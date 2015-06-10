10 Things You Want To Know About Ruby Rose, 'Orange is the New Black''s New Heartbreaker

By now you should probably be at least close to finishing the third season of "Orange is the New Black." If not, get on it! This season is a bit more of a slow burn than the previous ones, and the payoff — as far as we’re concerned — is more than worth it.

If you have seen the season, you almost certainly now have a crush on Ruby Rose (above) — who plays new inmate Stella. It doesn’t matter what your gender or sexual orientation is, either. Ruby Rose has this kind of glorious beauty that gay guys, lesbians and everyone in between drool in equality. So if you were wondering — like we were — who is that girl, we have 10

1. She came out as a lesbian when she was 12. The now 29 year old said "suffered from verbal taunts and physical abuse" from her schoolmates as a result of being so open with her sexuality, even being hospitalized at the age of 16. But seriously good on her for fighting the good fight so early (it was 1998 at the time).

2. She was once saving up money to transition from female to male. Rose told The Daily Mail that "It was in my mind as something I wanted to do and then I just… didn’t. I guess I grew out of it. I even used to sleep on my front because I didn’t want to get boobs ever, which I think worked actually."

3. She now considers herself genderfluid. "I am very gender fluid and feel more like I wake up every day sort of gender neutral," she said around the same time the short film "Break Free" was released, in which she visually transitions from a very feminine woman to a heavily tattooed man. Watch the short below:

4. She first rose to fame on a 2002 model search from Australia’s Girlfriend magazine. She came in second to now famous Australian model Catherine McNeill — who she ended up becoming engaged to (but they broke up before they could get married).

5. She likes dating models. Besides McNeil, she’s been engaged to model Lyndsey Anne McMillan and dated "Australia’s Next Top Model" contestant Lola Van Vorst. She’s reportedly currently engaged to Phoebe Dahl, granddaughter of author Roald Dahl. The two of them have been collaborating by designing ethical street-war for their clothing line Faircloth Lane.

6. She was an MTV VJ in Australia. In 2000, she competed against 2000 other hopefuls to become a VJ. As part of the competition, she downed 100 shots of beer in 100 minutes against Jackass’ Bam Margera, and kissed strangers on a busy Sydney street.

7. She’s an ambassador for Headspace, a youth mental health initiative established by the Australian government. She also travels to Laos and Africa to volunteer each year, and has advocated considerably for animal welfare and anti-bullying.

8. She was an official correspondent for the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games. For Australian network Foxtel. What can’t Ruby Rose do?

9. She sings too. In 2012, she released her first single "Guilty Pleasure":

10. She is the great granddaughter of the last surviving soldier from the Australian Battle of Gallipoli. Fun fact for history buffs, at least. His name was Alec Campbell, and he died in 2002 at the age of 103.