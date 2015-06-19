Jordan Davis Documentary - '3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets' - Opens Today. Watch 2 Clips

HBO took U.S. television rights to director Marc Silver’s "3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets," after its premiere in documentary competition at the Sundance Film Festival this year. And Participant Media announced a limited theatrical release of the acclaimed and timely feature documentary, which opens today, June 19th, 2015 in New York, which will be followed by an LA open next week Friday, June 26th. No details on other territories yet. But check your local theater listings; or, maybe better, follow the film via its Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/3andahalfminutestenbullets.

The film chronicles the story of Jordan Davis, the unarmed black 17-year-old, who was shot to death at a Florida gas station by a white fellow customer, Michael David Dunn. "3 1/2 Minutes" explores the aftermath of Jordan’s tragic death, the latent and often unseen effects of racism, and the contradictions of the American criminal justice system.

HBO will air the film in the fall, after its theatrical run.

The Jordan Davis shooting took place after Dunn, a white middle-aged male, and Davis exchanged angry words over the volume of the music in Davis’ car. Dunn fired 10 bullets at a car full of unarmed teenagers and then fled. He was arrested the next day and claimed he shot in self-defense.

He was convicted on three counts of attempted second-degree murder for firing at three other teenagers who were with Davis, and one count of firing into a vehicle. He was sentenced in October to life without parole.

"When we started this journey, our aim was make sure that Jordan’s story was not going to be forgotten, that he would not become a statistic in an increasingly violent world; this is why we are so fortunate to be partnering with HBO and Participant Media for the distribution of ‘3 1/2 Minutes,’" director Silver said in a previous press statement. "We are now certain that Jordan’s story will reach the widest, most diverse audience possible."

A trailer for the feature is embedded below, followed by 2 clips from the film: