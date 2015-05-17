Why Does the Cannes Film Festival Keep Programming Naomi Kawase’s Movies?

READ MORE: Indiewire’s 2015 Cannes Bible
The inexplicable inclusion of another Naomi Kawase film in Un Certain Regard has bewildered a great many film critics on the Croisette this year. Her previous feature, "Still the Water," played Cannes just one year ago, premiering to an array of abrasive pans. Some called it the very worst film of last year’s festival, but it seems that Kawase’s standing with the programming team seems remarkably forgiving and perplexingly stalwart. Her latest efforts, by all accounts a lesser offense but no greater a piece of cinema, is a light and fluffy exercise in sheer sentimentality, the director’s bid to make her version of a film in the style of fellow Cannes regular Hirokazu Kore-eda — minus the rigorous formalism, and plus a lot of schmaltz.
The plot is as follows: Sentaro (Masatoshi Nagase), a middle-aged seller of dorayaki (a Japanese treat consisting of red bean paste, "an," sandwiched between two pancakes) is looking for a part-time employee. Tokue (Kirin Kiki), a mysterious elderly woman comes by to apply for the job. He turns her away, assuming that such an old person wouldn’t be suited for work. However, her tenacity, charm, and skill wins out. She returns the next day and informs Sentaro that his pancakes are fine but his "An" needs some serious work, before reaching out to grab a tupperware container full of her own freshly prepared paste. He reluctantly tries it and is aghast at its deliciousness.
The movie is not without some small pleasures, mostly coming from seeing this unlikely person succeed in her plight — but neither character is developed beyond broad characteristics, in spite of them occupying 95% of the film’s taxing two-hour running time.
Sentaro is clearly a man in need of some passion and conviction, and Tokue is just the force he needs to enter his life to inspire him. The trajectory is so preordained that one would do better to sit this one out and pig out on some dorayaki on their own time.
In synonymity with Tokue, the film devotes an extended sequence to the slow process of making perfect red bean paste, and the culinary curious will find themselves more arrested here than elsewhere in the picture — but disappointingly, Kawase even gets this wrong, filming the sequence without the love or attention to detail that would bring us closer to Tokue’s tranquility, patience, and warmth.
In fact, the entire film seems to be filmed on autopilot, efficiently and blandly. The themes of taking greater care with the small things in life, and the infectious zen-like state of mind Tokue shares with Sentaro, is hardly supported by Kawase’s sloppy direction. When it turns out that Tokue is a leper, having wandered off from her quarantined living space, the tearjerking sign lights up, and while the film’s insight into the laws concerning lepers is welcomed (it was illegal for the afflicted to live outside of quarantined colonies until 1996), the way Kawase uses these people and their disease as a source of catharsis for the film’s primary character to learn about the preciousness of life is a morally suspect misstep that betrays An’s otherwise gentle and harmless disposition.
The disconcerting thing here isn’t that Cannes programmed a bad film — that’s certainly nothing new — but that the festival has showcased multiple failures by this one director: films with no stakes that resemble other, better films, many of which don’t make the cut. The slightness of a film like "An" will let it slip through the cracks unscathed, escaping the more volatile criticism surely to de dumped on, say, Gaspar Noe’s "Love" and other more audacious entries in the official selection.
But it’s a programming choice like this that should provoke genuine skepticism about the process behind the curtain. How does something like this beat out films by newer, promising directors? Surely it can’t be Kawase’s tarnished reputation as an artist (it’s been a good while since her more favorably-received documentary work had its day). Or is Cannes’ pool of female filmmakers so shallow that they’d sooner go with a surefire miss than something that will steal the spotlight from the boys’ club. No matter: this is one small peak into the world’s most important, and problematic, film festival. I only wish I had more impassioned instructions on how to make red bean paste, so I could at least cleanse my palette after seeing this film.
Grade: C-
"An" premiered last week at the Cannes Film Festival. It is currently seeking U.S. distribution.
Very interesting review that gives me more information about the critic than the movie – so you hate it – and so what. It is not surprising, it gives a beautiful and very Japanese view on things Japanese that you only understand if you have been in the country for an extended time, which I very much doubt that you have.
Useful comments anyone? You’re just commenting about the article and not the movie. If you have seen it share your opinion otherwise SHUT UP.
P.s. Kawase sucks. Her documentaries bullshit are bullshit and her movies meaningless, it’s as simple as that.
The film’s lesser quality may account for why it wasn’t placed in competition but on a parallel section. Cannes has a way of sticking to its regulars. Funny the author chose a woman Asian director to pick on, instead of boys club darlings such as Wenders, Van Sant or others who haven’t fared as well in recent times.
Evidently the author has little knowledge of Asian culture and aesthetics. "Still the water was one of the top 10 films of 2014 for me.
Dear Adam, You won’t like every movie but to title an article questioning the programming of a respected festival IRKS ME! #Boyhood got so many awards but some people thought it was boring and so many other movies like it but you chose to write an article about a director who by great feat is making HER SECOND FEATURE.
Let me remind you of your bio, …contributes liner notes to the festival’s program guide.
When you WRITE A SCRIPT, CAST IT, SHOOT IT, EDIT IT AND MARKET IT. Then you can speak on such things as "Why a filmmaker’s hard work was accepted into a film festival". Otherwise, please tell us about MOVIES YOU ACTUALLY LIKE! THANKS!
@Matthew I thought the author was highlighting sexism in Cannes, not propagating it
This is embarassing. Kawase is a fantastic director, last year she had in competition "Still the water" which was a wonderful, touching, engaging and wondefully constructed film. What again the scene of the kids in the bike near the seaside. Shara is a mastepiece, as it is the mourning forest. An, is perhaps unlike those, but still is a brething work of a wonderful artist.
You lost me at the boys club nonsense. They probably keep adding her because she’s more or less a Cannes darling and more than likely also because there aren’t nearly as many women who send films to the festival as there are men. I think the boys club would more than welcome some female companionship. But if we are going to go on such a conspiracy theory then I guess you could say the same for Cannes accepting Maiwen’s films.
How about you guys at IW start by covering more daring films by up-and-coming directors in TriBeCa, Sundance and Berlin instead of going for the usual big fake "INDIES" in main competitions and producing useless weekly Oscar Predictions starting in February???
Last year, you guys at IW wrote hundreds of articles on a number of big dollar indies but didn’t deign mentioning tens of small indies playing in all these A list festivals….
So, yes, questionable programming, questionable film journalism. You film journalists and film programmers complain that directors have to be more audacious, more innovative. Indie directors have been daring things for ages now but you either ignore their ‘small indies’ or if they are lucky enough, you go ghettoize them on your blogs.
Thank you Indiewire for the continued discrimination against Japanese movies and filmmakers, especially women. This is one of the most one-sided and critical articles I have read in many years and I surely lost all my respect to this so-called "guardian" of independent filmmakers/filmmaking whatever. Of course, anyone can criticize someone else’s film, but can you even do a short film yourself? Who cares if your write to a million other publications? Your surname certainly can cook a lot of nonsense!
Indiewire is becoming something that many critics seem to be demanding: the anti-Rotten Tomatoes. While RT gives you a relatively dispassionate idea of the end sum of a very broad range of views, Indiewire didactically tries to make out that its view is gospel, often putting words in the mouths of a sea of anonymous critics. It’s still a great place to find movie news (which I increasingly find myself extricating from heavy-handed journalism), and is also home to at least one invaluable critic, Leonard Maltin. Yes gender discrimination in Hollywood is horrible, it exists in most industries in the world, and is horrible in all of them. However, preposterous comments like the one in this article (by a man, in an piece which exists to disparage a female director for her work in general) can hardly be helping the cause very much.
This is what happens when every other article you post is a diatribe about how there aren’t enough women directors.
I was interested in this article until you talked about adding in a better film by a female director would have detracted the view from the boys’ club. What a stupid and ill-informed comment to make. I’m getting sick of Indiewire acting like everything boils down to gender in filmmaking. Yes, the payment of women in film is disgusting, but not every issue has roots in sexism.
From what I read, Still the Water was received pretty well. I have yet to read a review that claimed it was a "bad" film. The Playlist gave it a B+
This is wrong very very wrong.
Aight, what about we let one of Hollywood’s grossest white men put their film in Competition for the major prize and not the Un Certain Regard. Sean Penn directed one of the worst films ever to be shown at Cannes and easily the worst to be in Competition. But lets not complain about the ease of access he’s allowed to compete with 0 merit to it.