Trailer: Denise Boutté, Gary Dourdan, Loretta Devine Star in 'For the Love of Ruth' - A TV One Original Movie

This Saturday night, May 9, TV One premieres the new original movie, “For the Love of Ruth,” which is inspired by the biblical story, and stars Denise Boutté, Gary Dourdan, Loretta Devine and James Pickens Jr.

Directed by Christine Swanson (who also helmed a previous TV One original movie, "To Hell and Back," which aired last month), "For the Love of Ruth" follows the journey of Ruth Sommerling (Boutté), who, orphaned as a child and currently residing in a women’s shelter, has lived a life filled with pain and disappointment. In rapid succession, Ruth marries Nicholas Marachond, but a dreadful accident leaves her widowed. Refusing to abandon the new family ties she’s formed, Ruth develops a close bond with matriarch of the Marachond family, Naomi Marachond (Devine), who introduces Ruth to a different kind of life – one that is fuller and more fulfilling. However, Naomi’s brother-in-law Stephen (Pickens Jr.) discourages this connection and voices his suspicion of Ruth’s intentions. Ultimately, the love she desired all her life is found in Naomi’s reclusive cousin, Braxton (Dourdan) who, despite objections from others, showers Ruth with love and kindness.

Announced during the network’s upfronts presentation a month ago, as part of a robust original programming lineup for the next TV season that includes 8 new series and specials, 16 movies, as well as new production relationships with new partners, the "For the Love of Ruth" script was penned by Rhonda Baraka.

The film premieres this Saturday night, at 8pm, on TV One.

Check out a trailer and a clip from the film below:

