Why You Need to Know About ‘Granite Flats,’ Netflix’s Newest Drama

On the surface, "Granite Flats" looks like a lot of premium cable dramas. The cast includes icons like Christopher Lloyd and Parker Posey. It has an intriguing period setting — a small town, caught up in the paranoia of the 1960s, invoking thoughts of "Mad Men."
READ MORE: Matt Lucas on Creating Netflix Original ‘Pompidou’ for Children, Adults In Touch With Their Inner Child and Stoners
But unlike "Mad Men," no one drinks, no one smokes, and if anyone’s having sex, it happens very much off screen. That’s because "Granite Flats" is a production of BYUtv, a network operated and funded by Brigham Young University. It’s not just made for Mormons. It’s paid for by them. And during what was billed as "an intimate breakfast" with that cast and producers of "Granite Flats," I got a chance to speak with several principals of the production to understand what exactly all that means, on the eve of what might be the show’s biggest move yet — launching its first three seasons on Netflix.
Like PBS, But Not Quite
For anyone interested in the business of television, the first really interesting thing about BYUtv is that, according to "Granite Flats" executive producer and director Scott Swofford, it’s a non-profit operation funded by its donors. (When I asked, "So if I gave you some money, I’d be able to get a tax refund?" he joked, "Yeah, I’ll get you a form.") BYUtv thus has an entirely different business model from broadcast cable, premium cable or even Netflix: It’s directly supported by a core audience, and it wants to keep that audience happy.
"We’re not ad-driven, so we’re not looking at the Nielsens the next day and saying, ‘Oh gosh, did we do okay?’ We’re saying ‘Did it work? Is it happening? Is it reaching the audience we want?’" Swofford said. "It’s a whole different metric, and it is weird to have the opportunity to play in this arena without having to obey some of those rules. It makes it possible to do independent work."
While you might expect that the donor base, and thus the target audience, would be entirely Mormon, that’s not Swofford’s approach. In regards to the expectations of BYUtv, Swofford said that the message he received from the organization was "Stop talking to Mormons. There are a lot of people who share our values. Go out and say things that are interesting to them."
As a result, the show takes a broader approach to faith: "Sure, the people have faith, but not necessarily Christian faith," he said. "I mean, the head writer on this show [John Christian Plummer] is a Buddhist, and we have lapsed Catholics and Orthodox Jews and Mormons in the writers room. It’s intended to be certainly about faith, but not any specific faith."
You Know, For Kids
As mentioned, "Granite Flats" is distinct from other serious period dramas being made today: There’s no drinking, no smoking and no explicitly adult material, all in line with basic Mormon beliefs.
It’s something Swofford referred to as a bit of a challenge. "Some entertainment elements clearly attract more viewers," he said. "You know that if you do something graphic, you know people are gonna watch it. But in our case, because that’s not part of who we can be, you have to go searching for what else there is to talk about. You’re going to have to add intrigue and suspense and romance back in, and frankly they’re a little harder. It’d be a lot easier to just write in a subplot of incredible debauchery."
But what this also means is that it’s extremely well-suited for viewing by the whole family. And that’s interesting, because right now, there’s not a lot of true "family" television in America these days. There are shows targeted to individual age groups, of course, but when I casually asked on Twitter what shows people with grade-school-age kids felt they could watch together, there was very little consensus. ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Once Upon a Time" and classic sitcoms were mentioned.)
"Granite Flats" might look like a premium cable drama, but the point-of-view is relatively centered with the kids who investigate strange goings-on in their town, from fake ghosts to real Communist spies.
And that kid-friendly approach was part of Swofford’s design. "When you hear ‘family-friendly,’ that means you’re either going to sit your kids in front of it and you’re going to go watch ‘Walking Dead’" in the other room, right? So we said, ‘What if we could make a show that was sophisticated enough that parents would watch, but the kids could tune into some of the subplots as well?’"
George Newbern fits into Swofford’s description of the show’s target audience. The very familiar face, thanks to his role as the brutal but funny assassin Charlie on the ABC series "Scandal," makes his debut on "Granite Flats" in Season 3. And he’s watched the show with his 12-year-old son. "He loves the spy aspect of the kids trying to solve these capers," he said to Indiewire just before breakfast began.
But his son doesn’t necessarily understand everything that was happening, in terms of the historical context. "His questions are more like who are the Soviets? Kids don’t know what that is. So that was really his first question," Newbern said.
"We’ve had a lot of parents who tell us, ‘Look, I watch this with my kids and yes, they ask questions about some of the plot points, but I’m never embarrassed by them and I get to have dialogue.’ So 75 percent of people who watch the series are watching it together in some kind of a co-viewing opportunity," Swofford said.
And Netflix Likes That It’s Different
It’s worth noting here that BYUtv has a robust digital strategy. Not only was it the first network to stream live content online, but name a device or platform, and its programming is available there. Ratings may not matter, but getting seen does.
And as Ben Travers here at Indiewire has pointed out, lately Netflix’s model has noticeably shifted from courting the sort of viewers who crave shows like "House of Cards" to bringing in a much wider range of subscribers. It’s that attitude which helped "Granite Flats" negotiate directly with the streaming giant.
"They have kind of a niche right now, in terms of the things they acquire and they want to expand it," Swofford said. "When these discussions started, they were as enthusiastic as we were. It’s a great opportunity for us to get to 60 million people we wouldn’t get to otherwise, and a great opportunity for them to expand to unusual markets."
"It was a mutual thing. We just kind of ended up at the same place at the same time for the right conversations and it made all the sense in the world for us," "Granite Falls" executive producer and BYUtv managing director Derek Marquis said.
The Key to the Cast
Of course, to land a whale like Netflix, name talent is extremely helpful; something that "Granite Flats" has built up since Season 2, when Cary Elwes and Finola Hughes joined the cast.
In fact, the producers cited Elwes and Hughes as the two cast members who were the tipping points for getting the show more attention — not just from viewers, but press, as well as agents and managers representing desirable acting talent. Hughes has a fanbase from her work in daytime television, but Elwes especially was important, as the "Princess Bride" star is still an iconic screen presence.
How did he end up on the set in Utah? "He was searching for ways to define himself and had done a lot of independent stuff and had, of course, done ‘Saw,’" Swofford said. "And he just had a lovely time with the role — so sleezy and so smarmy — that it caught a lot of people’s attention, and it got other actors interested."
While everyone likes to be paid, Swofford was fairly confident that wasn’t a factor in why they signed up — in part, because he knows not just how much they get paid by the show, but how much they could be getting paid elsewhere. "They’re not doing it for the money. They’re doing it because they like the roles," he said. "It’s gratifying to hear that. Chris [Lloyd] can go to a comic-con and show up in a DeLorean and make 50 grand in a weekend. I can’t even pay him a tenth of that."
When asked about his character on the show, English teacher Stanfield Hargraves, Lloyd was in fact enthusiastic about the part: "He has a lot of enthusiasm, he loves what he does, he loves to teach, and he really loves writers like Shakespeare. He loves being able to impart his excitement to the kids so that they can see why this is so exciting."
And he was also enthusiastic about the possibility of coming back for a fourth (as yet uncommissioned) season. "There’s stuff to do… A lot of things to resolve."
Parker Posey, who joined the cast of Season 3 to rock some incredible blue eyeshadow (the show’s makeup artist, who was at the breakfast, said that Posey would tell her to add more and more), also had a personal connection to the material. "I just liked how unique it was. [I] had never seen a form like it," she said
And Newbern felt the same way. "You work on a project and you’re never quite sure what the tone is, or what it feels like when you sit down to watch it. With this one, I couldn’t quite tell what it was going to be like, but when I saw it finally assembled, I was kind of like, this is a really sweet, interesting and different kind of show to watch. It felt like ‘Twin Peaks’ meets ‘Brady Bunch’ or something weird, you know what I mean? Nothing super terrible happens, but it’s engaging because there’s enough different in it that it keeps you guessing," he said.
Different, these days, isn’t a bad thing. One of the things that makes television great in the so-called golden age is that no show has to be all things to all people. "Granite Flats" has a very specific audience. And it’s working hard to be the best show it can for them.
READ MORE: 6 New Netflix Shows to Binge Watch in May 2015 (And the Best Episodes of Each)
Comments
My husband and I found the show on Netflix and thought we would give it a try. We enjoyed it so much it didn’t take long to watch the other episodes. It is so wonderful to find a show without the despicable foul language or inappropriate scenes. Please produce season 4!
I love this series. The characters are believable, the story line is exciting, and I think it could have happened. Thanks for this wonderful show.
WONDERFUL SHOW….DEFINATELY HOOKED…PLEASE CONTINUE.
We need a season 4!!!
My husband and I found this show looking for something different. What a breath of fresh air. Please say there will be a season 4. We absolutely loved it.
Please tell me that you have Season 4 in the works! It is so refreshing to NOT be offended by a tv show!
This show has been a joy to watch, all three seasons, great job. This series reminds me of the mystery books I loved to read as a child.
What happened to this great show. There was a delightful cast of characters, a lot of intrigue, a lot of U. S. history, humor and great scripts. I’m a Catholic and found no objection to anything reflecting religion as religious content in the series is compatible with ecumenical viewpoints. What a loss if the series is cancelled! Please reverse this decision and produce another season and many more.
i also love the show, ive watched all seasons, and loved it all, i was sad the nurse was killed and didnt marry frank, thay loved each other a lot, so many things need to be explored upon….please give us season 4
love this show!!!!!! Hoping for Season 4!
Please do another season. Family friendly shows are few and far between.
The fantastic writing on this show make it a hit with multiple generations in our family. They really capture the political mood of the early 1960’s. Sure hope we get a season 4!
Please, please make more shows like this! Love it!
Wife and I are hooked on this show. Good, clean television. Please make more.
I am watching Season 1 right now on Netflix. I have no problem with vices presented in many common shows. In fact I read a great deal of pulp and modern mysteries that are loaded with such things. The appeal for the show, to me, is the characters and stories, just like any other show I enjoy.
I am a man in my 50’s with no religious affiliation and an eclectic taste in entertainment who is always searching for intelligent, sophisticated television programming to entertain and enlighten. Granite Flats is one of the best series I have ever encountered. It is intriguing, insightful and absolutely compelling. The writing, characters, cast and acting are superb. I have watched every episode of all three seasons and am absolutely hooked. I am extremely disappointed there will apparently be no forth or subsequent seasons. I encourage BYUtv to find the will and way to continue production of this unique and enthralling masterpiece.
I love this show! I have my whole family hooked on this great show!!! Please, please come back for season 4!!!!
I love Granite flats
Slow motion tv series. It is awkward how the timing is so completely wrong. I am not sure if that is on purpose or not, but it could be improved. A lot. Other than thad, I am trying to get to the end of the Season, some characters are intersting, nice old fashioned mistery cases etc.
I just found this show while surfing Netflix to watch something as I walk on the treadmill. Was good from the beginning. I just hope it doesn’t fall flat because I enjoy it. I grew up in the 60’s so I can relate. It’s just fun to watch. Thank you and I hope the main characters stay.
Thanking everyone who made Granite Flats. If there’s a will there’s a way to continue this marvelous series season after season to come. Also would like to purchase each season on dvd to help fund future seasons of Granite Flats. Thank you again. Cora (Stafford, Virginia)
This show became a family favorite quickly! We are certainly hoping for season 4!
I just finished Granite Flats season 3 on NETFLIX. I surely hope there is a season 4 coming. There is a lot of unfinished business.
Please make more seasons! We’re almost at the end of Season 3, and I don’t know what we’ll do for after-supper entertainment…My husband and I watch this show with our 8-year-old — we love it! Enough intrigue to keep us all guessing and discussing, but nothing inappropriate for us as Christians. We were so delighted to find this fun, family-friendly show — I’m recommending it to all my friends with kids!
I really like this show but there is a drunk character shown drinking in one of the first eposodes… and talking about using the alcohol to keep a baby quiet…
I really hope there is a 4th season – we are hooked!
Love Granite Flats. My nine year old granddaughter shares my love of mysteries. This is a great program for us to watch together. We need a season 4 and more shows like it.
We need a season 4 please!
i loved this show!!!!! cant wait to find out what happens next!!!! Roy Milligan……etc…. and the whole agent double agent stuff really really intriguing and just fun stuff and i love the sets love that retro look.
I’ve been watching the show since they aired season 2 and it’s my favorite show. I even got a Netflix account just for the purpose of watching Granite Flats. Please, please, please make a season 4.
What a great show! Proof that you produce a quality show without the muck of foul language, sex, and adultery. Also I am not a Mormon but they have made an incredibly interesting and intriguing show. I only hope for a sEason four and beyond.
I love this show so much! There’s just the right amount of action and drama. The whole show is beaurifuly writen and produced making me feel a part of this odd little town. I don’t know what I’ll do if there isn’t a season 4, so PLEASE MAKE ONE! The ending of season 3 left me wanting more and closer. If you make one, please do, my family of five will definitely tune in to watch this wonderful show
Please make a fourth season, that is all I have to say!
I’m so impressed with this program! Not only is it very well written, it shows integrity and candour that I so admire. I hope there will be a season 4 soon, I blitz-watched seasons 1-3 in just over a week and wanting more!
We love Granite Flats! How can I purchase Seasons 1-3?
Me and my kids ages 7-12 love this show! I love that it is such a family friendly show and has cliffhangers. Great cast and love the starring kids. Thank you for creating and sharing this show!!!
I have been watching with my eight year old. I think I am pulling the plug on this show. Showing a guy murdering a dummy when he thinks it is a person? It was gross and disturbing. Creepy is all I can say. It keeps getting to be less of a kids show.
I just heard they aren’t doing a 4th Season : /. I’m devastated and I’m dangling from several cliff hangers at the end of Season 3 HELP!!! Reconsider and make a 4th please!
Forget the Mormon connection or family-friendly labels — this is an amazing, well-written and performed show that deserves serious Emmy consideration after Season 3. It is that good. I’d put it beside Rectify as one of the great series that is not getting enough praise and accolades yet. My family anxiously awaits Season 4.
Love this series…great fun in a quirky way as well as clever…thought byutv was a play on "bring your tv"; not Brigham young university…..kudos for making a very watchable series.
Sad to say Season 4 will not be forthcoming. This from the BYU channel – "Three years ago, we set out on a personal mission: to create an innovative, purposeful scripted series to see if people would watch as families, friends and colleagues. The result was Granite Flats. It’s been lauded by the industry as curiously compelling and enthusiastically embraced by fans and viewers as refreshingly clean and charming.
All three seasons of the series are now streaming on Netflix and on BYUtv’s digital platforms on Roku, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Xbox 360, and BYUtv.org. Season three will make its long-awaited cable and satellite debut in October. As marvelous as the last three years have been for all of us, it’s time for the Granite Flats chapter to come to a close. We look forward to what is on the horizon in the form of additional scripted content at BYUtv and have chosen to concentrate resources on these ideas and forego producing a fourth season of Granite Flats. We are confident our Granite Flats audience will be just as excited with the new shows, stories, and characters currently in development so stay tuned for further announcements soon.
Because of you, Granite Flats was, is, and will always be a huge success and will live on thanks to Netflix and rebroadcasts on BYUtv for many years to come. So from the bottom of our hearts thank you for supporting us. Thank you for supporting the show and the wonderfully talented cast and crew. And (most of all!) thank you for supporting the idea that thoughtful, purposeful entertainment is still embraced by viewers like you.
Scott Swofford
Executive Producer, Granite Flats
Director of Content, BYUtv"
My 9 yr. old son and I love this show!! It is suitable for him without boring me to tears. This show is so unique and addicting. I love everything about it. The characters are so well written an interesting, rich and deep. The children are spectacular. I would love to have these people as friends. Timmy is INCREDIBLE. I love John the Cheif and how his relationship with Timmy evolved. "Where did you come from?" "I came from you Dad." Oh man! And Alice is a hoot and a half! And so very smart and intuitive! The need to give her a DR. of Psychology and Human Nature degree! PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE continue to make more seasons!! This show is like no other!! It is a tressure, a true gem!
I am an older person and watch a lot of different type of movies, big game of thrones fan and indie movies and projects. I started watching granite flats recently and am so hooked. Great acting, interesting plots, have recommended it to my grandkids. It is so normal but it has this weird kind of Twilight Zone edge. It keeps the audience guessing. I definitely would like to see a fourth season!
Found the show channel surfing last night.
Now I’m on the website looking for more information about the show.I’m hooked!
I was born in 54 so this show reminds me of TV when I was a kid pure simple good story none of the crap on tv today. I suggested my granddaughter watch it. ??
I’m a huge fan…. Please make season 4 So many open ends – can’t wait to find out what happens next!
My family is starting to watch it the 3rd time through – when does the 4th season become available?
This is a great show! I feel confident in allowing my son to watch it without me, and that was will be entertained. Love every character and the casting is right on!! Love it. Bravo to Netflix. Please don’t be afraid to have quality Family friendly shows that parents don’t have to turn off the first 5 minutes! Please bring on season 4!
Discovered Granite Flats while searching for something ‘different’ on Netflix. Enjoying this show immensely as it reminds me of The Nancy Drew/Hardy Boys books; clean, wholesome and interesting fun.
My husband and I consider ourselves mystery and police procedural fans but we are tired of so much degradation and foul language also ever escalating violence. We are not conservative nor "on the right" nor Mormon. But we are people of faith and family values.We didn’t expect to become "hooked" on Granite Flats but we really enjoy it, kids and all! The kids are great actors and are written as intelligent and interesting people.PLEASE PRODUCE SEASON 4 !
Good article giving background on a very interesting show.
Will there be a season 4
Will you be making a season 4? PLEASE SAY YES!!!!!!!!!!! I just started watching this show on Friday night. My sister and I are hooked! I really hope there will be a season 4!
I love this show. I am just finishing up Season 2 and before I watch Season 3, I am already looking forward to Season 4. Please make it happen.