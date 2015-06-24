David Gordon Green Says 'Suspiria' Would've Been "Operatic," Remake Still Happening But He Won't Direct

Projects come and go, but one I’m disappointed it never saw the light of day is David Gordon Green‘s remake of Dario Argento‘s "Suspiria." Slated to star Isabelle Huppert, Isabelle Fuhrman, Janet McTeer, Michael Nyqvist and Antje Traue, the film was financed and ready to go before it ran into legal trouble and then wound up not getting made. And Green laments he never got his shot.

"[It] would have been the s**t… I wrote it with my sound designer. I love Argento’s film and we wrote a very faithful, extremely elegant opera… I don’t mean musical opera, but it would be incredibly heightened music, and heightened and very operatic and elegant sets," he told Crave.

However, Green says his vision just wasn’t in line with what studio culture was looking for. "I wanted it to be a horror film. And a horror movie, at the time when we were modeling that movie, meant you’re making ‘Saw’ and ‘Paranormal [Activity].’ You were making these down and dirty, very gory, very economical movies," he explained. “So the economic model for a horror movie was not where I wanted it to be to make a $20 million elegant movie from a guy who was an unproven horror director, you know?”

But Argento fans shouldn’t rest too easy, as the remake is still going forward. “I’m actually hopeful that it’s happening… with a great Italian director that I had breakfast with last week,” Green teased.

Meanwhile, in case you forgot, there’s also a "Suspiria" TV series in the works, with Dario Argento’s involvement. So, one way or another, this property is getting some kind of redo.