was an uproar with Daenerys and Cersei??? Where were YOU if you didn’t notice internet getting mad, especially in Cersei’s case? The creators had to explain this numerous times in interviews because the fans were angry. The anger with Sansa case is worse because her storyline was made completely different than in books SO SHE COULD BE RAPED. Sansa is a character who has her own POV in the books but they decided it’s not important and she can play a minor character’s part and get raped. I know Sansa is not very well liked and a lot og people think she’s boring and this somehow spiced her up (WTF people) but I try imagining what would’ve happend if Arya lost her storyline and was moved to Winterfell to get raped. People would piss themselves.
So if she had been raped by a Hobbit or Elf that would have been OK since it couldn’t happen in real life? Just fantasy right?
Yes, the rape scene was disgusting and brutal, as life often is for the women of Westeros; certainly for young women being married off to less-than-benevolent "masters." That’s the reality of the show’s setting. Nothing has changed in that aspect. Sexual violence has always been a part of this world. It’s horrific and often hard to watch, but it has never come off as gratuitous or done for "shock value" to me, nor felt out of place (or like a "plot device") in the world created by George R. R. Martin and expanded upon by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss in the TV adaptation. Sometimes I feel critics forget to keep in mind the universe in which a work of fiction takes place, this being one of these cases.
Its fiction. Why are you suddenly bringing this all up NOW? Where were you hypocrites in the beginning when Daenerys was getting the same treatment and Lady Stark was getting her throat sliced and Cersei was getting nailed by her brother? Where were you? Yes. Sexual violene is REAL. Game of Thrones is NOT. Typical BS. Watch Disney.
Not, new. One could see it years before you is wrote this. GoT is so boring and stupid, because the plot and the tactics they use to get the people entertained are always the same. Better write about good movies, not about overvaluated T.V. series.
I think what you mean is it won’t happen to rich upper-middle class white american people, but sorry it does happen a lot around the world…