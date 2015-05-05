You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Trailer: Denise Boutté, Gary Dourdan, Loretta Devine Star in ‘For the Love of Ruth’ – A TV One Original Movie

May 5, 2015 12:16 pm

This Saturday night, May 9, TV One premieres the new original movie, “For the Love of Ruth,” which is inspired by the biblical story, and stars Denise Boutté, Gary Dourdan, Loretta Devine and James Pickens Jr.

Directed by Christine Swanson (who also helmed a previous TV One original movie, "To Hell and Back," which aired last month), "For the Love of Ruth" follows the journey of Ruth Sommerling (Boutté), who, orphaned as a child and currently residing in a women’s shelter, has lived a life filled with pain and disappointment. In rapid succession, Ruth marries Nicholas Marachond, but a dreadful accident leaves her widowed. Refusing to abandon the new family ties she’s formed, Ruth develops a close bond with matriarch of the Marachond family, Naomi Marachond (Devine), who introduces Ruth to a different kind of life – one that is fuller and more fulfilling. However, Naomi’s brother-in-law Stephen (Pickens Jr.) discourages this connection and voices his suspicion of Ruth’s intentions. Ultimately, the love she desired all her life is found in Naomi’s reclusive cousin, Braxton (Dourdan) who, despite objections from others, showers Ruth with love and kindness.

Announced during the network’s upfronts presentation a month ago, as part of a robust original programming lineup for the next TV season that includes 8 new series and specials, 16 movies, as well as new production relationships with new partners, the "For the Love of Ruth" script was penned by Rhonda Baraka.

The film premieres this Saturday night, at 8pm, on TV One.

Check out a trailer and a clip from the film below:

Comments

Monica Ealy

How do I purchase the DVD For the Love of Ruth

Reply
    Floyd Graham

    Please tell me where I can buy this movie (for the love of Ruth)

    Reply
Rose-Kendy Christolin

I would like information on purchasing this movie.

Reply
Vanessa Johnson

Would like 2 purchase this movie ,for the love of ruth

Reply
Ida King

I would like information on purchasing this movie.

Reply
Rebecca R Mathews

would like to purchase DVD For the Love of Ruth

Reply
    Yvette Montano-Black

    I also would like information on how or where to purchase a DVD of For the Love of Ruth…I see there have been no posted responsesbto the previous requests…I love this movie…thank you

    Reply
C.Postell

Would like to know where I can buy this movie For the love of Ruth PLEASE Thank you

Reply
Andrew Hazel

Please tell me where I can buy this movie (for the love of Ruth)

Reply
TLee

Na

Reply
TLee

Can someone please respond as to where the movie can be purchased?

Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *