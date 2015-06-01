Do you Know “The True Cost” of Fashion?

The ‘Human Rights Watch Film Festival’ (films which bring human rights abuses to the forefront, whose goal is for deep rooted legal and

social change in order to fight these injustices, and whose message is that personal accountability can and will make a difference), begins a

little early. Although the HRW Film Festival doesn’t begin until June 11-21, 2015, and “The True Cost” by Andrew Morgan isn’t actually one of the films

showing at HRW, it very well could have been.

In recent years, the media and docs have discussed where are food

comes from, how it is processed, climate change and it’s impact on the

environment, and our drinking water as a commodity. We are cognizant

that fossil fuels produce carbon dioxide (one of the greenhouse gases

that contributes to global warming and impacts the environment as a

result), that organic produce and dairy can impact our eco-system and

overall health, and that recycling plastic or using reusable water

bottles can help prevent non-biodegradable waste.

But we rarely, if ever, give thought to the clothes we wear.

The Fashion Industry is the # 2 polluting industry in the world,

second to the oil industry!

Who makes your clothes?

Are they still being made in China, or now that China has implemented industrial standards, have the factories been moved to surrounding

countries like Bangladesh? 4 million of the 40 million who work in the garment industry, work in Bangladesh. 85% are women.

How much are they getting paid?

What work conditions are the employees subjected to?



Most will recall Rana Plaza, in 2013, which was the deadliest disaster

in the history of the garment industry worldwide.

What impact do the chemicals and dyes have on the local rivers and health of those who come in contact with them?

Did you know that just like organic foods, organic cotton comes from

non-genetically modified plants that are grown without the use of any

fertilizers or pesticides?

Did you know it takes 700 gallons of water to make 1 tee shirt?

What social and ecological impact can the consumer have in implementing changes?

Eco fashion is beginning to and will continue to become more mainstream, but will the clothes be affordable?



Eco-Fashion or Sustainable Fashion: is a part of the growing design philosophy and trend of sustainability, the goal of which is to create

a system which can be supported indefinitely in terms of environmentalism and social responsibility.

Repurpose: To reuse for a different purpose, on a long-term basis,

without alteration.

For example, using curtains and creating a dress.

Eco-Organic: pesticide free clothing.

UpCycling: the process of converting waste materials or useless

products into new materials or products of better quality or for

better environmental value.

"The True Cost" is now playing at IFC in NYC and Laemmle Music Hall in LA.