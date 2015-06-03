First Trailer for Suffragette: "We Will Win"

The first trailer for ‘Suffragette’ has rolled out along with the announcement that it will open the London Film Festival on Wednesday October 7th.

This incredibly powerful trailer shows the dangerous and violent fight for the right to vote in England. Starring Carey Mulligan, Anne-Marie Duff, Helena Bonham Carter and Meryl Streep this film depicts the foot soldiers on the fight for freedom. Carrie Mulligan’s character Maud is drawn into the battle and she says: "we break windows, we burn things because war is the only thing men listen to."

As she is held by police she is defiant: "What are you going to do lock us all up? We’re all the homes, we’re half the human race, you can’t stop us all."

Streep play Emilie Pankhurst who provides who provides inspiration for the women. "We don’t want to be lawbreakers, we want to be lawmakers."

This film is about the fight for human rights and human dignity. A reminder of what people in the not too distant past had to do to have the same rights as men. As Maud says: I’m worth no more, no less than you. We will win."

The film is written by Abi Morgan and directed by Sarah Gavron. Suffragette will open in the US on October 23.

SUFFRAGETTE is a powerful drama about the women who were willing to lose everything in their fight for equality in early-20th-century Britain. The stirring story centers on Maud (played by Carey Mulligan), a working wife and mother whose life is forever changed when she is secretly recruited to join the U.K.’s growing suffragette movement. Galvanized by the outlaw fugitive Emmeline Pankhurst (Meryl Streep), Maud becomes an activist for the cause alongside women from all walks of life. Inspired by true events, SUFFRAGETTE is a moving drama exploring the passion and heartbreak of those who risked all they had for women’s right to vote – their jobs, their homes, their children, and even their lives.