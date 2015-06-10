10 Things You Want To Know About Ruby Rose, 'Orange is the New Black''s New Heartbreaker

By now you should probably be at least close to finishing the third season of "Orange is the New Black." If not, get on it! This season is a bit more of a slow burn than the previous ones, and the payoff — as far as we’re concerned — is more than worth it.
If you have seen the season, you almost certainly now have a crush on Ruby Rose (above) — who plays new inmate Stella. It doesn’t matter what your gender or sexual orientation is, either. Ruby Rose has this kind of glorious beauty that gay guys, lesbians and everyone in between drool in equality. So if you were wondering — like we were — who is that girl, we have 10
1. She came out as a lesbian when she was 12. The now 29 year old said "suffered from verbal taunts and physical abuse" from her schoolmates as a result of being so open with her sexuality, even being hospitalized at the age of 16. But seriously good on her for fighting the good fight so early (it was 1998 at the time).
2. She was once saving up money to transition from female to male. Rose told The Daily Mail that "It was in my mind as something I wanted to do and then I just… didn’t. I guess I grew out of it. I even used to sleep on my front because I didn’t want to get boobs ever, which I think worked actually."
3. She now considers herself genderfluid. "I am very gender fluid and feel more like I wake up every day sort of gender neutral," she said around the same time the short film "Break Free" was released, in which she visually transitions from a very feminine woman to a heavily tattooed man. Watch the short below:
4. She first rose to fame on a 2002 model search from Australia’s Girlfriend magazine. She came in second to now famous Australian model Catherine McNeill — who she ended up becoming engaged to (but they broke up before they could get married).
5. She likes dating models. Besides McNeil, she’s been engaged to model Lyndsey Anne McMillan and dated "Australia’s Next Top Model" contestant Lola Van Vorst. She’s reportedly currently engaged to Phoebe Dahl, granddaughter of author Roald Dahl. The two of them have been collaborating by designing ethical street-war for their clothing line Faircloth Lane.
6. She was an MTV VJ in Australia. In 2000, she competed against 2000 other hopefuls to become a VJ. As part of the competition, she downed 100 shots of beer in 100 minutes against Jackass’ Bam Margera, and kissed strangers on a busy Sydney street.
7. She’s an ambassador for Headspace, a youth mental health initiative established by the Australian government. She also travels to Laos and Africa to volunteer each year, and has advocated considerably for animal welfare and anti-bullying.
8. She was an official correspondent for the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games. For Australian network Foxtel. What can’t Ruby Rose do?
9. She sings too. In 2012, she released her first single "Guilty Pleasure":
10. She is the great granddaughter of the last surviving soldier from the Australian Battle of Gallipoli. Fun fact for history buffs, at least. His name was Alec Campbell, and he died in 2002 at the age of 103.
Comments
Who cares what her sexual preferences are? Does sexual preference define friendship, personality, intelligence, or values? What a sad life that would be to spend it in judgement. I’m just sayin.
This individual is not only beautiful but brave as well. Rather than insulting her take a lesson on her bravery!
Charlotte not true.Thats like saying that God created the devil. He didn’t. He created Lucifer the Angel. Who realized that God gives everyone freedom of will. So he became evil and BECAME the devil. No one is born gay or evil. They become this way. I have gay friends &’ I love them. I can’t say I agree with this but, I commit sins everyday it’s not my place nor my right to intervene. They know the bible and they need to willingly accept it. If they don’t then that’s their choice.
Ouch, I’ agree with Andy, her lifestyle is a sin all sin is treated equal, the Holy Spirit loves everyone the same, but hates the sin ppl are in. I will never accept this lifestyle, don’t know her, don’t care to know her, but I still have to love her just like Christ loves you and me.
Wow it shouldn’t matter what she "is" she is a women that is choosing her own path so if she chooses to be "gay" that’s none of anyone’s business she is successful without anyones rude and hateful comments , and how is her sexuality a sin look at all 10 commandments and tell me where it says its a sin to be "gay" "lesbian" "bi" "transgender" it does say you must be fruitful and multiple but that means to have kids and it IS a sin to have sex out of wedlock but other than that she hasn’t done anything wrong. So stop riding her nuts ✔
I agree with you Andy. Homosexuality is a choice and people should never blame God by putting up a reason that He created everything. I believe in the Bible and if your heart is open you would understand that homosexuality is a sin. I despise homosexuality but I do not hate the people who are trapped in this big lie. I know people will slam me for commenting this but I stand up for my faith. I pray their hearts will be opened. Please don’t be arrogant.
Not everyone follows/believes in the bible! Not everyone has a religion that follows the bible! Some people believe in evolution, Buddhism,etc…just because that is YOUR beliefs and your religion,doesn’t mean it’s the right way nor everyone’s way . That being said; I’m a Catholic. Who are we to judge anyone? Judging others is ugly. God doesn’t like ugly. I don’t judge.God wants us to love. If he can forgive those who beg for forgiveness that have committed serious crimes, deadly sins or the 10 commandments, I highly doubt he is going to punish 2 people(regardless of their sex)for loving one another. If you truly believe in Him, you would already know this! You would also educate yourself on homosexuality as it isn’t a choice. Research the facts before making negative assumptions! WHY would anyone “choose” to be picked on,beat up, hated,ridiculed,etc? Why? They wouldn’t!
Please don’t be ignorant. Educate.
Just because someone doesn’t know how to spell doesn’t relate them to a hillbilly?.. it means they are not educated. God doesn’t want people with the same sex but he also did not create homosexuality. He created man with the choice to do wrong or right. He said he did not want man with man or woman with woman BUT he gave everyone the choice to do what they want with their lives. All three of yal need to educate yourselves before any of yal comment on something about god or a "backwoods hillbilly". My whole point in this comment to to say don’t label someone because they can’t spell and don’t claim that god created something when it clearly states otherwise.
Gorgeous face, great body, but ruined herself with all those ridiculous tattoos. Folks, enough with the stupid ink!
What do the tattoos matter I like them and she makes them work
wtf you should be comfortable with who you are! wtf even is this people shout her out to much its not even right…
I love RubyRose gay or straight! She has held the grounds for so many things. Not many 30yr olds that I know have accomplished even a tenth of what she has, regardless of her sexuality! Look at the positive, that’s what’s wrong with people everyone wants to always find something wrong with everything! She is an amazing inspiration to the younger and older generations! All the shit she got for being gay growing up has done nothing but made her stronger. So the more crap that people give her the more fuel… With that being said, RubyRose keep doing what your doing! I love it all!!
Shut your whore mouth Andy
andy and anyone else with that backwards thinking. Im 49 years old, been with my partner for 27 years, we have a healthy 5 year old that straight people didn’t want. Stop judging and live your own life, we are all the same deep down, don’t hide behind god
Andy I respect your opinion and I totally understand why you would think that way. But if God created everything, that means he created homosexuality as well. He dislikes his own creation.
Andy you are a backwoods hillbilly that can’t spell. If people want to be with the same sex then let them. You probably sleep with your own sibling.
I dislike ruby rose ppl r boosting her up 2 much and it’s retarted and in the first place God didn’t want nobody to be partners with the same sexuality .. i know some of yall r gonna get mad about this but we all have r opinions and this is mine ..
Well done Andy because you are the brave one speaking up. Whereas good ol’ Rubyisn`t showing any bravery at all because she ain`t tackling her issues and instead cashing in on the gay train.
She’s gorgeous, but her character fell completely flat.
Oh, one last thing. If you believe being gay is a choice, answer this question for me; Tell me what age you felt love (in more than a friendship way) and attraction to both sexes? Was it right then and there that you “chose” to make the “right choice” and be with someone of the opposite sex? Don’t lie and say you were never attracted to the same sex because then you are contradicting yourselves. I’ll explain it again: Saying it’s a choice is saying you felt attracted to both sexes but chose the opposite sex because that’s what the Bible and God says is right. So, let’s hear your answers to that! This should be good hearing your excuses and/or dodging the questions. Typical of the ignorant.