All The Songs In Cameron Crowe’s ‘Aloha’ Including David Bowie, Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Beck, & More

Alright, you’ve had your 100% outrage about Emma Stone’s character’s ¼ Hawaiian lineage, you haven’t accepted Cameron Crowe’s mostly apology, and you’re still heated over how bad his latest movie “Aloha” is. The film and its “racial weirdness” may be ill-advised, but we can probably all agree that Cameron Crowe, at the very least, knows how to put together a decent mixtape. While the “Aloha” soundtrack features 19 songs, including a new track written by Sigur Rós‘ Jónsi and Alex Somers, the full movie contains nearly 60 songs.

So on top of cuts by Fleetwood Mac, Beck, Kurt Vile, David Crosby, and more, “Aloha” the movie also features songs by The Who, The Rolling Stones, Mogwai, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Gap Band, Tears For Fears, and Daryl Hall & John Oates — Emma Stone and Bill Murray dancing to the last cut might just be the best moment in the film.

What many, if no one, has picked up on is the fact that “Aloha” appears to feature a new track written by Eddie Vedder and his daughter, Harper Vedder, that’s performed by Harper (though she’s all of seven-years-old right now and it appears to be a song buried at the end of all the credits). Lastly, Jónsi wrote the score to the movie, which is apparently not all that long since the movie is wall-to-wall music, as you can see below, but one could argue maybe there’s an EP worth of material left? Who knows. Full list of music below, and applicable music tracks can be found on page two.

"Mele Pule Ho’ola No Hi’iaka"

Performed by James Kapihe Paiea Kuluwaimaka

"Hanohano Hanalei"

Written and Performed by Alfred K. Alohikea

"Cool People Make Me Tired"

Written by Wade Williamson

Performed by Williamson

"I Can See For Miles"

Written by Pete Townshend

Performed by The Who

"Ipo Lei Manu"

Written by Queen Kapi’olani

Arranged and Performed by Cyril Pahinui

"Hawaii Sing To Me"

Written by Felix Mills and Ray Morgan

Performed by Andy Iona and his Islanders

"Taps"

Traditional

"Kids And Dogs"

Written and Performed by David Crosby

"Factory Girl"

Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

Performed by The Rolling Stones

"Aloha ‘Oe"

Written by Queen Lili’uokalani

"Love Like This"

Written by Vincent May, Mark Prendergast and Stephen Garrigan

Performed by Kodaline

"A Field Of Birds"

Written by K. Mattson

Performed by The Tallest Man On Earth

"Te No’o Nei Au"

Traditional

Arranged and Performed by Robi Kahakalau Featuring George "Fiji" Veikoso

"Hawaii Uke Sinfony Mix"

Written, Produced and Performed by Jónsi

"You And Jake"

Written by Jonas Bonnetta

Performed by Evening Hymns

"An Island Melody"

Written by Harry Owens

Performed by Andy Iona and His Islanders

"Slack Key Lullaby"

Written by Ledward Kaapana

Performed by Ledward Kaapana and Mike Kaawa

"No Name Slack Key"

Written and Performed by Ledward Kaapana

"Waimānalo Blues"

Written by Liko Martin and Thor Wold

Performed by Ledward Kaapana and Mike Kaawa

"Nū ‘Oli"

Written by Robert Lowry

Arranged and Performed by George Kahumoku Jr.

"Au’a ‘Ia E Kama E Kona Moku"

Traditional

Performed by Keaka Kanahele

"Lei Hinahina"

Written by John Almeida

Performed by John Kameaaloha Almeida

Courtesy of Cord International, Inc.

"Take My Advice"

Written and Performed by Kurt Vile

"Blue Christmas"

Written by Billy Hayes and Jay Johnson

Performed by Elvis Presley

"Witchi Tai To"

Written by James G. Pepper

Performed by Harpers Bizarre

"Naughty Hula Eyes"

Written by Harold Adamson, Andy Iona Long and Johnny Noble

Performed by Andy Iona and His Islanders

"E Ho’i I Ka Pili"

Written by Keali’i Reichel

Performed by George Kahumoku

"Silent Night"

Written by Franz Xaver Gruber and Joseph Mohr

"Outstanding"

Written by Raymond Calhoun

Performed by The Gap Band

"Everybody Wants To Rule The World"

Written by Chris Hughes, Roland Orzabal and Ian Stanley

Performed by Tears For Fears

"I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)"

Written by Daryl Hall, John Oates and Sara Allen

Performed by Daryl Hall & John Oates

"Vapour"

Written by Tim Bettinson

Performed by Vancouver Sleep Clinic

"I Know I’m Not Wrong"

Written by Lindsey Buckingham

Performed by Fleetwood Mac

"Tropical Swing"

Written by Gordon Beecher

Performed by Bobby Ingano

"Come And Find Me"

Written and Performed by Josh Ritter

"Let’s Go Out Tonight"

Written by Paul Buchanan

Performed by The Blue Nile

"Au Clair De La Lune"

Traditional

"When I Grow Too Old To Dream"

Written by Oscar Hammerstein II and Sigmund Romberg

Performed by Gracie Fields

"World Turning"

Written by Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Performed by Fleetwood Mac

"Welcome To Tomorrow"

Written and Performed by Attilio Mineo

"Laid"

Written by Tim Booth, James Glennie and Lawrence Gott

Performed by James

"Young Americans"

Written and Performed by David Bowie

"Pepperland"

Written and Performed by George Martin

"Whitey On The Moon"

Written and Performed by Gil Scott-Heron

"Stripes March"

Written by Elmer Bernstein

"Alika"

Written by Charles Ka’apa and Johnny Noble

Performed by Genoa Keawe

"The Wonderful World Of Color"

Written by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Performed by The Wellingtons

"Like A Rolling Stone"

Written and Performed by Bob Dylan

"Tracy (Kid Loco’s Playing With The Young Team Remix)"

Written by Dominic Aitchitson,

Stuart Braithwaite and John Cummings

Performed by Mogwai featuring Kid Loco

"Always Gold"

Written by Benjamin Cooper

Performed by Radical Face

"Wittgenstein’s Arm"

Written and Performed by Neil Halstead

"Medley Of Old Time Waltzes"

("My Wild Irish Rose" / "Good Old Summer Time" /

"Sweet Rosie O’Grady")

Written by Chauncey Olcott, Ren Shields,

George Evans and Maude Nugent

Performed by Walter Kolomoku’s Honoluluans Hawaiian Orchestra

"Phase"

Written by Beck Hansen

Performed by Beck

"Heart Is A Drum"

Written by Beck Hansen

Performed by Beck

"Shooting Stars"

Written, Produced and Performed by Jónsi & Alex

"The Traveler"

Written by Eddie Vedder and Harper Vedder

Performed by Harper Vedder









































































